High school wrestling: Wilmot claims first regional title since 2002

Indian Trail advances four

For the Hawks, Jonah Zuzinec and Mason Kochersperger won regional titles at 126 and 285, respectively, while Cole Ballard (160) and Dylan Connell (195) finished second to advance.

Indian Trail coach Jose Torres said the postseason experience is great for his young squad.

“We were only able to wrestle two duals,” he said. “We beat Bradford, the first time we’ve beaten our crosstown rival in eight years. It was a great confidence-builder for the team.

“We were able to have contact, at least. We were able to have partners wrestle each other, but the kids had to do it on their own. We encouraged them to go to club wrestling practices or do cardio on their own."

Central advances two

The Falcons had two regional champions in Dean Serritella at 160 and Jacob Seward at 182.

Seward improved to 10-0 on the season and said he’s improved tremendously since last year.

“I was 170 last year, I grew a little bit, and I’ve been hitting the weight room,” he said. “I had one of my best matches this year (Saturday). I changed up my speeds, and I felt way better.