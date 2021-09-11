Football roundup: St. Joseph cruises past Eagles, sitting at 4-0 in poll

When his team landed in the top 10 of this week's WisSports.net Division-4 poll, St. Joseph football coach Matt Rizzo issued a challenge.

And it's clear the Lancers accepted.

St. Joseph, ranked 10th in the latest poll, may have sent a bit of a statement to the rest of the Midwest Classic Conference — and perhaps the state — with a 42-7 rout of crosstown rival Christian Life in a game played at Tremper's Ameche Field.

With the win, the Lancers improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the MCC, while Christian Life suffered its first loss to fall to 3-1 and 1-1 in conference play.

It's still early, but the Lancers may be building something, coach Matt Rizzo said.

"I tell them to embrace it and don't take anything for granted, because you never know when you're going to get a special group like this again," he said. "Right now, it's a special group. Their heads are up right now, and we just have to keep them their."

St. Joseph built a 35-0 halftime lead, and the remainder of the contest was played with a running clock.