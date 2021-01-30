High school wrestling: CLS claims 9 regional titles; St. Joseph sends 3, Shoreland 2 to sectionals

The Christian Life wrestling team didn't face a lot of competition in terms of sheer numbers Saturday when it hosted a WIAA Division-3 regional.

But now the road to the State Tournament gets tougher.

The Eagles — ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll — claimed nine regional titles, two in weight classes that were unopposed, and advanced 12 wrestlers overall to next Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland.

The top two individuals in each weight class advanced to sectionals, and from there the top two individuals in each weight class will move on to the Division-3 State Individual Tournament on Feb. 13 at Wausau West.

Advancing 12 wrestlers to sectionals will also help the Eagles in their cause to advance to the Division-3 State Team Tournament, which will also be held at Wausau West on Feb. 20.

This year, teams will not compete in duals at sectionals due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Rather, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The sectional champion from each of the four sectionals will advance to team state in Division-2 and Division-3.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com