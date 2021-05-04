High school track and field roundup: Hawks have four double-winners in season-opening meet

For Tremper, Jeffrey Hines placed fourth in the discus (87-3) and tied for seventh in the 100 dash (12.55) in the boys field, while sophomore Lauren Clements tied for second in the shot put (26-2) in the girls field.

No team scores were kept in the meet, which also included athletes from Racine St. Catherine's, Wind Point Prairie, Racine Case, Brookfield Central and Racine Horlick.

Palmyra-Eagle Invite

St. Joseph senior Ben Pable won two events and Christian Life junior Michael Oware won one in the boys field on Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle.

Pable was first in the shot put (48-6.5) and the discus (159-2), while Oware took first in the 800 (2:26.36).

Also for the Lancers in the boys field, senior Rocco Matteucci finished second in the 1,600 (5:21.54) and junior DeAndre Baptiste placed fifth in the 100 dash (11.88).

Oware, meanwhile, was also fourth in the 400 dash (57.19).

In the boys relays for St. Joseph, Baptiste, Ben Peterson, Jayden Gordon and Ja'maree McClinton were second in the 400 (48.46); Baptiste, Peterson, Gordon and Saveion Weatherford placed third in the 800 (1:40.08); and Daniel San Nicolas, Peterson, Mattuecci and Hayden Dippel were fourth in the 1,600 (4:12.77).