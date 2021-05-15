High school track and field roundup: Meier, Santi, Bradford sprints highlight Red Devil Invite

Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier posted a couple scorching times in the distance events, Tremper senior Tyler Santi did so in the 400-meter dash and Bradford dominated the other sprints and the relays on Saturday in the Red Devil Invitational at Bradford Stadium.
Meier won both the 1,600 with a blazing time of 4 minutes, 28.75 seconds and the 3,200 with another impressive time of 9:52.3. According to Track Side Timing, which timed the meet, Meier's 1,600 time was a top-10 mark in the state for high school boys this season, while his 3,200 time ranked in the top 25.
Santi, meanwhile, won the 400 dash in 52.29, which was also a top-25 time.
In the other sprints, however, Bradford finished 1-2, as junior Michael DeLuca won the 100 dash in 11.44 and junior Dilan Williamson was second in 11.54, while junior Christian Crump won the 200 dash in 23.65 and senior Jelani Lawson was second in 23.7.
The Red Devils parlayed that speed into three relay victories, as the team of Crump, Trashawn Gordon, Williamson and Eric Raudales won the 400 in 45.82, the quartet of Crump, Lawson, Dan Rossmann and Keany Parks won the 800 in 1:32.75 and the team of Lawson, Rossmann, Jon Maack and Quinton Henry was first in the 1,600 in 3:39.94.
Henry, a junior, was also first in the high jump for Bradford with a mark of 5 feet, 8 inches, and Parks, a sophomore, won the long jump with a mark of 20-5.
Also posting wins in the boys field Saturday were Indian Trail juniors Chad Helmke in the 800 (2:15.59) and Jonathan Murray in the triple jump (40-3.5) and Bradford sophomore Danny Torresin in the 1,000 (2:53.04). Tremper senior Cullen Bereza, meanwhile, placed second in the 110 hurdles (19.59) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.22).
Bradford finished third out of six schools in the boys team results with 137 points, Indian Trail was fourth with 120 and Tremper placed sixth with 48. Wauwatosa East had the most boys team points with 164.
In the girls field, meanwhile, Indian Trail senior Stefinie Washington had a big day, as she won the triple jump with a mark of 29-0 and placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.
The Hawks also racked up two relay victories, as the team of Te'Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Joanne Banaszak and Mia Granucci won the 400 in 52.76 and the quartet of Tiara Murray, Barclay, Heaven Williams and Alissa Taylor won the 800 in 1:50.28.
Tremper claimed the 3,200 relay, as the team of Jenna Puhr, Abbyy Lawler, Kayley Hansen and Faith Marschel was first in 10:46.41.
Marschel, a junior, was also second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:48.4, while Tremper junior Ja'Miah Cochran placed second in both the 100 dash (13.3) and the 200 dash (28.07). Also finishing second were Banaszak, a junior, in the 100 hurdles (18.87), Indian Trail junior Elliana Knudsen in the 300 hurdles (53.14) and Indian Trail junior Taylor Wilmot in the discus (84-0). Wilmot was also third in the shot put (28-2).
For the Bradford girls, senior Maya Herzog was second in the 1,000 (3:30.04) and sophomore Azuri Lawson placed third in the 100 dash (13.74).
Indian Trail finished second in the girls team standings with 170 points, just 15 behind Wauwatosa East's 185. Tremper was fifth in the six-team standings with 76 points and Bradford was sixth with 40.
Indian Trail juniors Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt also competed in the wheelchair events for the 100 and 200 dashes, the 800 and the shot put.
Brookfield Central Invite
Junior Ethan Ivan won the boys shot put and senior Miranda Kendall won the girls high jump for Wilmot on Friday in Brookfield.
Ivan posted a mark of 47-4.5 inches in the shot put, which was good enough for a top-50 mark in the state this season. Kendall, meanwhile, won the high jump with a mark of 5-0.
Ivan was also fourth in the discus with a throw of 120-11.
Also scoring individually for the Panthers, who placed sixth out of six schools in the boys team results, was senior Gabe Handorf with a second-place finish in the pole vault (10-6), freshman Cael Handorf with eighth-place finishes in both the 1,600 (4:59.96) and the 3,200 (11:43.76), sophomore Michael Grasso with a seventh-place finish in the 100 dash (12.62), freshman James Kiraly with a seventh-place finish in the 400 dash (56.61), sophomore Michael Norvalis with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (50.29) and freshman Carsen Neubauer with an eighth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (55.71).
In the jumps, junior Blake Weaver placed fifth in the long jump (5-6) and seventh in the triple jump (37-0), while sophomore Brandon Stumpf was eighth in the triple jump (36-9).
The Panthers also scored in three boys relays, as the 400 squad of Tyler Wilson, Weaver, Luke Pietluck and Anthony Hall placed fourth (47.23), the 800 team of Wilson, Weaver, Camden Doty and Hall was third (1:40.76) and the 1,600 team of Kiraly, Gabe Handorf, Doty and Wilson placed third (3:50.39).
Scoring for the Wilmot girls, who took fifth out of five teams, in addition to Kendall were sophomore Amber Blount with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (13:40.53) and a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:51.73) and freshman Kaitlyn Schrader with a sixth-place finish in the 200 dash (28.5).
Wisconsin Lutheran Invite
Shoreland Lutheran senior Kyrie Patterson won the girls pole vault and was third in the girls triple jump at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee on Friday.
Patterson's pole vault mark of 8-0 set a school record and was two feet higher than the second-place finisher. She also attained a mark of 30-11.25 to place third in the triple jump.
Additionally, Patterson was a member of the Pacers' 800 relay team that included Rachel Salfer, Madelyn Kassulke and Natalie Brug and placed fourth with a time of 1:57.89.
Kassulke, a junior, finished third in the 100 hurdles (18.19) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.28), while senior Lindsey Zilisch placed fifth in the discus (84-0) and seventh in the shot put (28-6.5).
In the boys field, Shoreland junior Sam Malliet finished second in the high jump (5-8), fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.84) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.95).
Senior Justyn Giese placed second in the pole vault (9-6) for the Pacers, junior Jared Babiak was third in the triple jump (40-6.5) and seventh in the long jump (18-5.25), senior Gabe Woller took fifth in the discus (105-7), senior Edward Hodges finished seventh in the 100 dash (12.19), sophomore Angel Ayala was eighth in the 800 (2:18.54) and senior Nathan Lichtenauer took eighth in the 1,600 (5:11.03).
In the boys relays for Shoreland, the team of Lincoln Sonntag, Bryce Pfeilstifter, Lucas Rathje and Hodges was fifth in the 400 (48.83) and the squad of Malliet, Pfeilstifter, Rathje and Lichtenauer took sixth in the 1,600 (3:50.57).
In the team scores, Shoreland placed fifth out of seven teams in the boys standings and seventh out of seven teams in the girls standings.