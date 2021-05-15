High school track and field roundup: Meier, Santi, Bradford sprints highlight Red Devil Invite

Also posting wins in the boys field Saturday were Indian Trail juniors Chad Helmke in the 800 (2:15.59) and Jonathan Murray in the triple jump (40-3.5) and Bradford sophomore Danny Torresin in the 1,000 (2:53.04). Tremper senior Cullen Bereza, meanwhile, placed second in the 110 hurdles (19.59) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.22).

Bradford finished third out of six schools in the boys team results with 137 points, Indian Trail was fourth with 120 and Tremper placed sixth with 48. Wauwatosa East had the most boys team points with 164.

In the girls field, meanwhile, Indian Trail senior Stefinie Washington had a big day, as she won the triple jump with a mark of 29-0 and placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.

The Hawks also racked up two relay victories, as the team of Te'Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Joanne Banaszak and Mia Granucci won the 400 in 52.76 and the quartet of Tiara Murray, Barclay, Heaven Williams and Alissa Taylor won the 800 in 1:50.28.

Tremper claimed the 3,200 relay, as the team of Jenna Puhr, Abbyy Lawler, Kayley Hansen and Faith Marschel was first in 10:46.41.