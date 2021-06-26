High school track and field: St. Joseph's Pable wins D-3 state title in shot put, second in discus

LA CROSSE — After finishing second in the boys discus to being his WIAA Division-3 State Track and Field Meet on Thursday, St. Joseph senior Ben Pable's mindset for the shot put was simple: Channel the anger of finishing second in the discus to the shot put field.

"Any anger and frustrations I had from disc, I just put into shot," Pable said. "With discus, you have to be cool and slick, but when it comes to shot, it's all about being angry and putting all the energy you have into it."

Pable was ale to do just that.

He dominated the field, finishing with a career-best mark of 53 feet, 10.25 inches to win the Division-3 shot put state title at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Five of Pable's six throws went above 50 feet. In fact, he was the only one to reach the 50-foot mark. Ithaca/Weston junior Caleb Marchwick finished second with a best toss of 48-6.25.

Like in the discus, where his best throw was 157-4, Pable's best tally in the shot put came on his third toss, but this time there was no chance for the rest of the field to keep up. In the discus, Pable was bested only by Cuba City senior Jack Misky, whose best throw was 160-4.