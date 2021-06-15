High school track and field: County competitors shine in Division-1 regional at Union Grove

UNION GROVE — With many athletes missing an entire spring sports season due to COVID-19 in 2020, Monday’s WIAA Division-1 track and field regional at Union Grove was the first opportunity for some to shine under the bright lights.
Tremper junior Faith Marschel and Central junior Brian Topercer, for example, became just two of several first-time regional champions, thanks to strong performances Monday evening.
The top four finishers from each event advanced to Thursday’s Division-1 sectional at Hartland Arrowhead. From there, the top two in each event will advance to the Division-1 State Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium, which has been the usual venue for the State Track and Field Tournament.
In the team standings Monday, Central accumulated 122 points to edge out Indian Trail, which had 120, to place first in the boys field. The teams flipped positions in the girls field, with the Hawks (170) fishing first and the Falcons (152) finishing second.
Also in the boys field, Bradford placed fourth in the eight-team standings with 91 points, while Tremper was eighth with 37. In the seven-team girls standings, Tremper was fourth with 76 points and Bradford was sixth with 32.
Indian Trail boys coach Brian Vanderhoef said Monday was a good chance for his teams to show their stuff before things narrow down at sectionals.
"The regional is an enjoyable meet, because it’s the last opportunity for everyone’s best 28 entries to go against everyone else’s best 28 entries,” he said. "We want kids to advance (to sectionals), but kids finishing 5-6-7-8 also helps the team."
For the Central boys, Topercer won the 400-meter dash in 50.48 seconds and placed second in the 200 dash in 22.86. Central junior Will Allen, meanwhile, won won the 1,600 in 4:29.27 and was second in the 800 in 2:01.55.
Last week, Topercer won all three sprint events at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet. A Bristol resident, he also plays on Central's boys volleyball team.
"I have a very good chance of taking first in my events," Topercer said Monday before settling for second in the 200 dash finals. "This year has been a good year. The boys team is definitely really good this year. We have a lot of good distance runners, good throwers, good sprinters, good jumpers.
"We’re well-rounded this year."
In the girls field, meanwhile, Central junior Kialis Anderson had a big day Monday, winning both the 100 dash (12.5) and the 200 dash (25.78).
For the Trojans, Marschel won the 1,600 with a time of 5:50.48 and is relishing her first chance at qualifying for state. She said she has phenomenal coaches, including assistant coach Alan Skripsky, who's retiring after the season and moving to Arizona to care for his wife.
"He was an amazing math teacher, too, and he told us (about retiring) first because of how much he cares about our team," Marschel said. "It’s very sad. It’s our first year with him. He was the boys cross country coach. He’s so kind and understanding and very uplifting to the girls, which is so refreshing."
Marschel, who helped lead the Tremper girls cross country team to the State Meet last fall, said her goal the rest of the way is to just have fun.
"This past year has been so terrible mentally," she said. "For track, I’ve never been to state. Maybe, I don’t know ... I’m not the most confident, but it would be kind of amazing."
Other boys winners
Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier continued his strong season Monday by winning the 3,200 in 10:00.72 and placing second behind Allen in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31.38.
Vanderhoef said Meier, who placed 28th at the State Cross Country Meet last fall, is one of the best distance runners in the state.
Bradford's relay teams also continued their area dominance this season by winning the 400, 800 and 1,600 relay events Monday.
The 400 team, which was first in 44.19, included junior Dilan Williamson, sophomore Keany Parks, junior Christian Crump and junior Michael Deluca, the 800 quartet, which was first in 1:31.79, included Deluca, senior Jelani Lawson, Crump and Parks, and the 1,600 squad, which took first in 3:26.7, included Deluca, senior Dan Rossmann, Parks and Lawson.
Parks also won the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 1.5 inches.
The other relay event, the 3,200, was won by the Central team of Allen, sophomore Connor Wade, senior Ian Slade and junior Dan Koffen in 8:41.57.
Indian Trail junior Jonathan Murray also won an event Monday, placing first in the triple jump with a distance of 40-8.75.
Senior Tyler Santi had the top boys performance for Tremper, placing second in the 400 dash (52.35) and fourth in the 200 dash (52.35) to advance to sectionals in both events.
Other girls winners
Indian Trail junior Macey Gandee and Central sophomore Brynn Wierzbicki joined Anderson as double-winners Monday.
