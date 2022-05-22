All-County Boys Basketball: Seniors on 58th annual first team leave behind incredible legacy

More than just about any other season, this last one for boys high school basketball in Kenosha County was highlighted by standout seniors who finished their prep careers by leaving behind impressive and memorable legacies.

Hoops fans in the county got very used to watching Central’s Jack Rose, St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia and Bradford’s Jalen Carlino, who all played at the varsity level for the last four seasons.

Also highlighting county hardwoods in recent years were Central’s Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin, varsity players the last three seasons, along with Bradford’s Keviyon Price and Indian Trail’s Bryce Wallace, varsity stalwarts the last two seasons.

So it’s no great surprise that those seven seniors — Rose, Alia, Carlino, Garth, Griffin, Price and Wallace — comprised the first team on this year’s 58th annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team.

The team was selected by Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson, with input from each of the county’s coaches.

The coaches were unanimous with their first-team selections of Rose, Alia and Carlino, all 1,000-point scorers during their high school careers — and, in the cases of Rose and Alia, two of the most prolific scorers in county history.

Rose and Alia each garnered their third straight first-team All-County selections in their prolific high school careers, while Carlino closed his with two straight first-team nods.

Meanwhile, Garth — also a unanimous first-team pick by the coaches this season — and Price moved up to the first team after receiving second-team honors last season, while Griffin moved up to the first team after being named honorable mention as a junior and the coaches chose to elevate Wallace all the way up to the first team for the first All-County nod of his high school career.

Here’s a closer look at this year’s seven first-team All-County selections:

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph

Stats: 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game; 51 steals, 13 blocks; shot 54.2% (162-of-299) from the field overall, 43.6% (48-of-110) from 3-point range and 76.6% (95-of-124) from the free-throw line.

Honors: Associated Press All-State (honorable mention), Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-4 honorable mention), All-Metro Classic Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The senior wing finished off one of the most productive prep careers in county history, ranking third in the Metro Classic in scoring, tied for sixth in rebounding and ninth in assists in leading the Lancers to their first WIAA Division-4 regional title since 2013. ... Finished four-year varsity career at St. Joseph with 1,697 points, second all-time in City of Kenosha boys basketball history behind fellow St. Joseph graduate DeAndre Johns, who scored 1,856 points from 2013-17. ... Scored 20 or more points 10 times this season, including season-high 38 in win over Whitefish Bay Dominican on Jan. 15. ... Also finished with nine double-doubles and was named MVP of the Mark Your Moment Kenosha County vs. Racine County All-Star Game after the season. ... One of the best athletes in county history overall, this fall was named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference at three positions in football — receiver, defensive back and kicker — and the Metro Classic Player of the Year in boys soccer. ... Committed as a preferred walk-on to play basketball at NCAA Division I Drake University, of the Missouri Valley Conference, in Des Moines, Iowa, where he plans to pursue a law degree.

Coach’s comment: “Andrew is a great young man and one of the hardest-working players I ever coached and has a bright future ahead of him,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “Can’t wait to follow him during his college career.”

Jalen Carlino, Bradford

Stats: 15.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game; 77 steals; shot 44.4% (136-of-306) from the field overall, 45.5% (71-of-156) from 3-point range and 68.8% (55-of-80) from the free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The senior guard completed a dependable four-year varsity tenure with the Red Devils in which he ran the point earlier in his career before developing into the team’s top outside scoring threat later on. ... Reached 1,000 career points in a win at Racine Park on Feb. 18 and finished with 1,022 for his Bradford career. ... This season, ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring, first in made 3-pointers and second in assists. ... Had seven games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 28 in a loss at WIAA Division-1 State Tournament semifinalist Racine Case on Feb. 1 in which he made seven 3s. ... Also had 12 games of five or more assists. ... Announced commitment to play next season at NCAA Division III Concordia-Wisconsin.

Coach’s comment: “First and foremost, great teammate,” Bradford coach Greg Leech said. “As a four-year starter, Jalen has been an elite performer for our program. I will miss his offensive outbursts, while Bradford basketball is going to miss his example of loyalty, commitment and hard work.”

