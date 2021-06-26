High school track and field: Hawks' Josh, Emma Jundt earn runner-up finishes in state wheelchair field

Indian Trail juniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt each earned runner-up finishes Friday at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium in the wheelchair division of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.
Josh Jundt placed second in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 9.89 seconds and was also second in the boys 800 with a time of 2:24.74.
Emma Jundt, meanwhile, placed second in both the girls 100 dash (20.87) and the girls 800 (2:53.31).
Additionally, Josh Jundt finished third in the the boys 100 dash (20.11) and third in the mixed shot put (22 feet, 3.25 inches), while Emma Jundt placed third in the girls 400 dash (1:24.94) and 10th in the mixed shot put (12-1).
St. Joseph boys finish eighth
With senior Ben Pable scoring all 18 points, the St. Joseph boys team wound up placing eighth in the team standings in the Division-3 field, which competed Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Pable won a state title in the shot put with a throw of 53-10.25, which was good for 10 points, and was the runner-up in the discus with a throw of 157-4, which was good for eight points. See Saturday's edition of the News for more on Pable, who will throw in the Ivy League at Dartmouth in the fall.
"The improvements Ben made in the throwing events over his career were staggering," St. Joseph throws coach Paul Ehlers said. "Ben's leadership, work ethic and passion to get the most out of his God-given ability was an inspiration to the entire team."
The Lancers also had another individual and two relays in the Division-3 boys field, but none scored points.
Junior Saveion Weatherford ran a time of 11.86 in the 100 dash preliminaries, which didn't get him into the finals.
Also, the quartet of junior DeAndre Baptiste, freshman Ben Peterson, Weatherford and freshman Jayden Gordon competed in the 400 and 800 relays. They did not finish in the 400 relay and placed 10th in the 800 relay with a time of 1:34.87.
The State Meet concluded Saturday with the Division-1 competition and included athletes from Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot. The events ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Monday's edition of the News for more.