The opening day of the WIAA Individual State Tournament concluded Thursday with two Kenosha County wrestlers advancing in the championship bracket and two waiting in the wings to compete after first-round byes.

Bradford/Reuther senior Corbin Ramos and Indian Trail sophomore Sullivan Ramos, who are cousins, each won twice at the Kohl Center in Madison and advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight classes in Division 1.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph sophomore Co'Ji Campbell, last year's state champion at 113 pounds, and Christian Life junior Drew Dolphin, who placed fourth at 106 at state last year, were both idle on the first day of competition. Both start their tournament runs in the Division 3 quarterfinals on Friday.

Corbin Ramos opened the Division 1 bracket at 145 pounds against Kaukauna's Connor Smith and won an 8-3 decision to advance to the quarterfinals, where he pinned Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski (1:14).

Ramos advances to the semifinals on Friday night and he will compete against Arrowhead junior Wyatt Duchateau.

Thomas Reilly's run at state came to an end. The Red Devils sophomore, competing at 195, lost a 12-8 decision to Neenah's Eric Schaufelberger.

Reilly needed Schaufelberger to win his quarterfinal match against West Bend West's Connor Mirasola to advance to the consolation round, but Mirasola won a technical fall (23-8, 5:19) and Schaufelberger advanced to the consolation bracket, ending Reilly's tournament.

Sullivan Ramos advanced to the semifinals in the championship bracket at 138, winning a 6-4 decision over Hortonville's Henry Niebauer, then winning his quarterfinal match against South Milwaukee's Connor O'Donnell on a 6-3 decision.

Ramos' semifinal match will be against Germantown senior Riese Thornberry on Friday night.

The Hawks' London Kiser was eliminated with an opening round loss to Union Grove's Travis Moore in the 182 bracket. Moore was pinned (5:57) in the quarterfinals by West Bend East's Kasey Gish, bumping Kiser out and seeding Moore into the consolation round.

Indian Trail sophomore Crystal Gutierrez lost her opening-round match in the girls' 100-pound bracket and advanced to the consolation bracket. She was pinned (3:48) by Westby's Kylie Klum and will face Holmen senior Nora Lee in the first round of consolation Friday morning.

Tremper's Tyler Hansen was eliminated from the 285 bracket. Hansen lost an 11-1 major decision to Franklin's Talan Summers, then Hansen lost a 9-3 decision to Stoughton senior Griffin Empey to eliminate Hansen from competition.

Wilmot's Joel Sullivan went 1-1 and will continue at state in the 152 consolation bracket. The junior pinned Madison West's Damiano Cappellini (2:35) before being pinned (3:21) by Kimberly's Karsen Otis. Sullivan will face Shawano Community's Carsen Herm on Friday.

Logan Defilippo, at 138, was pinned by Kaukauna's Greyson Clark (0:49). The junior will compete in the consolation bracket on Friday against Wauwatosa West/East's Nikita Adamov.

In Division 2, Shoreland Lutheran senior Mason Gill lost his opening round match at 132. He lost a 11-7 decision to Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink. Gill will need Fink to defeat Oconto Falls sophomore Cole Bozile Friday morning to advance to the consolation bracket.

Pacers' sophomore Lexi Mentink will head to the consolation round of the girls' 152 bracket after being pinned by Germantown's Maev Michalak (3:17). Mentink will compete against Oregon sophomore Teagan Simpson on Friday.

In Division 3, Christian Life's Sam Wilson lost his opening round match at 182. The senior lost a technical fall (17-1, 3:19) to Riverdale's Kadin Rynes. Wilson will need Rynes to win his Division 3 quarterfinal match against Markesan senior Jaden Walker on Friday to advance into the consolation round.