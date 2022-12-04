High school track and field: Indian Trail senior Jones commits to UW-Milwaukee

Vivian Jones is staying close to home.

The Indian Trail High School track and field standout recently signed her National Letter of Intent to run track for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She is entering her senior season for the Hawks and will join the Panthers in the fall of 2023.

According to her mother, Christina, Vivian comes from a family of athletes.

Her older sister Alicia runs for DePaul University, which is also where her parents competed during their college years. Her older brother played football at both UW-Whitewater and Carthage.

Her younger brother Edward also was on the 2022 state qualifying team, as a member of the 4x200m relay.

Vivian's freshman year was impacted by COVID-19, only allowing local meets between Kenosha schools. Her sophomore year she suffered a back injury during her fall soccer season, only to return to compete in the 300 meter hurdles for the Southeast Conference meet, where she took first.

She was able to advance through the WIAA Regional meet that year, but just fell short of qualifying for state.

"Vivian returned the following year with a determination to not only qualify for state, but to advance to the finals. She felt like her previous two years weren't an accurate reflection of her abilities, so she set out to work hard, and focus on the 100m high hurdles, 300m low hurdles and long jump," Christina added.

She had a very successful season, starting with multiple Kenosha County indoor wins in the hurdles and long jump.

She also placed fifth in the 60m hurdles at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Her outdoor success includes multiple Kenosha County Outdoor wins, SEC Champion in 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and as a member of the 4x100m relay.

Vivian Jones was Regional Champion in the long jump, sectional champion in the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles. She qualified for state in both hurdles races, placing better than her seeded position in the 100m hurdles, advancing to the finals in the 300m hurdles, and ultimately placing 10th.

Vivian was also chosen as Indian Trail's female nominee for the 2023 Holy Rosary Outstanding High School Athlete, which will be chosen next week on December 10th.

"Vivian is motivated to return to the track for her senior year, with plans to be on the state podium in June," Christina said. "She credits her growing success to both her head coaches Ashley Kuehl and Brian Vanderhoef for always keeping her focused, while preparing her for the challenges big goals bring. She also thanks her mom, Christina Jones, who is also her hurdles coach, and the rest of the coaching staff, who all have a hand in building a strong team environment."