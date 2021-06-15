High school track and field: Pable wins two WIAA Division-3 regional titles for St. Joseph boys

Senior Ban Pable won the discus and the shot put to lead the St. Joseph boys track and field team Monday in a WIAA Division-3 regional at Shorewood.
Including Pable's two wins, the Lancers won six events overall in the boys field to place second in the regional with 128 points, behind only Racine Lutheran's 172. The St. Joseph girls, meanwhile, finished third with 74 points, behind Burlington Catholic Central's 133 and Racine Lutheran's 112.
Christian Life was also in the regional and advanced two boys competitors and one girls competitor through to Thursday's Division-3 sectional at Princeton. The top finishers in each event at Monday's regional advanced to the sectional.
Pable will have an opportunity to advance to the Division-3 State Tournament, scheduled for Thursday, June 24, at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus on UW-La Crosse, in two events. He won the regional title in the discus Monday with a throw of 147 feet, 6 inches, besting second-place Jaylin Pritchet of Racine Lutheran by nearly 51 feet. Pable then won the shot put with a throw of 50-10, which was over 13 feet better than second-place Timothy Nelson of Racine Lutheran.
St. Joseph freshman Viator Grant will join Pable at sectionals in each event, as he placed fourth in both the discus (83-6) and the shot put (33-0.5) on Monday to qualify.
Also winning for the St. Joseph boys Monday were junior Saveien Weatherford in the 100-meter dash (11.78 seconds), senior Rocco Mattuecci in the 1,600 (4:51.94), the 800 relay team of junior DeAndre Baptiste, freshman Ben Peterson, Weatherford and freshman Jayden Gordon (1:35.11) and the 400 relay team of the same four runners (45.65).
St. Joseph freshman Ja'maree McClinton advanced to sectionals in both hurdles events by placing third in the 110 (18.66) and third in the 300 (44.38), sophomore Aidan Mullen advanced in two events by placing fourth in the 1,600 (5:22.42) and third in the 800 (2:19.8), Matteucci also advanced in the 3,200 by finishing third (11:26.52) and senior Nathan Mullen advanced in the triple jump after placing fourth (29-7).
For the Christian Life boys, junior Michael Oware moved on to sectionals in the 400 dash after a second-place finish in 54.48 on Monday, while freshman Alex St. John advanced in the 3,200 after finishing fourth (11:28.57). CLS placed seventh in the eight-team boys standings with 15 points.
In the girls field, meanwhile, St. Joseph freshman Leilani San Nicolas won a regional title in the 400 dash (1:12.09), while fellow freshman Alexa Alvarez did so in the 300 hurdles (55.36).
Also for the Lancers, freshman Hannah Verbsky advanced to the sectional in both girls distance events after finishing third in the 1,600 (6:26.61) and fourth in the 3,200 (14:15.13), freshman Abby Russell advanced by finishing third in the 400 dash (1:14.53), sophomore Anna Pable advanced after a third-place finish in the discus (62-7) and freshman Jasmine Baptiste advanced in two events after placing fourth in the discus (57-10) and third in the shot put (24-7).
For the Christian Life girls, junior Nina Cosmos finished fourth in the 800 (2:52.77) on Monday to advance to sectionals. The Eagles totaled 20 points to finish sixth in the nine-team girls standings.
Division-2
Shoreland Lutheran junior Sam Malliet won the boys high jump with a mark of 6-1 and also advanced to sectionals in the boys 300 hurdles with a time of 44.01 on Monday in a WIAA Division-2 regional at Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to Thursday's Division-2 sectional at Waupun. The Division-2 State Tournament is Friday, June 25, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
The Pacers' 800 boys relay quartet of sophomore Bryce Pfeilstifter, sophomore Lucas Rathje, junior Tyler Rouse and senior Edward Hodges also advanced by placing third (1:41.18), while sophomore Lincoln Sonntag advanced by finishing fourth in the triple jump (38-1).
In the girls field, Shoreland senior Lindsey Zilisch advanced in two events, placing second in the shot put (30-8.75) and fourth in the discus (88-4), junior Madelyn Kassulke advanced by finishing third in the 100 hurdles (17.38) and freshman Rachel Salfer moved on by placing fourth in the pole vault (7-6).
Shoreland finished fourth in the nine-team boys field with 70 points and seventh in the eight-team girls field with 40.