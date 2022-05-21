High school baseball: Bradford sweeps Racine Park; Tremper, Central drop key conference games

Jacob Wollschlager hurled a five-hit shutout, and the Bradford baseball team completed a three-game Southeast Conference sweep of Racine Park, blanking the Panthers, 5-0, on Friday at Bradford's Wavro Field.

The Red Devils, who defeated the Panthers 11-1 on Tuesday and 12-0 on Wednesday in the first two games of the SEC series, were limited to six hits in Friday's finale, but they came at key times.

Logan Scuglik and Jared Barden each went 2-for-3 — Barden hit a double and a triple and drove in two runs — and Logan LaBuda scored twice. Scuglik, Nolan Shiplett and Noah Hansen (triple) each drove in a run.

Wollschlager, meanwhile, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 62 of his 87 pitches for strikes. Bradford improved to 9-13 and 9-9 in the SEC, with a three-game conference series against Racine Horlick this upcoming week to conclude the regular season.

Pitcher Elliot Bednar also had solid game for Park (2-18, 0-17) on Wednesday, tossing a complete-game six-hitter and striking out three.

FRANKLIN 8, TREMPER 1: The Sabers took the rubber match Friday at Franklin to win their key three-game SEC series with the Trojans, 2-1.

Franklin won the opener, 10-0, on Tuesday at Franklin, then Tremper rallied to tie the series with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday at Andy Smith Field. With Friday's victory in the series finale, the Sabers — ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll — improved to 16-2 in SEC play to take a one-game lead on Tremper and Oak Creek, both 15-3 in the SEC, for the conference lead.

The Trojans (19-3 overall) take on the Knights in another key three-game SEC series this upcoming week to conclude the regular season.

On Friday at Franklin, meanwhile, Tremper had some early chances but couldn't capitalize, then Franklin scored four runs in the bottom of the second, two in the third and two in the fourth.

"We had some opportunities early and weren’t able to jump out ahead," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Franklin was able to cash in when they got runners on bases."

Jalani Hudnall drove in the Trojans' lone run in the top of the third, scoring Ryne Lesnik.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 10, CENTRAL 6: The Falcons got an unwelcome surprise from the Badgers in Lake Geneva on Friday.

Central had trouble scoring against Badger pitchers Tyler Deleskiewicz and Mason Parent, and it cost the Falcons first place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Central (18-3, 10-3 SLC), ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, dropped a half-game behind Union Grove (10-2 SLC), which beat Elkhorn, 14-4 in six innings, on Friday in another SLC game at Elkhorn.

Deleskiewicz allowed just three hits, walked four and struck out nine in five innings to get the win for the Badgers (8-14, 5-9), and Parent allowed two hits in the last two innings. The Falcons scored three runs in the first five innings and three in the top of the seventh.

Jack Rose (1-for-3, two runs scored) and Mason Mitacek (1-for-4, two RBI) each hit a home run for Central, and Scott Schulz, the starting pitcher for the Falcons, hit a double.

Schulz allowed eight hits and seven runs, struck out four and walked three, throwing 90 pitches in 2⅔ innings. Reliever Jack Brenton allowed four hits and three runs and struck out four the rest of the way.

Central committed two errors, as just five of Badger’s runs were earned.

Deleskiewicz helped his own cause by hitting two doubles and a home run for Badger, with an RBI and two runs scored. Ryan McCarthy also hit a home run for the Badgers, who scored nine runs in the first four innings, including five in the third.

Central has one SLC game remaining, against Union Grove on Wednesday, that could determine the conference title. Union Grove has two SLC games left and plays Waterford on Monday.

RACINE HORLICK 5, INDIAN TRAIL 2: Even though the Hawks outhit the Rebels, 9-7, they lost Friday in an SEC game at Horlick Field in Racine.

Indian Trail (4-17, 3-15 SEC), which lost by the same score to Horlick in Wednesday’s meeting at Indian Trail, fell behind 2-0 after one inning. Each team scored a run in the fourth to make the score 3-1, then the Rebels (11-10, 11-7) added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 5-1 lead.

The Hawks, who added a run in the top of the seventh off Horlick starter Adan Martinez-Ponce, had eight singles and two walks against Martinez-Ponce, but they couldn’t string the hits together consistently. Blake Fletcher finished up for the Rebels and struck out one.

Ian Choi (4-for-4, RBI) and Gage Finch (2-for-3, RBI) had six of Indian Trail’s nine hits, and Choi also had four stolen bases. Starting pitcher Andon Wells allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

