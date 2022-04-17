All-County Girls Basketball: Led by Bradford's Thomas, repeat selections highlight this year's first team

There wasn’t a lot of room for newcomers on the first team of this year’s annual Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Team.

With just two seniors on last year’s first team, it was logical that this year’s first team would feature a number of repeat performers, and that was certainly the case.

Four of this year’s six first-teamers were also first-teamers last year, while one moved up from last year’s second team and another moved up from the honorable mention list.

Leading the first team this year is Bradford junior Nevaeh Thomas, one of the top girls players the county has seen in recent years, who surpassed 1,000 career points this season and made it a third straight first-team selection in three seasons with the Red Devils.

Making it two-for-two on first-team honors is high-scoring Wilmot sophomore McKenna Johnson, who broke her own single-game school record with a 41-point performance this season and has nearly reached 1,000 career points in just two high school seasons.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Jayden Hill and Central’s Ellie Reynolds, both seniors, conclude their standout high school careers with their second consecutive first-team selections.

And new to the first team this year are Tremper junior Aliana Brown, an honorable mention pick last year, and Bradford junior Syderah Farmer, a second-team pick last year.

Here’s a closer look at this year’s six first-team selections:

Aliana Brown, Tremper

Stats: 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game; 80 steals, 21 3-pointers made, 61.8% (123-of-217) from free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The junior guard was a scoring machine for the Trojans this season, finishing as the SEC’s scoring leader. ... Reached double figures in all but two of Tremper’s 23 games, including 11 games of 20 points or more and seven of 30 or more. ... Poured in season-high 34 points twice, against Milwaukee Reagan on Dec. 16 and against Racine Case on Jan. 4. ... In four-game stretch from Dec. 11-17, scored 29, 30, 34 and 31 points. ... Also finished eighth in SEC in rebounds per game and first in steals. ... Was named All-County honorable mention last season.

Coach’s comment: “Aliana Brown was the leader of our team on and off the court,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “She led us in scoring, assists and steals (and) was second in rebounds. She really did more for our team than the stats will show. She took a lot of pressure off the other players on our team with her getting double-teamed on a nightly basis. She’s very good at getting to the basket and free-throw line. Looking forward to a big senior year from her and our team.”

Syderah Farmer, Bradford

Stats: 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game; 63 steals, 22 blocks, 46% (162-of-352) from field, 62.9% (78-of-124) from free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The junior forward made a big leap from her sophomore season, moving up to the first team after being named second-team All-County last season. ... Scored in double figures in all but one of Red Devils’ 24 games, including nine games of 20 or more points. ... Poured in season-high 29 points against Wilmot on Dec. 29 in Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena, part of three-game stretch in which she also scored 25 and 20 points. ... Finished season with nine double-doubles and ranked fourth in SEC in scoring and third in rebounding.

Coach’s comment: “Syderah had a great season,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. “It was very clear that all her hard work in the offseason paid off. She has the ability to be dominant on both ends of the floor. She created a lot of problems for other teams at the top of the key on defense this season and offensively developed some great post moves, but also had the ability to step out of the paint and knock down shots. I am very proud of her, and I know she will continue to work hard, get better and be ready to go again next season.”

Jayden Hill, St. Joseph

Stats: 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 4.7 steals per game.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The do-everything senior guard finished off her standout career with the Lancers by garnering her second straight first-team All-County selection, after being named honorable mention as a sophomore. ... Tied for team lead in scoring and led team in rebounding, assists and steals. ... In Metro Classic rankings, tied for fourth in scoring and was sixth in rebounding, tied for eighth in assists and second in steals. ... Scored in double figures in 19 of Lancers’ 16 games, including season-high 27 against Indian Trail in Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage on Dec. 28. ... Recorded nine double-doubles on the season. ... Finished three-year St. Joseph varsity career with 838 points, 451 rebounds, 189 assists and 253 steals.

Coach’s comment: “Such a remarkable young lady on and off the court,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “One of the hardest-working and committed players I have ever coached in over 20 years. Her athleticism, competitiveness and motivation will help her succeed at the college level. She took over games whenever she wanted. She led our team in every statistical category and was first-team All-Conference in the Metro, which is arguably the top girls conference in the state, the past two seasons. She will be a force at the college level, excited to attend some of her games and just sit back with a smile on my face.”

McKenna Johnson, Wilmot

Stats: 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game; 27 steals, 52 3-pointers made, shot 75.8% (92-of-120) from free-throw line.

