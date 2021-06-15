High school track and field: County competitors shine in Division-1 regional at Union Grove

"He was an amazing math teacher, too, and he told us (about retiring) first because of how much he cares about our team," Marschel said. "It’s very sad. It’s our first year with him. He was the boys cross country coach. He’s so kind and understanding and very uplifting to the girls, which is so refreshing."

Marschel, who helped lead the Tremper girls cross country team to the State Meet last fall, said her goal the rest of the way is to just have fun.

"This past year has been so terrible mentally," she said. "For track, I’ve never been to state. Maybe, I don’t know ... I’m not the most confident, but it would be kind of amazing."

Other boys winners

Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier continued his strong season Monday by winning the 3,200 in 10:00.72 and placing second behind Allen in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31.38.

Vanderhoef said Meier, who placed 28th at the State Cross Country Meet last fall, is one of the best distance runners in the state.

Bradford's relay teams also continued their area dominance this season by winning the 400, 800 and 1,600 relay events Monday.