Kenny Garth, Central

Stats: 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game; 67 steals, 20 blocks; shot 46.2% (115-of-249) from the field overall, 37.5% (27-of-72) from 3-point range and 77.4% (72-of-93) from the free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The athletic senior was a force offensively and defensively on the wing in helping lead the Falcons to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament. ... Led the SLC in steals and finished 11th in scoring and tied for eighth in assists. ... Scored in double figures 17 times this season, including season-high 27 in a win over Elkhorn on Jan. 28. ... Also scored in double figures in all five of the Falcons’ postseason games, averaging 15 points per game in the playoffs, including 18 against La Crosse Central in state semifinal loss on March 18. ... Also had three or more steals in 14 games this season. ... Has college offers from NAIA program Valley City State (N.D.) and NJCAA programs Frank Phillips (Texas) and Missouri State-West Plains but had not made a decision as of the end of last week.

Coach’s comment: “Versatile and athletic, dangerous in transition,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “Can penetrate and will finish above the rim. Best 3-guard in the conference.”

Devin Griffin, Central

Stats: 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game; 34 steals; shot 49.5% (100-of-202) from the field overall, 43.3% (29-of-67) from 3-point range and 63.8% (30-of-47) from the free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The senior point guard concluded his third season as the Falcons’ floor general by helping lead them to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament. ... Led the SLC in assists and also ranked 10th in steals and tied for 18th in scoring. ... First role was to facilitate others, but also scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 18 in Central’s sectional final win at Oregon on March 12. ... Shot 50% (5-of-10) from 3-point range in five postseason games. ... Had five or more assists 11 times this season, including eight in season-opening win at Racine St. Catherine’s on Dec. 4 and eight against La Crosse Central in state semifinal loss on March 18. .... Has committed to play next season at NAIA Mayville (N.D.) State.

Coach’s comment: “Floor general and leader,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “Makes great decisions with the ball. True point guard who can do it all and gets his teammates involved.”

Keviyon Price, Bradford

Stats: 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game; 37 blocks, 32 steals; shot 59.3% (176-of-297) from the field overall and 71.3% (72-of-101) from the free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The 6-foot-6 senior center had a fantastic season anchoring the Red Devils in the middle, ranking second in the SEC in scoring while shooting nearly 60% from the field and also ranking sixth in the conference in rebounding and second in blocks. ... Scored 20 or more points 10 times and 30 or more twice this season, including a season-high 34 at Tremper in a double-overtime loss to open Bradford’s season on Dec. 8. ... Also grabbed 13 rebounds in that game and totaled three double-doubles on the season, including a 24-point, 10-rebound performance in a win at Union Grove on Feb. 12. ... Scoring really came on late in the season, as he averaged 21 points over Bradford’s final seven games, including five games of 20 or more and one of 19. ... Will join high school teammate Jalen Carlino in playing at NCAA Division III Concordia-Wisconsin next season.

Coach’s comment: “Keviyon was a difference-maker offensively and defensively in the SEC,” Bradford coach Greg Leech said. “When Kev played with confidence, his array of post moves would turn defenders into knots. His best basketball lies ahead of him.”

Jack Rose, Central

Stats: 20.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game; 51 steals, 23 blocks; shot 45.5% (216-of-475) from the field overall, 37.5% (72-of-192) from 3-point range and 80.0% (68-of-85) from the free-throw line.

Honors: Associated Press All-State (high honorable mention), Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-2 first team), All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team), SLC Player of the Year.

Lowdown: One of the most talented and versatile scorers in recent county history, the 6-foot-4 guard had a splendid senior season in which he led the SLC in scoring, made field goals and made 3-pointers and was also seventh in rebounding, tied for second in steals and third in blocks in leading the Falcons to a WIAA Division-2 State Tournament appearance. ... Surpassed Tim Cates as the program’s all-time leading scorer in a home win over Lake Geneva Badger on Jan. 14 and finished high school career as a four-year varsity player with 1,636 points. ... Scored 20 or more points 15 times this season, including a season-high 33 in a win over Waukesha West on Jan. 22. ... Averaged 25 points per game during a six-game stretch from Feb. 5-23. ... Averaged 20.2 points in five postseason games and scored 18 in state semifinal loss to La Crosse Central on March 18. ... Also finished with four double-doubles this season and had a season-high five assists in a win over Wilmot on Jan. 25. ... Also a multi-sport standout, was an All-State honorable mention selection on the Central boys volleyball team that finished as the WIAA Division-1 state runner-up this fall, is a starting infielder on Central’s state-ranked baseball team this spring and was a first-team All-SLC selection at receiver the one season he played for Central’s football team, in 2020. ... Has committed to play basketball next season at NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay of the Horizon League.

