All-County Girls Volleyball: Seven standouts highlight the coaches' first-team selections

The Kenosha County high school girls volleyball coaches, under the direction of Indian Trail head coach Ashley Kuehl, recently collaborated to select their All-County team for the 2021 season, completed in the fall.

The coaches selected seven first-teamers, seven second-teamers and 10 honorable mention picks.

This year’s first team was headlined by a trio of repeat first-team All-County selections in Bradford junior libero Ally Eckel, Indian Trail senior outside hitter Avery Longrie and St. Joseph senior setter Ellie Schuler.

Central senior outside hitter Lauren Foerster, meanwhile, moved up to the first team after being named second-team All-County last season, while Christian Life senior outside hitter Alana Lucas moved up to the first team after being named honorable mention in 2020.

And earning their first All-County selections with first-team nods this season were Shoreland Lutheran junior setter and all-around player Emma Schattschneider and Christian Life senior setter Tori Villareal.

Here’s a closer look at the seven first-team selections for 2021:

Ally Eckel, Bradford

The junior libero earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors and was selected as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. ... Was also named first-team All-County last season. ... Totaled 72 aces, 34 kills, 190 assists and 267 digs for the Red Devils this season, and those numbers were actually down from last season because Eckel had to play setter at three tournaments and outside hitter in one SEC match.

Lauren Foerster, Central

The senior outside hitter received big postseason accolades, as she was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region and WVCA Division-1 All-State honorable mention. ... Paced the Falcons with 345 kills on a .300 hitting percentage and also recorded 79 aces, 175 digs and 31 assists and passed .200 on the season. ... Is committed to play next season at NCAA Division II Findlay (Ohio). ... “Lauren was a great captain,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “She led by her competitive drive on the court, and several matches she just took over.” ... Was named second-team All-County last season.

Avery Longrie, Indian Trail

The senior outside hitter was named first-team All-Southeast Conference after leading the SEC with 365 kills. ... Also totaled 177 digs, 50 aces and 40 blocks. ... “Definitely one of the strongest players to come through our program, which definitely showed in her swings on the court,” Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl said. ... This is Longrie’s second straight first-team All-County selection.

Alana Lucas, Christian Life

A senior outside hitter and all-around player for the Eagles this fall, she was named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference after finishing fourth in the conference with 252 kills and seventh in total blocks. ... Was a captain and team leader for a CLS squad that made it all the way to the WIAA Division-3 sectional finals. ... Was named All-County honorable mention last season.

Emma Schattschneider, Shoreland Lutheran

The versatile junior was used at setter for the Pacers, but she can also play outside hitter, middle hitter and right side. ... She garnered first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors this fall after leading Shoreland with 263 kills and 271 assists and also recording 33 blocks. ... “She is one who can put the ball down hard,” Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said. “Other teams would change their lineups to try and shut her down, and she was still very successful. I still get her for one more year, too.”

Ellie Schuler, St. Joseph

A repeat first-team All-County selection, the senior setter for the Lancers was a three-year team captain and for the third straight season garnered second-team All-Metro Classic Conference accolades. ... Finished in the top five in the Metro Classic in assists (408), top 10 in digs (319) and top 20 in kills (142), blocks and aces (45). ... Was named second-team All-County as a sophomore in 2019. ... “Her hard work has shown as a captain and a senior leader this season, as well as the commitment to her team for the successes of this season,” St. Joseph coach Sierra Leigh said.

Tori Villareal, Christian Life

The senior setter received first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference honors and helped lead the Eagles to an appearance in the WIAA Division-3 sectional finals. ... Racked up 900 assists, finishing sixth overall in the conference, and also had an .884 serve percentage. ... Served as a captain and team leader this fall for CLS.

Here’s a closer look at who the coaches selected for their seven second-team players this fall:

Meghan Ignarski, Tremper

The senior middle hitter and team captain was named second-team All-Southeast Conference after finishing fourth in the SEC in total blocks (52) and ninth in kills (139). ... Was named honorable mention All-County last year.

Megan Jankowski, Tremper

An honorable mention All-Southeast Conference selection, the senior was fourth in the conference with 260 digs and 10th with 139 kills and was a team captain this season for the Trojans.

Mia Johnson, Indian Trail

The junior libero was named All-Southeast Conference honorable mention after finishing third in the conference in both aces with 65 and digs with 267. ... “Strong defensive player, quietly where she needs to be and a supportive teammate,” Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl said.

Savannah Lueck, Shoreland Lutheran

The senior was one of the Pacers’ team captains this fall and was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference in her first season as a varsity libero. ... Led the Metro Classic with 455 digs and also had 648 serve receptions. ... “She was a staple for our team that allowed us to run our offense,” Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said. “Her work ethic is strong and will set a precedent for those who follow her.”

Stella Marrero, Christian Life

The Eagles’ sophomore libero moves up to the second team after being an All-County honorable mention pick last season. ... Was named second-team All-Midwest Classic Conference, finishing fifth in the conference with 244 digs and posting a .965 serving percentage in helping CLS to an appearance in the WIAA Division-3 sectional finals.

Alyssa Ray, Indian Trail

The setter had a strong sophomore season for the Hawks, earning second-team All-Conference honors after leading the SEC in assists with 734 and aces with 104 and also recording 157 digs. ... Received All-County honorable mention last season as a freshman. ... “Alyssa keeps us in all games,” Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl said. “She is so reliable, hustles and puts up a good second ball, even when our passing is off.”

Sydney Selburg, Central

The junior setter reached 1,000 career assists for the Falcons this season and was a second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division-1 All-State honorable mention pick after totaling 709 assists, 112 kills, 108 aces and 153 digs this fall. ... Was named All-County honorable mention last season. ... “She was relentless in her pursuit to get the second contact,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “Did a great job running efficient offense.”

Finally, here are the 10 players who received honorable mention recognition this season:

Karis Bridleman, Jr., OH, Central; Alana Buchanan, Sr., OH, Wilmot; Lauren Duenkel, Jr., OH/All-around, Christian Life; Shelby Fabbri, Fr., L, Central; Claire Jackson, Jr., MB, Christian Life; Madelyn Kassulke, Sr., S/RS, Shoreland Lutheran; Shea Paxton, Sr., RS, St. Joseph; Keghan Pye, Jr., L, Wilmot; Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., S/RS, Wilmot; Nevaeh Thomas, Jr., OH, Bradford.