Wierzbicki finished first in the long jump (15-11.75) and the triple jump (31-9), while Gandee placed first in both the shot put (30-9.5) and the discus (93-3.).
"We are proud of her improvements this year," Indian Trail girls coach Ashley Kuehl said of Gandee. "She is a very dedicated hard-worker, and it showed in her performance (Monday) evening."
The Hawks also won both the 400 and 800 relays, as the team of sophomore Te'Janiya Watkins, junior Emilay Barclay, sophomore Alissa Taylor and junior Heaven Williams was first in both events, finishing the 400 relay in 51.11 and the 800 relay in 1:47.03.
Other girls winners from the county Monday were Central freshman Clare Fallon in the 400 dash (1:03.53) and Central freshman Marley Kinzle in the pole vault (7-6).
Senior Maya Herzog placed third in the 800 (2:33.02) and sophomore Azuri Lawson was fourth in the long jump (14-7.25) to become Bradford's lone girls qualifiers for sectionals.
In the mixed wheelchair events, meanwhile, Indian Trail juniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt finished one-two in the 100 dash, the 400 dash, the 800 and the shot put.
"Our wheelchair athletes continue to PR (personal record)," Kuehl said. "We are excited to have them a full season, and it's great to see them get more confident and comfortable each meet."
Wilson lead Wilmot
Senior Tyler Wilson won the 400 dash (51.5) and was third in the 200 dash (23.76) to for the Panthers in the boys field Monday in a WIAA Division-1 regional at Lake Geneva Badger.
Wilmot will compete in Thursday's Division-1 sectional at Beloit Memorial.
Senior Gabe Handorf won the pole vault for the Wilmot boys on Monday with a height of 13-0, while junior Ethan Ivan also advanced to sectionals by placing second in the shot put with a mark of 47-4.
For the Wilmot girls, sophomore Amber Blount was fourth in the 3,200 (13:32.66) and sophomore Elizabeth Toffel took fourth in the high jump (5-0) to advance to sectionals.
The Panthers scored 55.5 points to place sixth in the eight-team boys field and 25 points to finish eighth in the eight-team girls field.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson contributed to this report.
WIAA Division-1 Track and Field Regional
Monday
At Union Grove
County Sectional Qualifiers
(Top 4 advanced to Thursday's sectional at Hartland Arrowhead)
BOYS
100 dash—3. Christian Crump, Bradford, 11.17; 4. Dilan Williamson, Br, 11.30.
200 dash—2. Bryan Topercer, Central, 22.86; 4. Tyler Santi, Tremper, 23.5.
400 dash—1. Topercer, 50.48; 2. Santi, 52.35; 3. Jon Turner, Br, 54.59.
800—2. Will Allen, Cent, 2:01.55; 3. Gabe Islas, Indian Trail, 2:05.24; 4. Ian Slade, Cent, 2:05.28.
1,600—1. Allen, 4:29.27; 2. Keegan Meier, IT, 4:31.38; 4. Dylan Hartnek, Cent, 4:39.1.
3,200—1. Meier, 10:00.72; 3. Chad Helmke, IT, 10:15.03.
110 hurdles—2. Mike Rasor, Cent, 17.67; 3. Chad Banaszak, IT, 18.53; 4. Cullen Bereza, Tremp, 19.21.
300 hurdles—3. Rasor, 45.87; 4. Bereza, 46.7.
400 relay—1. Br (Williamson, Keany Parks, Crump, Michael Deluca), 44.19; 4. Cent (Cody Venard, Sam Hardesty, Joey Kavaluaskas, Jacob Meredith), 46.19.
800 relay—1. Br (Deluca, Jelani Lawson, Crump, Parks), 1:31.79; 3. IT (Ian Hetrick, Dayton Dahlquist, Aiden Burrell, Alex Moore), 1:37.7.
1,600 relay—1. Br (Deluca, Dan Rossmann, Parks, Lawson), 3:26.7; 2. Cent (Dan Koffen, Kavaluaskas, Connor Wade, Topercer), 3:27.9.
3,200 relay—1. Cent (Allen, Wade, Slade, Koffen), 8:41.57; 3. IT (Zach Neuman, Helmke, Nick Fonk, Islas), 9:01.65.
High jump—T3. Bryce Wallace, IT, 5-8; T3. Joe Robbins, IT, 5-8.
