High school volleyball: Tremper girls loaded with talent, being patient with results

Ashley Pecha strives to give her girls a good experience.

After all, isn't that what high school sports are all about?

The Tremper varsity girls volleyball head coach hasn't had a ton of success this season with an overall 4-17 record, but looks can be deceiving.

Injuries and youth haven't resulted in many victories, but Pecha is building something big.

She knows the talent is there, and the Madrigano Gymnasium will eventually be rocking in the coming years with plenty of success.

Rome wasn't built in a day.

"I coach volleyball to try to make a difference in each of the girl's lives," Pecha said Thursday. "I strive to be a good role model for them and someone to look up to. Volleyball is such an exhilarating sport to watch because it puts six girls on a small court and they have to work together to accomplish one goal."

"The high school game is getting more intense and aggressive and it's amazing to be a part of. I have high hopes for this program and want to continue to push these girls to be their best."

High hopes must always be kept in times of adversity, as high school sports cycle more than Lance Armstrong.

Take the Trojans for example.

They've been down, really, since 2015-16, when they won 25 games.

By far, Tremper is the most storied city of Kenosha girls volleyball program, with seven appearances at the state tournament, including trips in 2007 and 2008, the latter of which they won it all in Division 1.

Now in her fourth year, Pecha will witness her first class of seniors graduating next spring.

She is ready to put the work in and take the Trojans back to the promised land. For now, she is embracing the grind.

"After graduating eight seniors last year, we knew we had some work ahead," Pecha said. "The Varsity team this year has more talent than I've seen in a long time. They have the passion, hustle, and ability to continue fighting. With younger athletes, come some inconsistencies and that will get better with time. All we can do is continuously play hard, clean, volleyball and make other teams fight for their win."

In recent action Tuesday night, the Trojans fell to conference-leading Franklin in straight sets, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14.

Maddie Chianello had 20 digs, Alaina Roth dished 10 assists and added three aces and 13 digs.

Paige Schaubel and Chloe Wamboldt both led the attack with four kills apiece.

"We had another shakeup to our lineup tonight - we are combatting multiple injuries and trying to put the best team on the court," Pecha said. "We lacked communication both on and off the court causing us to be in a constant scramble. Franklin is a very aggressive team, I felt we played well defensively, but struggled in the offensive part of the game. We were getting swings but not being strategic. All in all, the majority of Franklin's points were our mistakes, proving we have the tools to be successful. We need to consistently come together and not play selfish volleyball. We are a team, and we will win and lose as a team."

Tremper travels to Racine Case Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for another SEC showdown.

Pecha says building mental toughness is the goal this year. The talent is there in spades, but working together and focusing on avoiding mistakes will be key.

"I want to focus on building their self-confidence and prepare them to conquer the world," Pecha concluded. "At the end of the day, this is a team sport and everyone has to understand each other's mentality so the team can properly mesh. We all need to buy in to the process over the product."