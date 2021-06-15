High school track and field: Pable wins two WIAA Division-3 regional titles for St. Joseph boys

Senior Ban Pable won the discus and the shot put to lead the St. Joseph boys track and field team Monday in a WIAA Division-3 regional at Shorewood.

Including Pable's two wins, the Lancers won six events overall in the boys field to place second in the regional with 128 points, behind only Racine Lutheran's 172. The St. Joseph girls, meanwhile, finished third with 74 points, behind Burlington Catholic Central's 133 and Racine Lutheran's 112.

Christian Life was also in the regional and advanced two boys competitors and one girls competitor through to Thursday's Division-3 sectional at Princeton. The top finishers in each event at Monday's regional advanced to the sectional.

Pable will have an opportunity to advance to the Division-3 State Tournament, scheduled for Thursday, June 24, at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus on UW-La Crosse, in two events. He won the regional title in the discus Monday with a throw of 147 feet, 6 inches, besting second-place Jaylin Pritchet of Racine Lutheran by nearly 51 feet. Pable then won the shot put with a throw of 50-10, which was over 13 feet better than second-place Timothy Nelson of Racine Lutheran.

St. Joseph freshman Viator Grant will join Pable at sectionals in each event, as he placed fourth in both the discus (83-6) and the shot put (33-0.5) on Monday to qualify.