Coach’s comment: “Complete player, ultimate competitor who can do everything well on both sides of the ball,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “Can score from anywhere on the court.”

Bryce Wallace, Indian Trail

Stats: 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (third team).

Lowdown: The athletic 6-foot-8 senior forward was the Hawks’ leader this season, ranking 12th in the SEC in scoring and fourth in rebounding and providing a long, disruptive presence on defense. ... Scored in double figures 11 times this season, including three games of 20 points or more. ... Scored a season-high 23 in a loss to Racine Horlick on Feb. 18 and averaged 15.3 points over the last six games of the season, including 22 in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal loss to eventual state semifinalist Racine Case on March 4. ... Also a standout jumper for the Indian Trail track and field team this spring.

Coach’s comment: “Extremely athletic and versatile,” Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke said. “Has a good inside/outside game and is very disruptive defensively. Tough to stop in the open court and is a very smart player with a high basketball IQ. Plays very hard and does the little things well. He has a great overall attitude and is a solid student-athlete.”

SECOND TEAM

Like the first-team roster, the six-player second team on year’s 58th annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team was also laden with experienced players.

St. Joseph senior Caiden Lecce, Tremper senior Jalani Hudnall and Shoreland Lutheran senior Ryan Strutz all closed their high school careers with second-team All-County nods, while Central junior Wyatt Anderson, Christian Life junior Sam Jennings and Bradford junior Jamisen Young also got second-team nods this season.

This was the first All-County selection for Hudnall, Strutz, Anderson and Young, while Lecce and Jennings both moved up to the second team after being honorable mention picks last season. Lecce was also an honorable mention pick as a sophomore two seasons ago.

Here’s a look at the six players chosen for the All-County second team:

Wyatt Anderson, Central

Stats: 7.0 points, 6.8 rebounds per game; 51 steals, 12 blocks; shot 51.6% (65-of-126) from the field.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (honorable mention).

Lowdown: The 6-foot-4 junior forward provided the Falcons with a consistent and efficient interior presence in their run to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament. ... Led the team and ranked tied for fifth in the SLC in rebounding, was tied for second in the conference in steals and also ranked fourth on the team in scoring while shooting over 50% from the field. ... Scored in double figures seven times this season, including a season-high 17 in a season-opening win at Racine St. Catherine’s on Dec. 4, and also had three double-doubles.

Coach’s comment: “Does whatever it takes to win,” Central coach James Hyllberg said. “Will out-hustle anyone on the court. Continuous motor and fearless, loves to rebound.”

Jalani Hudnall, Tremper

Stats: 14.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game; 38 made 3-pointers.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (honorable mention).

Lowdown: The senior guard had a strong season for the Trojans, ranking second on the team and 11th in the SEC in scoring and seventh in the conference with 38 made 3-pointers. ... Scored 20 or more points four times this season, including a season-high 28 in a four-point win at Indian Trail on Feb. 1. ... Made at least three 3s in a game eight times this season, including five in a double-overtime time win over Bradford on Dec. 8 and five in a loss to Oak Creek on Jan. 14. ... Also a standout pitcher/infielder/outfielder on the Tremper baseball team who was named honorable mention All-County in that sport as a junior last season. ... Will play baseball in college next season at NAIA William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Coach’s comment: “I absolutely loved coaching Jalani,” Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. “He’s definitely a coach’s player. Really a leader that leads by example, and over the last two years that I had an opportunity to coach him, he strived to get better every single day. Our coaching staff just loved this kid. I think he has an extremely bright future, now focusing on baseball and playing in college at William Penn. So I’m extremely proud of him and wishing him all the success.”

Sam Jennings, Christian Life

Stats: 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game; 24 made 3-pointers.

Honors: All-Midwest Classic Conference (honorable mention).

Lowdown: The junior wing had a strong all-around season for the Eagles, serving as team captain and leading the team in scoring and ranking 10th in the Midwest Classic in rebounding. ... Scored in double figures 11 times this season, including a season-high 28 in a loss to Salam School on Jan. 14. ... Also finished with two double-doubles and had three or more steals in a game five times.

