Commentary: New offseason training regimen pays off for Central football, Indian Trail brings the 'juice'

It’s a beautiful Tuesday afternoon.

Sunny skies, a nice, cool fall breeze but enough summer humidity to hit up area community pools for a few final swims.

It doesn’t necessarily feel like football season, and school still doesn’t start for about two weeks, but there are plenty of storylines buzzing from opening weekend of the high school football season.

What really has me intrigued is what’s happening about 15 minutes west in Salem, or Salem Lakes, or Paddock Lake or whatever they’re calling it these days at Central High School.

Ever since the winter, 40 to 50 athletes in the spring and 50 to 60 in the summer lived in the weight room at Central High School, thanks to help from the trainers at Evolve Performance Training Center (EPTC), and worked on not only basic lifting and running but also sports-specific training.

While some schools in the Southern Lakes Conference pay a stipend to a strength coach for their athletes, the Falcons don’t have that luxury.

EPTC, which started in Kenosha and now has sites in Lake Geneva and Genoa City, has turned into the area’s premier spot with athletes from all over southeastern Wisconsin benefitting.

Cole Berghorn, a 2022 graduate of Lake Geneva Badger High School, is now running over would-be tacklers in the Big Ten with Minnesota. Trainers also worked in the offseason with football players at Union Grove, Wilmot and Central, among others.

Another example is Jack Rose, or “Kenosha Kobe” as some call him, Bristol’s own that is now pumping up shots for Division 1 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay basketball.

Central head coach Jared Franz, a former longtime coach at Wilmot Union High School, is excited about his team’s commitment, performance and dedication after Friday night’s 24-21 victory over Waukesha North.

The Falcons had to score 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the victory.

It was only the second time in the last 10 years or so a team from the Lakes beat a team from the Classic 8, which if often regarded as the best football conference in the state.

“We love their attitude and togetherness,” Franz said about his team’s performance Friday. “There was zero pouting or negativity when we were down.”

“Keaton (Enright) played at 170 last year, now he’s 210. He’s an extreme example, but we have many guys who dedicated to training and got not only stronger but also bigger and faster. We have a lot to teach and fix. We are still only a couple years in our ‘O’ and ‘D’ systems. But we’re on the right track for sure.”

Franz added that Cory Englebert, EPTC’s owner, and his staff made it fun for the players, and the guys enjoyed being there at 5:30 a.m. all winter and spring.

According to Franz, special teams was a big factor in the victory. There was a long field goal from Carter Klementzos, 41 yards, a thwarting of a North fake punt, and two times the Falcons pinned the Northstars inside their own 20-yard line on kickoffs by Kyle Martinez.

Plus, Enright, who has powered up his body and is carrying defenders this fall, decided to save his best for last, showing that his conditioning is already on point on Week 1.

Enright ripped off touchdown runs of 23 and 4 (the game-winner) yards in the fourth quarter. He added 4.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Franz added that defensive lineman Mason Wierzbicki had a huge game. Wierzbicki was a linebacker last year but has quickly become the team’s best d-lineman, Franz says.

Down 21-10 in the fourth, Nick Argersinger’s 25-yard punt return set up Enright’s long scoring run two plays later, then the ensuing kickoff was so good the Northstars were pinned at their own 17 yard line.

Franz cites this momentum swing as a key to the eventual win.

“When getting ready to interview I put together a 1-5-10 year plan laying out where I want this program to be long-term. I knew it was going to be a challenge (to turn this into a winning football program),” Franz added. “It’s a great school whose enrollment is climbing due to growing communities but also open enrollment. Athletes are realizing we are putting together a program this is fun to be a part of and also expects to compete and win every week.”

Along with Rose, Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin coming out for football two years ago, guys like Wyatt Anderson, Eli Gomez and Ian Witt are out for the team for the first time this fall after never playing football before.

Indian Trail brings the juice

Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman isn’t a stranger to getting fired up.

In fact, I think just from meeting him once he seems like a guy that could convince just about anyone to run through a brick wall.

That came across on the field for the Hawks last Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.

The Hawks racked up a whopping 348 rushing yards in a 56-20 thwapping of visiting Madison la Follette with only 31 carries, a stunning average of 11.2 yards per carry.

Trail had six rushing touchdowns, so it’s possible Madison was a bit undersized and overmatched.

Very possible, actually.

It’s nonconference, you play who you play, and a win is a win, man.

Especially when you score 49 unanswered points and 56 total.

Plus, quarterback LJ Dagen was 8-for-8 passing, a perfect night, for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

La Follette may have administered an “Ole!” defense, but what matters to Hoffman is that his guys played with the same tenacity he likes to convey every day at practice.

“Our team played hard and with a lot of juice,” Hoffman said. “We’re proud of their effort, but we still have a lot of work to do. We need to continue to get better every week.”

Hoffman credited the first-team defense, which gave up zero points after Madison’s 66-yard touchdown run to open the game.

Offensively, the Hawks were just “doing what we do,” Hoffman says, which means explosive athletes making plays behind great blocking from the O-line and receivers.

Dagen, Sam Callow, Justice Lovelace and Vashawn Miner all put up 74 or more rushing yards, with three scores from Lovelace, two from Callow and one from Dagen.

Dagen’s 170 total yards and three combined TDs (2 pass, 1 rush) gave a glimpse of how special of an athlete he can be this fall.

“LJ is a multi-sport athlete who puts in the work for all his sports,” Hoffman said. “He’s a year older and stronger and benefitted from the reps he got last year.”

“He’s a coachable kid who has the schematic awareness to apply to coaching. We’re blessed to have an assortment of players like that.”