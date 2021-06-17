High school track and field: County teams advance large contingent to WIAA Division-1 State Meet

The WIAA Division-1 track and field sectional at South Milwaukee on Thursday featured a bushel full of county competitors.
And plenty will conclude their seasons at the State Meet.
Leading the way in the boys field were Bradford junior Christian Crump, Central junior Will Allen and Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier, who each advanced to state in two individual events, and the Red Devils' relays, which advanced in three events.
In the girls field, meanwhile, Central junior Kialis Anderson and Indian Trail junior Elliana Knudsen each advanced to state in two individual events, while the Hawks' relay teams advanced in two, as well.
In Division-1, the top three finishers in each event at each sectional advanced to the State Meet, scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Boys
From the sectional at South Milwaukee, Crump moved through to state in the 100-meter dash by finishing third in 11.55 seconds and the long jump by finishing third with a mark of 21 feet, 7.5 inches. Bradford sophomore Keany Parks also advanced to state in the long jump, placing second with a distance of 21-8.5.
Crump and Parks were also members of Bradford's 400, 800 and 1,600 relay teams, which all advanced to state.
The 800 relay team also included junior Michael Deluca and senior Jelani Lawson and won the sectional title with a time of 1:30.28, while the 400 relay team included junior Dilan Williamson and Deluca and finished second with a time of 43.02, just a touch behind the Muskego team's 43.02.
The 1,600 relay team, meanwhile, included Deluca and senior Dan Rossmann and won the sectional title in 3:29.19. Finishing second behind the Red Devils with a time of 3:30.35 in that event and also advancing to state was Central's quartet of junior Dan Koffen, sophomore Joey Kavalauskas, sophomore Connor Wade and junior Bryan Topercer.
In the distance events, Meier finished second in both the the 1,600 (4:26.89) and the 3,200 (10:04) to advance, while Allen won the 1,600 (4:26.2) and was second in the 800 (2:00.28) to advance in both events.
Two county runners also moved on to state in the 400 dash, as Topercer finished second in 50.01 and Tremper senior Tyler Santi was third in 52.05.
Additionally, Central junior Joel Engberg advanced in the pole vault by placing third with a height of 12-0, Central junior Niko Therman advanced in the discus by placing second with a throw of 161-2 and Indian Trail's 3,200 relay team of senior Zach Neuman, junior Chad Helmke, junior Nick Fonk and junior Gabe Islas also advanced by finishing third in 8:27.86.
Girls
Anderson won a sectional title in the 200 dash with a time of 26.15 and finished a hundredth of a second off of winning the 100 dash, as her 12.77 was second to Oak Creek senior Andrea Glaz's 12.78 but still good enough to advance to state.
Knudsen advanced in both hurdles events, as she won a sectional title in the 100 (16.67) and placed second in the 300 (48.56).
Indian Trail's quartet of sophomore Te'Janyia Watkins, junior Emily Barclay, sophomore Alissa Taylor and junior Heaven Williams advanced in both the 800 relay by placing second (1:47.15) and the 400 relay by finishing third (51.03).
Central freshman Clare Fallon, meanwhile, captured a sectional title in the 400 dash (1:03.49), Indian Trail sophomore Annie Herrmann finished third in the 400 dash (1:04.17) to advance to state and Indian Trail sophomore Tiara Murray qualified for state in the triple jump with a mark of 33-0.5.
Also advancing to the State Meet in the wheelchair events were Indian Trail juniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt, who went one-two in all four mixed wheelchair events, the 100 dash, 400 dash, 800 and shot put. The wheelchair competition at state will be held Friday, June 25, at Memorial Stadium.
In the sectional team scores, Central placed third in the boys field with 75 points, Indian Trail was fourth with 50, Bradford was fifth with 49 and Tremper was 14th with 12.
In the girls team scores, Indian Trail took third with 87 points, Central was fourth with 64.5, Tremper placed ninth with 24 and Bradford was 15th with three.
Wilmot advances two
The Panthers competed in a Division-1 sectionalcat Beloit Memorial on Thursday and advanced two competitors to the State Meet from the boys field.
Senior Tyler Wilson qualified by placing third in the 200 dash (23.69) and senior Gabe Handorf advanced by finishing second in the pole vault (12-6).