Coach’s comment: “Sam Jennings rose to the occasion and demonstrated he is capable of putting his team on his back and pulling the Eagles through some tough competition this season,” CLS coach Duke Montgomery said. “Leading the Eagles in scoring and placing in the top 10 in scoring in the Midwest Classic Conference, Sam is positioning himself nicely to be a force to be reckoned with next season.”

Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph

Stats: 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game; 36 steals; shot 51.4% (132-of-257) from the field.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team).

Lowdown: A smooth left-hander, the senior point guard was one of the state’s top ball-handlers this season and finished off a fantastic four-year varsity career with the Lancers by helping lead them to their first WIAA Division-4 regional title since 2013. ... Compiled a total of 74 assists to just 30 turnovers and also grabbed 36 steals while shooting over 50% from the field. ... Scored in double figures 20 times this season, including a season-high 20 in a win over state-ranked St. Thomas More on Jan. 18. ... Will play at NCAA Division III UW-Eau Claire next season after finishing his four-year St. Joseph varsity career with 929 points, 220 rebounds, 208 assists and 98 steals.

Coach’s comment: “Caiden is a great young man,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “It was a blessing to coach him and to see him improve as the year went on. He has a bright future and can’t wait to follow him during his college career.”

Ryan Strutz, Shoreland Lutheran

Stats: 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game; 30 steals, 23 made 3-pointers; shot 79.6% (82-of-103) from the free-throw line.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The guard had a great senior season for the Pacers, leading the team in scoring and finishing second in rebounding and third in assists. ... Shot nearly 80% from the free-throw line and just under 45% from the field overall. ... Scored in double figures 16 times this season, including a season-high 25 in a three-point loss to Racine St. Catherine’s on Jan. 14. ... Also scored 19 in his final high school game, a triple-overtime loss to Lake Mills in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal on March 1.

Coach’s comment: “Ryan was our leader on and off the court, both verbally and by example,” Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. “He was a complete team player. He also led us defensively by taking numerous charges per game. We were competitive in a large number of our games.”

Jamisen Young, Bradford

Stats: 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game; 57 steals.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (third team).

Lowdown: The junior point guard had a second straight standout varsity season for the Red Devils, ranking fourth in the SEC in both steals and assists. ... Scored in double figures 11 times this season, including a season-high 19 in a loss at Franklin on Feb. 4. ... Dished out a season-high six assists in a one-point win at Oak Creek on Dec. 10 and nabbed a season-high six steals in a win over Young Coggs Prep on Jan. 19.

Coach’s comment: “I haven’t watched anyone the last two years disrupt offenses like Jamisen,” Bradford coach Greg Leech said. “His athletic ability is off the charts. There is nothing more exciting than watching Jamisen attack 84 feet in either direction.”

58th ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Player;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.;Team

Andrew Alia;G/F;6-3;Sr.;St. Joseph

Jalen Carlino;G;6-0;Sr.;Bradford

Kenny Garth;SF;6-3;Sr.;Central

Devin Griffin;PG;5-11;Sr.;Central

Keviyon Price;C;6-6;Sr.;Bradford

Jack Rose;SG;6-4;Sr.;Central

Bryce Wallace;F;6-8;Sr.;Indian Trail

SECOND TEAM

Player;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.;Team

Wyatt Anderson;PF;6-4;Jr.;Central

Jalani Hudnall;G;6-0;Sr.;Tremper

Sam Jennings;G/F;6-0;Jr.;Christian Life

Caiden Lecce;PG;5-11;Sr.;St. Joseph

Ryan Strutz;G;6-0;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran

Jamisen Young;PG;6-0;Jr.;Bradford

HONORABLE MENTION

Nick Andrews, Sr., Indian Trail; Alex Ballard, Sr., Indian Trail; Will Barris, So., Christian Life; Jake Christiansen, Jr., Wilmot; Nolan Cipov, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Anthony Corona, Jr., Wilmot; Jake Harvey, Sr., Bradford; DeAndre Hayes, Jr., Reuther; Jack Helzer, Jr., Christian Life; Jermarion Jones, Jr., Reuther; Eric Kenesie, So., St. Joseph; Josh Krueger, Sr., Tremper; Kameron Lakes, Sr., Bradford; Kamauri Leavell, So., Reuther; Antonio Moyao, Jr., Shoreland Lutheran; Luke Schuler, Jr., St. Joseph; Will Starks, Jr., Tremper.

