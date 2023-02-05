Tyler Hansen made the most of his time on the mat for the Tremper High School wrestling team at Friday's Southeast Conference Tournament at Case High School in Racine.

Hansen, competing at 220 pounds, opened with a bye in the quarterfinals and then pinned Oak Creek's Logan Carlson (1:15) to earn a place in the first round match. Hansen made short work again with a pin over Bradford's Ethan McClain (2:34) to win a conference title.

The Trojans depth and consistency provided a solid showing at the tournament. The team had four reach their bracket final and finish second: Connor Crawford (132), Rory Dutton (138), Nathan Johnson (145) and Landen Gontscharow (170. They also had four place third: Alex Donkor (113), Ethan Albarran (120), Nathan Hines (126) and Nicholas Mauldin (285).

Indian Trail saw three conference champions crowned.

Edwin Estrada (126) won the first place match with a 6-1 decision over Bradford's Emilio Jaimes. Sullivan Ramos (138) won the first place match with a major decision (8-0) over Tremper's Dutton and London Kiser (182) won the first place match with a pin over Franklin's Mason Kloc (3:58).

Corbin Ramos continued his strong season for Bradford by winning the conference title at 145.

Ramos opened with a bye and then advanced to the first place match after an injury default to Oak Creek's Wyatt Liegler. His lone match of the day came with high-stakes but won the conference title with a pin over Tremper's Johnson (4:40).

Franklin won the SEC Tournament with 229 points over Tremper (202) and Oak Creek (192). Indian Trail (167.5) finished fourth and Bradford (127) sixth.

PACER PREMIER: A total team effort at home placed the Pacers third overall at the Paul Brug Pacer Premier Tournament on Friday at Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers.

Mason Gill flew through the 132 pound bracket for the Pacers. Gill opened with a bye and then won a pair of pins over Living Word Lutheran's Jakob Toerpe (0:12) and St. Joseph's Ivan Porcayo (1:42) to place first.

Shoreland Lutheran had four place second at the tournament: Sergio Velasquez (106), Ken Kraft (126), Lucas Rathje (182) and James Bratz (195). The Pacers also had four wrestlers place third: Adam Haas (145), Tyler Peterson (152), Joey Kayon (170) and Thomas Markham (285).

St. Joseph saw four win their brackets.

Co`Ji Campbell (120) and Tyson Jones (285) each went 4-0 with four pins. Charles Anderson (138) went 5-0 with two pins and a technical fall. Adam Davis (170) went 5-0 with three pins.

Christian Life only featured four wrestlers at the tournament -- but all came through in a big way.

Drew Dolphin won the 106 bracket going with pins over Living Word Lutheran's Eli Diaz (0:55) and Lake Country Lutheran's Tyler Wiedel (0:33). Dolphin advanced to the first place match after a medical forfeit for Greendale Martin Luther's James Breiling. Dolphin finished off his day in style with a pin over Shoreland Lutheran's Velasquez (1:23) to place first.

Javier Gomez-Atilano (113) and Eli Rodriguez (220) each placed second for the Eagles and Landon Cashmore (160) placed third.

Greendale Martin Luther won the tournament with 167 points ahead of Lake Country Lutheran (150.5) and Shoreland Lutheran (148.5). St. Joseph (143.5) placed fourth and Christian Life (69) sixth.