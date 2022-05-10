High school baseball: Central runs winning streak to nine; St. Joseph, Tremper also continue to roll

The Central baseball team is on a roll right now, and the state's coaches have certainly taken notice.

The Falcons broke into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division-1 state rankings this week for the first time this season, checking in at No. 10, and on Monday they ran their winning streak to nine straight with a 3-0 Southern Lakes Conference shutout of Elkhorn in Paddock Lake.

Additionally, Central checked in this week at No. 11, moving up three spots from No. 14, in the Prep Baseball Report Wisconsin Power 25 poll, which ranks the top teams in the state in all divisions.

Including a pair of non-conference wins over Waukesha West and Milwaukee Pius XI on Saturday at the Waukesha West Triangular, Central is now 14-1 overall and 8-1 in the SLC. Entering play Tuesday, the Falcons held a one-game lead on Union Grove (6-1 SLC) atop the conference standings.

Central and Union Grove are scheduled to square off for a key SLC game Wednesday in Paddock Lake.

In Monday's blanking of Elkhorn, junior Adam Switalksi pitched a gem for the Falcons, allowing just three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over six shutout innings. Joey Pflug then worked a scoreless seventh, allowing no baserunners with a strikeout.

Offensively, Central was limited to seven hits, but the Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the first and two more in bottom of the second, which proved to be plenty for Switalski and Pflug.

Nick Argersinger, batting third, finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Central, Jack Rose drove in a run and Seth Brankey, Pflug and Viny Greco each scored a run.

"Adam was outstanding (Monday)," Central coach Jacob Morman said. "I really liked how he settled in after that first inning and challenged their hitters. He’s a kid we are going to ask a lot of down the stretch in big games, and he delivered (Monday).

"Defensively, we have been pretty good all season, and Viny Greco did his part (Monday), making some really nice plays at second for us. Overall, just a very good team win."

ST. JOSEPH 20, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 1; ST. JOSEPH 16, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3: The Lancers, ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in this week's state coaches poll, rolled to Metro Classic Conference wins over the Crusaders in five innings on Saturday and over the Spartans in five innings on Monday. Both games were played at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

St. Joseph, the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion, improved to 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the Metro Classic going into Tuesday's game against Dominican at Aaron Field in Milwaukee, which ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. The Lancers had outscored their opponents 146-13 going into Tuesday's game and were also ranked No. 21 in the Prep Baseball Report Wisconsin Power 25 poll this week.

On Monday, Brady Davidson (2-for-4, double, triple, two runs, three RBI), Luke Schuler (three runs, three RBI), Andrew Setter (2-for-3, double, three runs, RBI), Jack McTernan (run, two RBI), Matt Schulte (double, run, three RBI) and Eric Kenesie (two runs) led St. Joseph's offense.

Tommy Santarelli started on the mound and worked four innings, allowing three unearned runs on six hits with a strikeout. Joey Beirne came on to pitch the fifth and retired the side in order.

In Saturday's win, meanwhile, the Lancers banged out 14 hits and poured across 15 runs in the first inning alone. In that inning, the Lancers had nine consecutive hits, and 10 straight batters reached safely before the second out was made. They then scored six runs with two outs.

Santarelli, Setter, Jacob Ashmus and McTernan led the offense, driving in 14 runs between them for the game. Santarelli and Setter combined to go 5-for-5, and each scored three runs and drove in four. All of Setter's four RBI came in the first inning on a single and a double, while Santarelli drove in two runs with two singles in the first, another with a walk in the second and a fourth with a single in the fourth.

Ashmus, meanwhile, finished 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI, while McTernan was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBI. Schulte also had two hits in the first inning and three for the game for St. Joseph, and Davidson also drove in two runs.

On the mound, Setter started and got the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts over four innings. Peter Visconti made his pitching debut in the fifth and allowed a hit and a walk but gave up no runs.

TREMPER 9, MILWAUKEE KING 3; TREMPER 14, MILWAUKEE KING 4: The Trojans are also on a winning streak, as they ran theirs to 12 on Saturday by sweeping King in a non-conference doubleheader at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

Tremper carried a 14-1 overall record into Tuesday's Southeast Conference game against Racine Park at Andy Smith Field, which ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

The Trojans were not ranked in this week's state coaches poll, but they did break into the Prep Baseball Report Wisconsin Power 25 poll, checking in at No. 17.

In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Ivan Jake connected for his first home run of the season, leadoff hitter Ethan Bauerschmidt went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI, Cal Adamczyk doubled twice and Wyatt Modory earned the win on the mound.

Modory pitched into the seventh inning, allowing a run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts, then freshman Chase Maika worked the seventh in his varsity debut.

In Saturday's second game, Bauerschmidt, Ryne Lesnik, Jalani Hudnall, Rory Dutton and Cam Prickett each had two hits and combined for seven RBI, Adamczyk also drove in two and Jack DeRousse earned the win in a four-inning start, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

The second game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Entering play Tuesday, Tremper was tied with Oak Creek for second place in the SEC, both at 10-1 in conference play, a half-game back of Franklin, which was 11-0 in the SEC. The Trojans and Sabers shared the SEC title last season.

Tremper has a three-game SEC series against last-place Racine Park this week, along with a make-up game at home against crosstown rival Bradford on Thursday. The Trojans then play two three-game series that will likely decide who wins the SEC, as they face Franklin next week and Oak Creek the week after.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0