Honors: Associated Press All-State (fourth team), All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The Panthers’ high-scoring sophomore guard made it two first-team All-County selections in two seasons for her already standout high school career. ... Led SLC and ranked eighth in state in scoring and also led team in rebounding and was second in assists. ... Fashioned one of most torrid two-game shooting stretches in recent county history, as she made 11 3-pointers and broke own single-game school scoring record — which she set twice as a freshman last season — with 41 points on Feb. 4 at Delavan-Darien, then in next game made nine 3s and scored 28 points on Feb. 11 at state-ranked Union Grove. ... Scored 20 or more points 16 times and 30 or more points three times. ... Will enter junior season just 36 points shy of 1,000 with 964 already for her Wilmot career in two seasons.

Coach’s comment: “She’s just a smart-IQ player,” Wilmot coach Keith Skrzynecki said after Johnson’s 41-point performance against Delevan-Darien. “She finds paths to the basket. When a shot goes up, she goes for the offensive rebounds and gets a lot of putbacks. She’s just a smart player.”

Ellie Reynolds, Central

Stats: 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game; 37 steals, 52.5% (125-of-238) from field, 38.3% (36-of-94) from 3-point range, 69.2% (45-of-65) from free-throw line.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (first team).

Lowdown: Senior guard led Falcons to banner season, with 19 wins and second-place finish in the SLC, in being named first-team All-County for second straight season, after being named to second team as a sophomore. ... Ranked third in SLC in scoring, tied for fifth in rebounding and third in assists. ... Scored in double figures 14 times and had five games of 20 or more points, including season-high 30 against Indian Trail in Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena on Dec. 27. ... Also totaled three double-doubles, including 25-point, 11-rebound, four-assist, two-steal performance in win at county rival Wilmot on Jan. 27. ... Finished three-year varsity Wilmot career with 780 points.

Coach’s comment: “Ellie is the player who you trust watching the film, knows what she needs to do and always has the next play in her mind,” Central assistant coach Sarah Vozel said. “She loves the game and has so much potential as a basketball player to really excel at the next level. She’s a competitor. She really grew and stepped up in her role as a key player on the floor, offensively and defensively. She can handle the ball with confidence, and when she’s on, she’s hard to stop.”

Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford

Stats: 20.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game; 90 blocks, 75 steals, 45.7% (190-of-416) from field, 52.1% (112-of-215) from free-throw line, 32.3% (20-of-62) from 3-point range.

Honors: Associated Press All-State (high honorable mention), Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State (Division-1 honorable mention), All-Southeast Conference (first time), Southeast Conference Player of the Year.

Lowdown: In three seasons, Bradford’s standout junior wing has now accumulated three first-team All-County honors, three first-team All-SEC honors and now a pair of All-State commendations and an SEC POY award. ... Finished second in SEC in scoring, second in rebounding, second in steals, first in blocks and fourth in steals. ... Scored in double figures in 24 of Red Devils’ 25 games, including 13 games of 20 or more points and three of 30 or more. ... Scored season-high 33 points against The Prairie School in Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena on Dec. 27. ... Had 21 double-doubles and in win at Tremper on Jan. 25 had triple-double of 22 points, 16 rebounds, 10 blocks. ... Also had game of 21 points, 20 rebounds against Indian Trail on Feb. 5. ... Surpassed 1,000 points for Bradford career on Feb. 8 at Indian Trail and through three varsity seasons has 1,092 points and 674 rebounds.

Coach’s comment: “Nevaeh is a special kind of player that doesn’t come around very often,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. “Anything we ask her to do, she does it, and she does it well. Not only did she lead our team in scoring but also led our team on the defensive end. She has the ability to take over games and did it often. Her hard work, dedication and love of the game is seen while she plays. I am so very proud of all her accomplishments this season. I know she will continue to work hard in the offseason and come back even better and stronger next year.”

Second team

Seven players were selected for this year’s second team on the annual Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Team.

Here’s a closer look at each:

Haley Christianson, Bradford

Stats: 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game; 68 steals.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The junior guard earned second-team All-County honors for the second straight year after once again helping lead the Red Devils from the backcourt. ... Scored in double figures six times, including season-high 13 against Racine Case on Feb. 1, and had three or more assists eight times.

Coach’s comment: “Haley had a great season,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. “She really stepped up into her role this year. Her work ethic is something all coaches hope for. She is the type of player who is always going to give you 110% when stepping on that court. Her defense was one of the most consistent things on our team this year. Not only can she attack the basket, but she’s also a threat from the outside. I am very proud of her and her commitment to basketball this year. I know she will continue to work hard and be ready to go next season.”

Adrianna Gonzalez, Indian Trail

Stats: 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game; 65 steals, 55 3-pointers made.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The sophomore guard earned a second-team All-County commendation after being named honorable mention as a freshman. ... Emerged as potent scorer this season, ranking sixth in SEC in scoring. ... Had six games of 20 points or more and three of 30 or more, including season-high 35, including seven 3s, against Wilmot on Nov. 30 and 34 against Racine Horlick on Jan. 12. ... Is cousin of Tremper’s Aliana Brown.

