High school track and field: Central's Topercer second in 400 dash, Bradford relay medals at state

Central track and field coach DeeDee Reeves used the term "monsoon" to describe the heavy rain that was coming down at times on UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium during a wet, humid Saturday at the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet.
Bryan Topercer weathered the storm just fine.
The Central junior broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.22 seconds for a state runner-up finish, finishing behind only Oconomowoc senior Zachary Zenner's state championship time of 48.88.
Topercer said it was simply a matter of running right through the heavy rain.
"My coach told me to just embrace the conditions and run straight through them, just run as hard as I could that first 300," Topercer said in a phone interview Saturday. "And that's exactly what I did, and it worked out well."
His previous best time in the 400 dash was 49.83, so Saturday was a remarkable improvement, especially given the conditions.
"In this weather, oh my gosh, that is significant," Reeves said. "... I think he's just got one of the best mindsets on the planet. He's definitely a competitor. He runs tough, he trains tough, he's just altogether there.
"Our sprint coach (Dylan Rivard) is amazing and had a perfect race plan for him, and he executed it. He just went out there and did what he was coached to do, and he kicked butt."
In addition to relays, Topercer ran the 100, 200 and 400 dashes during the season, winning all three events at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet. But he said the 400 dash was his best event entering the season and the one he was focused on leading up to the postseason.
"It's just an amazing feeling to take second," Topercer said. "I wasn't expecting to take second. Going into it, I think I was seeded fifth. It just feels amazing."
Also running in the 400 dash Saturday were Wilmot senior Tyler Wilson, who finished 11th in 51.53, and Tremper senior Tyler Santi, who placed 22nd in 54.34.
Topercer also anchored Central's 1,600 relay team that included sophomore Connor Wade, sophomore Joey Kavalauskas and senior Sam Hardesty and finished 22nd on Saturday with a time of 3:33.75.
Also medaling in the boys field Saturday in addition to Topercer in the 400 dash was Bradford's 400 relay team of junior Dilan Williamson, sophomore Keany Parks, junior Christian Crump and junior Michael Deluca, who placed fourth with a time of 43.84.
Hartland Arrowhead's quartet of Alijah Maher-Parr, Zachary Graham, Brady Russ and Jacoby Cefalu won that event in 43.11.
Parks, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a medal in the long jump, placing seventh with a mark of 21 feet, 10.5 inches on his third attempt. Crump placed 21st in the event with a jump of 18-8.5 on his second try, while Oshkosh West senior Sam Blaskowski won the state title with a mark of 23-5.75 on his sixth and final jump.
Here's a look at how the other county competitors fared in the Division-1 State Meet on Saturday:
Boys
—3,200 relay: Central's team of Wade, junior Ian Slade, senior Dylan Hartnek and junior Will Allen placed 15th in 8:17.2, while Indian Trail's squad of junior Chad Helmke, junior Gabe Islas, junior Nick Fonk and junior Nick Klinkhammer finished 24th in 8:37.26. Arrowhead's team of Jakob Pardun, Joseph Natalizio, Seth Ray and Charlie Wesley won the event in 7:52.14.
—100 dash: Crump placed 25th in preliminaries with a time of 11.83 and did not qualify for the finals.
—200 dash: Wilson's preliminary time of 22.79 placed him 14th and did not qualify for the finals.
—1,600: Allen finished 14th in 4:28.5, while Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier placed 22nd in 4:44.73. Slinger senior Cael Grotenhuis won the event in 4:08.56.
—800: Allen placed 24th with a time of 2:03.93. Hartford junior Cael Schoemann won the event in 1:53.85.
—3,200: Meier finished 22nd in 10:00.3. West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon won the state title with a time of 8:53.87.
—Pole vault: Wilmot freshman Gabe Handorf finished 14th with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches on his first jump, while Central junior Joel Engberg was not able to clear the preliminary height of 12-6. Arrowhead senior Evan Bartelson won the state title by clearing 15-6 on his third attempt.
—Discus: Central junior Niko Therman did not place. Verona senior Jackson Acker won the state title with a throw of 183-9.
—800 relay: Bradford's team of Parks, senior Jelani Lawson, Crump and Deluca finished 11th in 1:32.89. Muskego's Evan Plockelman, Alex Current, Mason Buehler and Hunter Wahler was first in 1:30.76.
—1,600 relay: Bradford's quartet of senior Dan Rossmann, Parks, Deluca and Lawson finished 17th with a time of 3:31.87. Arrowhead's Russ, Ray, Graham and Wesley won the event in 3:22.65.
Girls
—100 dash: Central junior Kialis Anderson finished seventh in preliminaries with a time of 12.78 to qualify for the finals, where she also placed seventh in 12.74 to miss the medal stand by just one spot. Wauwatosa East senior Jetta Mays won the event in 11.86.
—200 dash: Anderson's time of 26.42 placed her 13th in preliminaries and was nine-hundredths of a second off the final qualifying time for the finals.
—400 dash: Central freshman Clare Fallon placed 23rd in 1:05.81 and Indian Trail sophomore Annie Herrmann was 24th in 1:06.4. Chippewa Falls sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig won the state title in 58.57.
—High jump: Wilmot senior Miranda Kendall cleared 5-0 on her third try to finish 12th. Waunakee sophomore Kyla Saleh cleared 5-4 on her first attempt to win the state title.
—400 relay: Indian Trail's quartet of sophomore Te'Janiya Watkins, junior Emily Barclay, sophomore Alissa Taylor and junior Heaven Williams placed 19th with a time of 52.18. Muskego's Tessa Buckmaster, Megan Reedy, Grace Lundie and Angelica Refinski won the event in 50.07.
—800 relay: Indian Trail's team of Watkins, Barclay, Taylor and Williams finished 14th with a time of 1:49.47. Muskego's quartet of Nicole Doerr, Reedy, Lundie and Refinski won the event in 1:44.59.
—100 hurdles: Indian Trail junior Elliana Knudsen placed 22nd in preliminaries in 17.22, which did not qualify her for the finals.
—300 hurdles: Knudsen finished 24th in 50.05. DeForest sophomore Anna Szepieniec won the state title with a time of 45.61.
—Triple jump: Indian Trail sophomore Tiara Murray finished 23rd with a mark of 31-1 on her third attempt. Wisconsin Lutheran junior Jaiah Hopf won the state title with a 38-4 on her fifth jump.