Pole vault—1. Joel Engberg, Cent, 11-0.
Long jump—1. Parks, 22-1.5; 3. Crump, Br, 20-2.75.
Triple jump—1. Jonathan Murray, IT, 40-8.75; T2. Wallace, 40-0; T2. Williamson, 40-0; 4. Argjent Ismaili, IT, 37-11.5.
Shot put—3. Mason McNeill, Cent, 41-11; 4. Riley Kennow, IT, 41-10.5.
Discus—2. Niko Therman, Cent, 144-7; 3. Jacob Seeger, IT, 140-4.
Team standings—1. Central, 122; 2. Indian Trail, 120; 3. Union Grove, 100; 4. Bradford, 91; T5. Racine Case, 60; T5. Racine Park, 60; 7. Racine Horlick, 55; 8. Tremper, 37.
GIRLS
100 dash—1. Kialis Anderson Cent, 12.5; 2. Ja'miah Cochran, IT, 12.74; 3. Te'Janiya Watkins, IT, 13.59; 4. LaNiya Kelly, IT, 13.71.
200 dash—1. Anderson, 25.78; 2. Cochran, 26.98; 3. Heaven Williams, IT, 27.63; 4. Zippy Gordon, Tr, 28.12.
400 dash—Clare Fallon, Cent, 1:03.53; 2. Annie Herrmann, IT, 1:04.47; 3. Gordon, 1:05.13; 4. Audrey Marschel, Tr, 1:08.29.
800—3. Maya Herzog, Br, 2:33.02; 4. Jayden Ingram, Tr, 2:34.25.
1,600—1. Faith Marschel, Tr, 5:50.48; 3. Payton Scoggin, IT, 5:58.1; 4. Julia MacIntyre, Cent, 5:59.78.
3,200—2. Arianna Eiler, Cent, 13:12.82; 3. Rachel Helmke, IT, 13:21.26; 4. Audrey Shreve, IT, 13:27.56.
100 hurdles—2. Elliana Knudsen, IT, 49.34; 4. Vivian Jones, IT, 49.8.
400 relay—1. IT (Watkins, Emily Barclay, Alissa Taylor, Williams), 51.11; 2. Cent (Brynn Wierzbicki, Chloe Lois, Aleah Daniels, Jenna Leslie), 53.67.
800 relay—1. IT (Watkins, Barclay, Taylor, Williams), 1:47.03; 3. Cent (Leslie, Daniels, Lois, Courtnee Bader), 1:55.53.
1,600 relay—2. Cent (Bader, Fallon, Lauren Buesing, Anderson), 4:17.2; 4. IT (Taylor, Mia Granucci, Herrmann, Barclay), 4:18.43.
3,200 relay—3. Tr (Ingram, Abby Lawler, Jenna Puhr, F. Marschel), 10:38.27; 4. IT (Riya Patel, Helmke, Grace Kozel, Herrmann), 10:46.45.
High jump—2. Nailah Taylor, IT, 4-8; 3. Gabriell Eppers, Cent, 4-6; 4. Marley Kinzle, Cent, 4-4.
Pole vault—1. Kinzle, 7-6; 2. Julia Luellen, Cent, 7-0.
Long jump—1. Wierzbicki, 15-11.75; 2. Cochran, 15-5.25; 3. Tiara Murray, IT, 15-2; 4. Azuri Lawson, Br, 14-7.25.
Triple jump—1. Wierzbicki, 31-9; 2. Murray, 29-11; 3. Stefinie Washington, IT, 29-3.5; 4. N. Taylor, 28-9.5.
Shot put—1. Macee Gandee, IT, 30-9.5; 2. Lauren Goforth, Cent, 29-3.
Discus—1. Gandee, 93-3; 2. Lily Peterson, IT, 90-11; 3. Taylor Wilmot, IT, 86-2; 4. Lauren Clements, Tr, 77-1.
Team standings—1. Indian Trail, 170; 2. Central, 152; 3. Union Grove, 89; 4. Tremper, 76; 5. Racine Case, 74; 6. Bradford, 32; 7. Racine Horlick, 25.
WHEELCHAIR
Mixed 100 dash—1. Josh Jundt, IT, 20.49; 2. Emma Jundt, IT, 22.39.
Mixed 400 dash—1. J. Jundt, 1:10.15; 2. E. Jundt, 1:23.86.