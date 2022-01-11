Athletics to resume today at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail as district adjusts extracurriculars stance

The pause on athletics at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail has not lasted as long as first expected.

On Monday evening, Kenosha Unified School District Spokesperson Tanya Ruder sent a letter to district employees and families of students stating an adjustment has been made to the district's stance on allowing extracurricular activities while schools are in virtual learning due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday of last week, all athletic activities were suspended at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, the city's three schools that compete in the Southeast Conference, after the schools shifted to virtual learning. Initially, athletics at the three schools were to be suspended through at least Monday, Jan. 17, with competition not resuming until Friday, Jan. 21, at the earliest, per WIAA rules that state three days of practice must be completed before returning to competition.

However, on Monday, the district informed the schools that they would be allowed to return to all extracurricular activities as previously scheduled by this week Tuesday, almost a full week before first expected.

"To ensure we align with other districts in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Southeast Conference, we have adjusted the district stance on allowing extracurricular activities to occur when schools are shifted to virtual learning," Ruder's letter stated. "In order to provide consistency for all students in KUSD, this also will apply to other extracurricular activities."

Bradford Athletic Director John P. Ruffolo and Tremper Athletic Director John Matera confirmed Tuesday that the three Kenosha SEC schools would return to practice only on Tuesday, with competition beginning again as early as Wednesday.

According to the SEC website, the Indian Trail girls basketball team is scheduled to host Racine Horlick at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the boys basketball team scheduled to play at Horlick at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bradford and Tremper didn't have any events scheduled for Wednesday in the first place, so those schools will resume competition Thursday.

The ever-changing dynamics of the situation occur as the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the country and through the area, forcing a number of KUSD schools to go to virtual instruction for now.

When the COVID pandemic first struck the area in March 2020, the WIAA immediately halted the end of the winter sports schedule around the state and cancelled the entire spring sports schedule that year. The WIAA resumed athletics with fall sports practices in late August 2020. After the 2020 fall sports season concluded, KUSD put a stop on winter sports from Nov. 20, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, at which time the season resumed.

KUSD athletics have proceeded mostly uninterrupted from that point, though various sports and teams have been affected by COVID protocols. The Bradford boys basketball team, for example, had to shut down all activities right near the beginning of this season for 10 days, from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29, due to COVID protocols.

Until last week Friday, though, there were no district-wide or conference-wide shutdowns since early last January. Fortunately, the shutdown of sports at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail technically lasted only four days, from last week Friday through this week Monday.

The situation remains ever-changing, of course, but for now, the winter sports seasons at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail are back on as the season progresses through January and into the postseason in late February and March.

