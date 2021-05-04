High school track and field roundup: Hawks have four double-winners in season-opening meet

The Indian Trail track and field team had four double-winners in a season-opening meet Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium.
In the boys field, junior Keegan Meier won the 800 meters (2 minutes, 12.9 seconds) and the 1,600 (4:35.85), senior Jacob Seeger won the shot put (39 feet-1.5 inches) and the discus (111-4) and junior Josh Jundt won the 100 wheelchair dash (25.33) and the 800 wheelchair (2:47.45).
In the girls field, meanwhile, junior Emily Barclay won both the 100 dash (13.49) and the 200 dash (27.86).
Other county boys winners were Bradford junior Michael DeLuca in the 100 dash (11.99), Bradford senior Jelani Lawson in the 200 dash (23.62), Indian Trail's Mason Wtorkowski in the 400 dash (56.64), Indian Trail's Chad Banaszak in the 300 hurdles (48.64), Indian Trail junior Jaylen Olivares in the 110 hurdles (20.61), Indian Trail senior Joe Robbins in the high jump (5-8), Bradford sophomore Keany Parks in the long jump (19-7) and Indian Trail junior Jonathan Murray in the triple jump (39-0).
Other county girls winners were Indian Trail sophomore Alissa Taylor in the 400 dash (1:05.06), Indian Trail junior Joanne Banaszak in the 100 hurdles (18.53), Indian Trail junior Macey Gandee in the discus (76-4), Indian Trail's Nailah Taylor in the high jump (4-9), Indian Trail sophomore Vivian Jones in the long jump (15-1.5) and Indian Trail sophomore Tiara Murray in the triple jump (29-10.5).
For Tremper, Jeffrey Hines placed fourth in the discus (87-3) and tied for seventh in the 100 dash (12.55) in the boys field, while sophomore Lauren Clements tied for second in the shot put (26-2) in the girls field.
No team scores were kept in the meet, which also included athletes from Racine St. Catherine's, Wind Point Prairie, Racine Case, Brookfield Central and Racine Horlick.
Palmyra-Eagle Invite
St. Joseph senior Ben Pable won two events and Christian Life junior Michael Oware won one in the boys field on Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle.
Pable was first in the shot put (48-6.5) and the discus (159-2), while Oware took first in the 800 (2:26.36).
Also for the Lancers in the boys field, senior Rocco Matteucci finished second in the 1,600 (5:21.54) and junior DeAndre Baptiste placed fifth in the 100 dash (11.88).
Oware, meanwhile, was also fourth in the 400 dash (57.19).
In the boys relays for St. Joseph, Baptiste, Ben Peterson, Jayden Gordon and Ja'maree McClinton were second in the 400 (48.46); Baptiste, Peterson, Gordon and Saveion Weatherford placed third in the 800 (1:40.08); and Daniel San Nicolas, Peterson, Mattuecci and Hayden Dippel were fourth in the 1,600 (4:12.77).
In the girls field, Christian Life junior Nina Cosmos finished fourth in both the 400 dash (1:19.42) and the 800 (3:14.31), St. Joseph freshman Hannah Verbsky was second in the 1,600 (6:49.38), St. Joseph freshman Leilani San Nicolas took fourth in the high jump (3-10) and St. Joseph freshman Abby Russell finished fifth in the 200 dash (32.14).