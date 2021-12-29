Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Central girls continue upward climb, finish 2-0 this week

Prior to the 2020-21 season, when the Central girls basketball team notched 12 victories, the last season with double-digit wins for the Falcons was in 2014-15.

Through just 12 games this year, they already have 10. So it's safe to say Central's upward climb is continuing.

The Falcons (10-2) overcame a bit of a slow start Tuesday afternoon during the second day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena and righted the ship for a 54-48 non-conference victory over Racine Lutheran.

Including Monday's 54-34 victory over Indian Trail, Central went 2-0 in the classic.

Central coach Brian Garoutte, in his second stint at the helm of the program, quickly gave all the credit to his players.

"It's all the girls," he said. "I haven't done anything special. They have just bought into what myself and (assistant) coach (Jon) Atkins are doing. They believe in themselves and each other.

"All the success that we've had is because they've made the decision not to accept being mediocre or losing anymore. All the success we have is attributed to them."

Hot-shooting Spencer

The game Tuesday came down to a four-minute span.

Central led 32-23 on a basket by senior Evie Hinze (seven points), but Racine Lutheran responded with a 7-0 run to pull within 32-30 with 14 minutes left in the game.

After Central senior Elle Reynolds (11 points) scored a rebound basket, senior Riley Spencer (17 points) took over from behind the 3-point arc with three straight triples that quickly built the lead to 13 at 43-30 with 10:01 remaining.

Spencer, named the Player of the Game afterwards, finished with five 3-pointers to easily surpass her 5.7 points-per-game scoring average.

"She's a really good shooter," Garoutte said. "She's been struggling a bit offensively, but what she's brought on the defensive end of the floor is what keeps her on the floor. I'd love for her to shoot like this every night, but I would much rather have (what she does on the) defensive end.

"She's a tough, tough player. She doesn't let those missed shots get her down. She doesn't let mistakes get her down. She's always onto the next thing. She's working so hard on the defensive end of the floor that I don't think she has her legs just yet, but she's one of the best shooters on the team. She showed it today."

Racine Lutheran (5-5) responded with a quick 5-0 scoring run before the Falcons answered right back with six straight points on baskets by sophomore Maddie Haubrich (five points), Reynolds and junior Reese Rynberg (six points).

With a 13-point lead at the 3:39 mark, however, the game suddenly became a bit tighter in a hurry.

The Crusaders ripped off eight straight points, including two baskets off Central turnovers, in a two-minute span to pull within five at 53-48 with 57 seconds left. But Reynolds knocked down a free throw with 6.3 seconds remaining to seal the deal.

"It got a little tight, and that's where some of our inexperience of being in games like that comes," Garoutte said. "We talked about that (after the game). I never told anybody to stop running our offense. I just wanted us to spread out and get some more space. They took that as, 'Let's stall,' and that wasn't the case. That's not what I wanted.

"Credit to (Racine Lutheran). They were playing good defense, but we weren't helping ourselves."

Early deficit

The Crusaders started quickly with back-to-back 3-pointers, one each by junior Sarah Strande (11 points) and senior Nevaiah Bell-Tenner (15 points) to take an early 6-0 lead.

Racine Lutheran eventually built its edge to 12-5 with 11:53 left in the first half on a triple by Strande before the Falcons roared back with a 13-0 scoring run to take an 18-12 lead.

Hinze started the run with a three-point play, followed by a cut to the basket and a layup. Senior Maggie Kimpler (six points) added a corner 3-pointer and then a three-point play of her own before senior Ki Anderson scored on a drive to the basket.

That was Anderson's only basket, but she was tough on the defensive end all night, namely in the post against Racine Lutheran's 6-foot-2 freshman Julia Kellner, Garoutte said.

"She's only maybe 5-8, but she plays 6-3, easily," he said. "She's extremely tough. She's by far the strongest player on our team. I don't have any reservations about putting her on anybody with any size. I'm not concerned about that at all. She's just that tough defensively."

Early deficits seem to be the norm for this group, Garoutte said, but there certainly was no panic in the face of that early 6-0 Racine Lutheran lead.

"We're one of those teams, where we really don't get going until we get that first basket," he said. "I don't know what it is. We had the same problem (Monday). We got down 5-0 right off the bat. I called a timeout, we made our first bucket and we were off from there."

