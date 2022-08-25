 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central junior Boerman selected to USA National Barefoot Waterski team

PADDOCK LAKE - The Central High School sports successes just keep coming after a 2021-22 school year where the Falcons won a state golf championship and advanced to the state tournament in boys volleyball, boys basketball and baseball.

Carter Boerman, a 16-year-old junior at Central High School, was recently selected to the USA National Barefoot Waterski Team.

He will represent the USA at the World Championship Tournament in Australia in February. 

For more information, please contact Dan Boerman at dboerman@yahoo.com.

