High school all-conference: Tremper goalie Wajerski, Indian Trail's Wilhelmson named conference players of the year

The Tremper boys soccer team’s successful run to WIAA Division 1 sectionals in 2022 wouldn’t have been possible without senior goalie Ben Wajerski.

Wajerski led five Trojans on the Southeast Conference fall all-conference squad, taking conference player of the year honors.

Tremper finished the season 17-2-1 and ranked No. 6 in the final Division 1 state poll. Wajerski registered 11 shutouts and had a microscopic 0.53 goals against average.

He is joined by Isaiah Montero, Alex Gotz, Connor Heath and Daniel Chiapetta on the Southeast Conference first team. Heath led the Trojans with 29 goals, and Chiapetta added 15 while leading the team with 18 assists.

Here are other area student-athletes featured on the Southeast Conference fall all-conference teams:

Soccer

First team — Mason Runyard, Bradford. Adam Hatch, Indian Trail. Carlos Manjarrez, Indian Trail. Guilherme Soares Santos, Indian Trail.

Second team — Cal Adamczyk, Tremper. Mason Wtorkowski, Indian Trail. David Chon, Indian Trail.

Honorable mention — Bradford: Dylan Rosales, Jordan Manjarrez and Gustavo Sandoval. Indian Trail: Angel Barreno, Alec Schires and Isaiah Harp.

Football

First team — Offense: Justice Lovelace, Indian Trail (co-running back of the year). Defense: Juan Prieto, Indian Trail. Ethan McClain, Bradford. Keany Parks, Bradford.

Second team — Offense: Messiah Barron, Indian Trail. Desz White, Tremper. LJ Dagen, Indian Trail. Mason Runyard, Bradford. Defense: Aiden Burrell-Warfield, Indian Trail. Adrian Moyao, Indian Trail. Mason Runyard, Bradford.

Honorable mention — Bradford: Christian Arias-Sowma, Nolan Shiplett, Ma’Kye Watkins, Devin Wheaton. Indian Trail: Sam Callow, Luke Hogan, Brock Jansen, Ethan Markunas. Tremper: Alex Hartmann, Jeff Hines, Carson Nye, Mason Prozanski.

Girls tennis

First team — Mia Franke, No. 2 singles, Indian Trail.

Second team — Katelyn Rocha/Leah Weisinger, No. 1 doubles, Tremper. Ava Lindquist/Helen Bergeson, No. 2 doubles, Tremper. Gianna Greno/Sheyenne Kisonis, No. 3 doubles, Indian Trail. Lainy Ristau, No. 1 singles, Indian Trail. Olivia Robertson, No. 3 singles, Indian Trail. Bella Greno, No. 4 singles, Indian Trail.

Third team — Josephine Redig/Sydnee Quinn, No. 2 doubles, Bradford. Nicole Porut, No. 1 singles, Tremper. Isabella Gentz, No. 2 singles, Tremper. Teagan Rowlands, No. 3 singles, Tremper. Ella Callahan, No. 4 singles, Tremper.

Girls volleyball

First team — Alyssa Ray, Indian Trail.

Second team — Lanie Hawley, Indian Trail. Mia Johnson, Indian Trail. Maddie Chainello, Tremper.

Honorable mention — Bradford: Jamie Isome, Ella Cannady. Indian Trail: Callesta Styles, Madysen Fiene. Tremper: Chloe Wamboldt, Alaina Roth.

Sportsmanship award: Indian Trail.

Boys volleyball

Player of the year: Jackson Wilhelmson, Indian Trail.

Sportsmanship award: Bradford.

First team — Jackson Wilhelmson, Indian Trail. Aidan Bratzke, Indian Trail. Ben Dankert, Indian Trail.

Second team — Enmanuel Pena, Bradford. Tillon Galgan, Indian Trail.

Honorable mention — Bradford: Ben Engel, Emilio Jaimes. Indian Trail: Jackson Tirado, Ryan Edwards. Tremper: Joe Mendoza, Matthew Steuck.