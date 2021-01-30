High school wrestling: CLS claims 9 regional titles; St. Joseph sends 3, Shoreland 2 to sectionals

The Christian Life wrestling team didn't face a lot of competition in terms of sheer numbers Saturday when it hosted a WIAA Division-3 regional.
But now the road to the State Tournament gets tougher.
The Eagles — ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll — claimed nine regional titles, two in weight classes that were unopposed, and advanced 12 wrestlers overall to next Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland.
The top two individuals in each weight class advanced to sectionals, and from there the top two individuals in each weight class will move on to the Division-3 State Individual Tournament on Feb. 13 at Wausau West.
Advancing 12 wrestlers to sectionals will also help the Eagles in their cause to advance to the Division-3 State Team Tournament, which will also be held at Wausau West on Feb. 20.
This year, teams will not compete in duals at sectionals due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Rather, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The sectional champion from each of the four sectionals will advance to team state in Division-2 and Division-3.
CLS will have plenty of opportunities to score points at the sectional.
Freshman Drew Dolphin, ranked No. 8 at 106 pounds, won the regional title unopposed, as did Jack Helzer at 285.
Seven more Eagles had to wrestle just one match Saturday to win regionals titles. Junior Troy Dolphin, ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds but wrestling at 120 Saturday, pinned Parkview/Albany's Evan Suer in 1 minute, 6 seconds in the title match to improve to 10-0, while freshman Ian Grubbs (14-0) pinned Parkview/Albany's Ian Suer in 4:26 for the title at 113. Grubbs received honorable mention in his weight class and improved to 14-0.
Freshman Jordan Luhr (12-3) pinned Deerfield's Nicholas McDonough in 44 seconds for the title at 126, senior and third-ranked Javis Pinter (15-0) pinned Cambridge's Aevri Ciha in 28 seconds for the title at 138 and senior and sixth-ranked Kade Pinter (14-1) defeated Deerfield's Nicholas Wilfong by injury default for the title at 145. Also for the Eagles, senior Ben Gutierrez (10-4) pinned St. Joseph's Marco Matteucci in 5:38 for the title at 195 and senior and seventh-ranked Isaiah Hernandez (12-3) pinned Cambridge's Gunnar Sperle for the title at 220.
CLS also had three wrestlers qualify for sectionals with second-place finishes Saturday in senior Nathan Calabrese at 132, senior David Sisson at 160 and junior Carl Travis at 182. Travis wrestled at that weight after being ranked No. 8 at 170.
St. Joseph advances three
The Lancers were also in the regional at Christian Life and advanced three wrestlers to the sectional at Dodgeland after second-place finishes.
At 152, freshman Jayden Gordon defeated Christian Life's Nathan Bergman by a 6-0 decision before falling to Parkview/Albany's Korben Brown via pin in 1:44 in the championship match. Since Gordon already defeated Bergman, he didn't have to face him again in the second-place wrestle back and claimed the spot in sectionals.
That was also the case for St. Joseph senior Nathan Mullen at 170, who notched an 8-5 decision win over Christian Life's Alex Yang, so Mullen did not have to face Yang again after Mullen was pinned by Parkview/Albany's Wyatt Egan in the first-place match.
Also advancing was Matteucci, a senior, who pinned Cambridge's Jamayne Flom-Pressley in 1:28 at 195 before losing to Gutierrez in the first-place match.
Christian Life had the most team points in the six-team regional with 282, while St. Joseph was third with 88.
Shoreland advances two in D-2
Shoreland Lutheran competed in a Division-2 regional at Delavan-Darien on Saturday, and freshman Asher Patterson (120) and sophomore Mason Gill (126) advanced to next Saturday's sectional at Kiel.
Gill, ranked No. 5 at 126 in Division-2, won a pair of matches to improve to 13-0 on the season, edging Delavan-Darien's Jacob Greidanus, 7-5, in the title match.
Patterson, meanwhile, lost by pinfall in 31 seconds to Delavan-Darien's Christopher Karbash in his first match but defeated Clinton's Deangelo Vernon to wrestle back to the second-place match. There, Patterson pinned East Troy's Cole McPherson in 4:07 to earn a spot at sectionals.
Shoreland tallied 85 points to finish sixth in the six-team regional. Delavan-Darien was first with 263.