Coach’s comment: “Adrianna is all basketball,” Indian Trail coach Charles Basaldua said. “She loves the sport and is always trying to improve her game, whether it’s her shot, defense or getting her teammates involved. ‘A.G.’ has the ability to get to the hoop with her driving ability or when she’s ‘on’ can light it up from the outside. ... By the end of the season, if she was not making her shots, she stayed in the game by making passes to give her teammates an opportunity to get involved. I cannot wait to see how her basketball game matures in the next two years.”

Audrey Heiring, Christian Life

Stats: 14.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 1.1 blocks per game.

Honors: All-Midwest Classic Conference (first team).

Lowdown: The freshman forward had a great debut season for the Eagles, ranking tied for fourth in the Midwest Classic in scoring and second in rebounding. ... Scored a season-high 26 points in season opener against St. Francis on Nov. 16.

Coach’s comment: “Audrey is a very dynamic and versatile basketball player,” CLS coach Tenisha Jelks said. “She has developed a great inside game and is not afraid to take, and make, outside shots. Audrey works hard on both ends of the court, which is reflective in her scoring, rebounds and steals. She had an incredible season as a freshman. ... She is definitely a difference-maker on our team, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Arianna Jenkins, St. Joseph

Stats: 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds per game; 30 steals, 68.5% (61-of-89) from free-throw line.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The senior forward wrapped up her high school career with another All-County selection after being named to the first team as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore. ... Tied for fourth in Metro Classic in scoring. ... Scored in double figures 17 times, including four games of 20 points or more and a season-high 30 against Racine Case on Nov. 29. ... Also had three double-doubles.

Coach’s comment: “A very reliable player for us that grew from an inside post presence into an outside threat her senior season,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “She gave us a double-double nearly every time she stepped on the floor. She brought toughness and consistency to our teams each and every year. Had a great attitude, always ready to work at practice and never took a night off. Our last game of this past season, she was on fire, hitting numerous 3-pointers. This was great to see, because she had never shot 3s in the game when she arrived at St. Joseph.”

Madelyn Johnson, Wilmot

Stats: 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game; 17 steals, 40 3-pointers made.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (second team).

Lowdown: Senior guard earned first All-County commendation after tying for fifth in SLC in scoring and ranking fourth in 3-pointers made. ... Scored in double figures 16 times, including season-high 24 against Johnsburg (Ill.) on Jan. 29. ... Was named MVP of girls game in Mark Your Moment Kenosha County vs. Racine County All-Star Game on April 9. ... Is older sister of Wilmot’s McKenna Johnson.

Deja Rivers, St. Joseph

Stats: 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals per game; 13 blocks, 16 3-pointers made.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The senior forward moved up to second-team All-County after being named honorable mention last season. ... Ranked 13th in the Metro Classic in scoring and 14th in rebounding and scored in double figures 16 times, including four straight to end the season. ... Scored season-high 19 against St. Thomas More on Jan. 18.

Coach’s comment: “Such a great story, when she arrived at St. Joseph she had to overcome playing for coaches who didn’t believe in her and blossomed into our MVP this past season,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “Her court vision is bar-none, she would make the crowd react to her no-look passes and then pull up on a fastbreak to drain a 3-pointer. She played on the inside and outside and at times just took over games for us. She will have a lot of success at the college level and can’t wait to watch her continue to grow into a dynamic player.”

Reese Rynberg, Central

Stats: 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals per game; 27 blocks, 56% (122-of-218) shooting from field.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The junior forward earned her second straight second-team All-County selection after ranking ninth in the SLC in scoring, seventh in rebounding and third in blocks. ... Scored in double figures 18 times, including season-high 20 against state-ranked Union Grove on Jan. 21. ... Also finished with four double-doubles and blocked six shots against Elkhorn on Dec. 9.

Coach’s comment: “Reese is steady as they come,” Central assistant coach Sarah Vozel said. “She steps on the court and she plays basketball. She’s really great at keeping emotions out of the equation and just playing the game and executing the game plan when you tell her it’s game time. Her presence in the paint and ability to get up and down the floor and take it to the rim make her a tough player to face.”

Here are this year’s annual Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Team honorable mention selections:

Faith Bozman, Fr., Christian Life

Te’Lisha Brown, Fr., Bradford

Emily Giese, Fr., Tremper

Macey Gandee, Sr., Indian Trail

Iyanna Green, Fr., Bradford

Amanda Heusterberg, So. Shoreland Lutheran

Lauryn Johnson, Sr., Indian Trail

Jade Klahs, Jr., Wilmot

Grace Peltier, Sr., Indian Trail

Gabby Sosa-Owens, Fr., St. Joseph

Riley Spencer, Sr., Central

Josie Tenuta, Fr., Tremper

