High school wrestling: Wilmot claims first regional title since 2002

WILMOT — With the COVID-19 pandemic still running its course, the effects continue to be felt in high school sports.
Not only did the WIAA Division-1 wrestling regional on Saturday at Wilmot have no fans in attendance, but there were less teams than usual in an attempt to reduce the number of people present in one place at the same time.
And along with space restrictions and the requirement of masks, the stakes were higher.
Only two student-athletes from each weight class advanced to sectionals this year, instead of the usual four. So qualifiers from four Division-1 regionals, including Wilmot's, will compete at one sectional on Saturday at Brookfield East.
The top two individuals at sectionals will then advance to the Division-1 Individual State Tournament, scheduled for Feb. 13 at Kaukauna.
The State Team Tournament has also been altered this year. Instead of teams competing in sectional dual matches, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The top two teams at each of the four sectionals will qualify for the Division-1 State Team Tournament on Feb. 20, also at Kaukauna.
Sectionals tougher
It's all a confusing mouthful, but for the wrestlers it means that sectional competition will be tougher than normal.
Wilmot senior Joey Devall, who utilized a wrestle-back at 285 pounds to qualify for sectionals, said it’s more difficult to move on in the postseason this year.
“It’s really difficult with the top two moving on,” Devall said Saturday. “With how tough this entire year has been, my main goal is state. I made it to sectionals last year.
"This year has been about getting tougher and stronger, and we are producing good wrestlers. Guys like (teammate) Mitch Norvalis, he’s been putting in a lot of dedication and hard work and fully learning each and every move.
“Last year, we had all these tournaments. This year, you’re just looking forward to the match right in front of you.”
The Panthers adapted Devall’s mentality Saturday, and the Panthers scored 191.5 team points to capture the regional championship, their first regional title since 2002.
Eight Panthers advance
Eight Panthers advanced to sectionals, including Devall and regional champion Gianni Reballato at 113 pounds.
Joining them will be teammates Logan Defillippo (106), Mason Gauger (120), Benson du Chemin (126), Joel Sullivan (138), Mason Diedrich (152) and Norvalis (170), who all finished second Saturday.
“It was a great day of wrestling,” Wilmot coach Brian Hopkins said. “Gianni really stepped up today. An injury propelled him into the starting lineup, and he really stepped up.
“Logan Defilippo wrestled well all day, had a tough finals match that went into sudden death overtime and was the best match of the tournament. Mitch Norvalis pinned his way to the finals and wrestled very well with a lot of heart. He gives phenomenal effort every time he steps on the mat.
"It was a great team win today, a lot of guys stayed in good position and really gave it their all. This is an excellent victory for our seniors, who have led our team well. I couldn't be happier about our effort and heart.”
For Sullivan, the goal is to win state. His only losses this season are to Bradford's Corbin Ramos, ranked No. 9 in Division-1 at 120 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, and Cade Willis of Union Grove.
“It comes down to how I wrestle, because I’ve beaten some top-ranked guys,” Sullivan said. “I feel like I’ve been overlooked, because I’m a freshman. It just comes down to heart and how you’re wrestling. My goal is to be on the top of the podium. It should be the only goal for anyone.”
Tremper leads city teams
Tremper took second place in the regional team standings with 164 points, buoyed by regional champs Rory Dutton (120), Jackson Henderson (152) and Jake Erwin (195).
Also advancing to sectionals for the Trojans with second-place finishes were Riley Dutton (145), Tyler Hansen (182) and Aidan Gontscharow (220).
Tremper coach Joel Dutton was especially pleased with how his team performed considering the three Kenosha Unified School District programs — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail — were shut down until early January when KUSD put a stop to all athletic activities in November.
"I'm proud as heck," Joel Dutton said. "Can't be more pleased by their effort."
Indian Trail landed fourth in the team standings with 138 points, Bradford took fifth with 138 and Central rounded out the county teams in sixth with 122.
Bradford advances five
Advancing for the Red Devils were regional champions Ramos at 138, Carson Widmar at 170 and Ethan McClain at 220, along with second-place finishers Santino Pignotti at 113 and Nick Mendoza at 132.
Ed Foster is guiding Bradford this season after longtime head coach Jerril Grover chose to opt out. Foster has been an assistant for the past 26 seasons.
“Having a season brought back some normalcy, and it’s great being around the boys,” he said. “Coach Grover opted out of this year. He was confident enough in me that I could do it. I went to Bradford, so this is great for me.
“We had some kids opt out of the season, so it’s been nice to work with the kids who need it. The goal today was to advance four kids. We try to build up every kid and explain what they need to do to advance.”
Indian Trail advances four
For the Hawks, Jonah Zuzinec and Mason Kochersperger won regional titles at 126 and 285, respectively, while Cole Ballard (160) and Dylan Connell (195) finished second to advance.
Indian Trail coach Jose Torres said the postseason experience is great for his young squad.
“We were only able to wrestle two duals,” he said. “We beat Bradford, the first time we’ve beaten our crosstown rival in eight years. It was a great confidence-builder for the team.
“We were able to have contact, at least. We were able to have partners wrestle each other, but the kids had to do it on their own. We encouraged them to go to club wrestling practices or do cardio on their own."
Central advances two
The Falcons had two regional champions in Dean Serritella at 160 and Jacob Seward at 182.
Seward improved to 10-0 on the season and said he’s improved tremendously since last year.
“I was 170 last year, I grew a little bit, and I’ve been hitting the weight room,” he said. “I had one of my best matches this year (Saturday). I changed up my speeds, and I felt way better.
“My goal is to win state. Right now, I’m ranked honorable mention, but rankings don’t mean anything. During lockdown, I went to Askren Wrestling Academy and put a lot of work in. I’ve gotten a lot better at scrambling, and my technique’s gotten better.”
Added Central coach Jason Ladd: “Our regional champs obviously had a very exciting day. They wrestled great (Saturday). We also have a few guys that are disappointed to have their season end.”
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson contributed to this report.