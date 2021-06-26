High school track and field: Hawks' Josh, Emma Jundt earn runner-up finishes in state wheelchair field

Indian Trail juniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt each earned runner-up finishes Friday at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium in the wheelchair division of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.

Josh Jundt placed second in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 9.89 seconds and was also second in the boys 800 with a time of 2:24.74.

Emma Jundt, meanwhile, placed second in both the girls 100 dash (20.87) and the girls 800 (2:53.31).

Additionally, Josh Jundt finished third in the the boys 100 dash (20.11) and third in the mixed shot put (22 feet, 3.25 inches), while Emma Jundt placed third in the girls 400 dash (1:24.94) and 10th in the mixed shot put (12-1).

St. Joseph boys finish eighth

With senior Ben Pable scoring all 18 points, the St. Joseph boys team wound up placing eighth in the team standings in the Division-3 field, which competed Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Pable won a state title in the shot put with a throw of 53-10.25, which was good for 10 points, and was the runner-up in the discus with a throw of 157-4, which was good for eight points. See Saturday's edition of the News for more on Pable, who will throw in the Ivy League at Dartmouth in the fall.

