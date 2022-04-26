High school baseball: Central rallies twice to beat Burlington in Southern Lakes Conference action

The Central baseball team found itself needing to rally back twice to defeat Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference game Monday in Paddock Lake.

And the Falcons kept battling away to win, 11-10, in walk-off fashion.

The Falcons (9-1, 5-1 SLC) trailed, 7-2, to the Demons (4-4, 3-2 SLC) after three innings of play. But Central fought back to take a 9-8 lead into the seventh inning before the Demons pushed across two runs in the top of the frame to lead, 10-9.

The Falcons, however, got those two runs right back in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

"What a crazy game," Central coach Jacob Morman said. "I've got to give our guys a ton of credit for hanging in the game after a tough start, keeping their heads in the game, grinding out at-bats and chipping away — giving ourselves a chance at the end.

In a game of offense, significant credit belongs to Central's relief pitcher, Jack Brenton. After starting pitcher Adam Switalski exited after three innings, Brenton entered in relief and pitched three innings, allowing three runs (none earned) on only two hits with one walk.

Brenton found out he was being promoted to the varsity team and pitching at 10 a.m. on gameday.

"We don't find ourselves in that position at the end to win it without Jack Brenton and what he did for us on the mound today," Morman said. "The poise he had on the mound to keep us in it in his first varsity game was incredible."

Seth Brankey led the Falcons' offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, one walk, three RBI and three runs scored. Joey Pflug went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored and Nick Argersinger drove in two runs.

TREMPER 2, RACINE HORLICK 1; TREMPER 12, RACINE HORLICK 1 (6 INN.): The Trojans notched two wins in Southeast Conference play over the Rebels on Saturday at Horlick field, with the first game the continuation of a game started on April 13.

In that game, Jalani Hudnall wound up pitching all seven innings for Tremper, striking out 11 and allowing just an unearned run on five hits and four walks in a complete-game effort. It was the first win of the season for Hudnall, a senior, who was backed by Rory Dutton's two-out, two-run single to center for Tremper's lone runs in the bottom of the fourth.

"Jalani attacked the strike zone and made some big pitches to get out of innings and strand Horlick runners on base," Tremper coach John Matera said.

In Saturday's regularly-scheduled game, Cal Adamczyk had two hits, three runs and an RBI from the leadoff spot for the Trojans, Ivan Jake drove in a pair of runs, Hudnall doubled and drove in three and Jack DeRousse and Cam Prickett each had a pair of RBI.

On the mound, Dutton picked up his second win of the season, going four innings and scattering three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. DeRousse, a junior, relieved Tanner White in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and one out and induced a key 6-4-3 double play, started by freshmen shortstop Ethan Bauerschmidt, to end the inning and keep the score at 5-1.

Tremper then scored seven runs in the top of the sixth and the game was ended after the sixth via the 10-run rule.

The Trojans improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC with Saturday's wins and entered play Tuesday tied atop the SEC with Oak Creek. Tremper and Indian Trail square off for a big three-game crosstown series this week, with games Tuesday and Friday at Tremper and a game Wednesday at Indian Trail.

Tuesday's game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

