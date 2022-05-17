Basketball: Central senior Jack Rose commits to play at NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay

Jack Rose has made his college choice, and the top scorer in the history of the Central boys basketball program is staying in Wisconsin.

On Monday, Rose tweeted that he's committed to play men's basketball at UW-Green Bay, a member of the NCAA Division I Horizon League, beginning next season. The Central senior, who recently wrapped up a four-year varsity boys basketball career with the Falcons, had been recruited by a number of Division I college programs.

According to WisSports.net, those included George Washington, Maryland, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo. Milwaukee is also a member of the Horizon League.

But Rose selected Green Bay, where he'll play for head coach Will Ryan, son of legendary former University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan.

"Ready to work. 100% committed!" Rose tweeted Monday in announcing he'll be joining the Phoenix.

Rose will also be teaming up with another area boys basketball standout at Green Bay. Amari Jedkins, a 6-foot-7 senior forward who led Racine Case to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament this past season, committed to the Phoenix in late March.

Rose, too, led his team to the State Tournament as a senior this season, as he wrapped up his tenure with the Falcons by reaching the Division-2 state semifinals.

A versatile 6-foot-4 wing scorer with a strong outside shot, Rose led the Southern Lakes Conference with 20.4 points per game this season and also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and totaled 51 steals and 23 blocked shots. He earned plenty of postseason awards, as Rose was named Associated Press All-State high honorable mention, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team All-State in Division-2 and the SLC Player of the Year.

Rose broke Central's all-time career scoring mark for boys basketball in a home win over Lake Geneva Badger on Jan. 14 and finished his four-year varsity career with 1,636 points.

Additionally, Rose was an All-State honorable mention selection in boys volleyball last fall after helping lead Central to a WIAA Division-1 state runner-up finish, and he's currently a starting infielder for the SLC-leading Central baseball team.

Rose also became the second boys basketball standout to commit to an NCAA Division I program this year. Last month, St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia committed as a preferred walk-on to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

With Rose at Green Bay, the Central boys basketball program will now have two former standouts playing Division I men's basketball. Jaeden Zackery, a 2019 graduate who's third on the Falcons' all-time scoring list behind Rose and 1989 graduate Tim Cates, recently wrapped up a standout freshman season at Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

