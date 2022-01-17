High school wrestling roundup: Eagles win three at Waukesha West Duals

Four Christian Life wrestlers ran the table to perfect 5-0 records to lead the Eagles at Saturday's Waukesha West Duals.

Finishing with unblemished marks were Troy Dolphin (132), Jordan Luhr (138), Carl Travis (170) and Drew Dolphin (106).

The Eagles were 3-2 overall for the day, as they defeated crosstown rival Tremper (39-36), Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meir (48-30) and Wisconsin Lutheran (48-30). Christian Life dropped decisions to Janesville Parker (42-37) and Waukesha West (42-25).

Tremper was 2-3 overall, as the Trojans defeated Riverside (48-24) and Parker (37-36) and lost to Christian Life, Wisconsin Lutheran (42-36) and Waukesha West (60-10).

Tyler Hansen was 5-0 for the Trojans with four pins to lead Tremper, followed by Connor Crawford (120), Rory Dutton (132) and Jackson Henderson (160), all at 4-1 and Nathan Johnson (138) and Landon Gontscharow (160) at 3-2.

In the dual between the crosstown rivals, Christian Life built an early 24-6 lead after Dutton pinned Shaffer in 4 minutes, 29 seconds in the opening match. Following a forfeit to the Eagles, Christian Life's Troy Dolphin and Luhr had pins in 22 and 41 seconds, respectively, followed by another forfeit to push the lead to 18 points.

After a double forfeit at 106 points, Christian Life's Drew Dolphin pinned Tremper's Jacob Grogan in two seconds, followed by a pin by Tremper's Connor Crawford in 41 seconds over Javier Altilano that accounted for the final score.

Bark Memorial Invite

Behind two first-place finishes and two seconds, St. Joseph finished fifth overall Saturday at Markesan.

Winning individual titles were Co'Ji Campbell (113) and Jayden Gordon (160), while placing second were Marco Matteucci (195) and Viator Grandt (220).

Campbell needed just 11 seconds to win his semifinal match by pinfall over Winnebago Lutheran Academy's Riley Luedke, followed by a 9-2 win over Arrowhead's Collin McDowell in the finals.

At 160 pounds, Gordon won by decisions of 9-2 and 10-7 over Dodgeville's Mason Winch and Tomahawk's Mason Evans, followed by a 6-2 win over Arrowhead's Blake Riphenburg in the title matchup.

St. Joseph tallied 107.5 points. Arrowhead won the team title with 249 points, followed by Tomahawk with 182.5 and Markesan with 150.5.

Badger Scramble

Indian Trail's London Kiser and Bradford's Corbin Ramos both were undefeated to lead their teams in Lake Geneva.

Kiser (195) was 4-0, while Ramos (145) was 5-0.

After a first-round bye, Kiser won three straight matches to advance to the final, where he defeated Kewaskum's Dylan Soyk, 6-3. Ramos used four straight wins to land in the final, where he defeated Oregon's Brandon Liddle by major decision, 13-2.

Indian Trail's Luke Hogan (152) was second, followed by Sullivan Ramos (126) and Lance Mazanet (132), who were third, and Edwin Estrada (120), who finished fourth.

Other top Bradford finishes were recorded by Ethan McClain (220), who was third, and Markus Childers (182), who was fourth.

Indian Trail was fourth in the team standings with 111.5 points, while Bradford was sixth with 101. Kaukauna won the team title with 273.5 points, followed by Nicolet with 215 and Union Grove with 123.

Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational

Central's Christopher Christensen (220) and Mason McNeill (285) both finished second overall to lead the Falcons to seventh at Waukesha South.

Christensen won his first two matches by pinfall in 48 seconds and 1:49, respectively, over Homestead's Josh Braverman and Cudahy-Saint Francis-Thomas More's Arturo Orozco to move into the finals, where he fell, 15-8, to West Allis Central's Brodie Driessen.

At 285 pounds, McNeill earned a trip to the finals with pins in 3:39 and 3:12, respectively, over Waukesha South's Matthew McNeill and Milton's Caleb Peters. In the finals, he lost by sudden victory, 5-3, to Homestead's Alec Perelshtein.

Marcus Gillmore (145) was third, while Seth Scheele (126) was fourth.

Central was seventh in the team standings with 120.5 points. Milton won the event with 297 points, followed by Waukesha North with 181 and Sussex Hamilton with 153.

Dan Truttschel

