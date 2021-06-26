High school track and field: Central's Topercer second in 400 dash, Bradford relay medals at state

Central track and field coach DeeDee Reeves used the term "monsoon" to describe the heavy rain that was coming down at times on UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium during a wet, humid Saturday at the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet.

Bryan Topercer weathered the storm just fine.

The Central junior broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.22 seconds for a state runner-up finish, finishing behind only Oconomowoc senior Zachary Zenner's state championship time of 48.88.

Topercer said it was simply a matter of running right through the heavy rain.

"My coach told me to just embrace the conditions and run straight through them, just run as hard as I could that first 300," Topercer said in a phone interview Saturday. "And that's exactly what I did, and it worked out well."

His previous best time in the 400 dash was 49.83, so Saturday was a remarkable improvement, especially given the conditions.

"In this weather, oh my gosh, that is significant," Reeves said. "... I think he's just got one of the best mindsets on the planet. He's definitely a competitor. He runs tough, he trains tough, he's just altogether there.