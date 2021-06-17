High school track and field: County teams advance large contingent to WIAA Division-1 State Meet

Girls

Anderson won a sectional title in the 200 dash with a time of 26.15 and finished a hundredth of a second off of winning the 100 dash, as her 12.77 was second to Oak Creek senior Andrea Glaz's 12.78 but still good enough to advance to state.

Knudsen advanced in both hurdles events, as she won a sectional title in the 100 (16.67) and placed second in the 300 (48.56).

Indian Trail's quartet of sophomore Te'Janyia Watkins, junior Emily Barclay, sophomore Alissa Taylor and junior Heaven Williams advanced in both the 800 relay by placing second (1:47.15) and the 400 relay by finishing third (51.03).

Central freshman Clare Fallon, meanwhile, captured a sectional title in the 400 dash (1:03.49), Indian Trail sophomore Annie Herrmann finished third in the 400 dash (1:04.17) to advance to state and Indian Trail sophomore Tiara Murray qualified for state in the triple jump with a mark of 33-0.5.

Also advancing to the State Meet in the wheelchair events were Indian Trail juniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt, who went one-two in all four mixed wheelchair events, the 100 dash, 400 dash, 800 and shot put. The wheelchair competition at state will be held Friday, June 25, at Memorial Stadium.