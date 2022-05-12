High school baseball: Central tops Union Grove, 15-14, in wild Southern Lakes slugfest

The Central and Union Grove baseball teams waged a back-and-forth classic Wednesday on a warm day in Paddock Lake.

And the Falcons came away with an even tighter stranglehold on the top spot in the Southern Lakes Conference.

In a wild slugfest, Central outlasted Union Grove, 15-14, keeping the Broncos from tying or taking the lead after they'd score four runs in the top of the seventh inning to get within a run.

Union Grove opened the game with six runs in the top of the first and two in the top of the second to take an 8-0 lead, but Central tied it with eight runs in the bottom of the second. The game was tied, 10-10, going into the bottom of the sixth, when the Falcons scored five runs to take the lead, which turned out to be just enough.

"All-time classic high school baseball game," Central coach Jacob Morman said. "Gutsy team win. I’m so proud of our guys for staying in the game, believing that we could come back and then doing just that."

"Tough to come up with the words to describe that game. Great team win."

Central, ranked No. 10 in Division-1 in this week's state coaches poll, has won 10 straight to improve to 15-1 overall and 9-1 in the SLC. The Falcons now hold a full two-game lead on the Broncos (11-4, 6-2 SLC) atop the conference.

Central was scheduled to play at Elkhorn on Thursday, but that game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of offensive standouts for the Falcons in Wednesday's thriller, as they totaled 11 hits, including five doubles, and drew a whopping 11 walks.

Mason Mitacek led the team with three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Nick Argersinger walked four times, had one hit, drove in a run and scored a run, clean-up hitter Jack Rose had a double, a walk, scored a run and drove in four, Adam Switalski doubled, walked scored three runs and drove in three and Kade Scott had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI.

It was a tough day on the mound for everyone, but Joey Pflug worked 2.1 innings of relief for the Falcons to get the win. When he couldn't quite finish the game, Scott came on and got the final out to save the wild win.

BRADFORD 3, INDIAN TRAIL 2: The Red Devils rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out a Southeast Conference win over the crosstown rival Hawks on Wednesday at Bradford's Wavro Field.

Bradford (4-10, 4-7 SEC) made the most of its six hits, as Jacob Heyden finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Logan Scuglik and Jacob Wollschlager each doubled and scored a run.

On the mound, Logan LaBuda tossed a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He needed just 79 pitches to work through seven innings.

"We had a great come-from-behind team win, with great pitching, timely hitting and solid defense," Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said.

For Indian Trail (4-10, 3-9 SEC), Seth Koci went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Andon Wells pitched well despite the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings.

Bradford was scheduled to play Tremper at Andy Smith Field on Thursday in a make-up game between the crosstown rivals. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

TREMPER 12, RACINE PARK 0: The Trojans reeled off their 14th straight win Wednesday to stay atop the SEC standings, cruising past the Panthers in five innings at Horlick Field in Racine.

Tremper went into Thursday's game against Bradford at 16-1 overall and 12-1 in the SEC for a slim half-game lead over Franklin and Oak Creek, both 11-1 in the SEC going into Thursday.

In Wednesday's game against Park, senior Jalani Hudnall picked up his third win of the season, striking out three and allowing no hits in a two-inning start. Junior Richie Dibble pitched the third inning and sophomore Landen Gontscharow worked the final two.

On offense, Rylan Taylor and Ethan Bauerschmidt each had two hits for the Trojans, Ryne Lesnik tripled and scored twice and Hudnall and Rory Dutton each scored two runs and drove in one.

"Jalani, Richie and Landen located well, stayed ahead of the count and were very efficient on the mound," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Our guys put the bat on the ball and pressured the defense. We ran the bases well and looked confident at the plate."

ST. JOSEPH 10, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: The defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Lancers, ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, stayed unbeaten by rolling to a Metro Classic Conference win in five innings over the Knights on Tuesday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

Luke Schuler dominated on the mound for St. Joseph (11-0, 10-0 Metro Classic), tossing five shutout innings and allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

Dylan Love had a huge day offensively, meanwhile, blasting a three-run homer to left in the fifth inning and finishing with four RBI for the game. Andrew Setter went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and three RBI, Peter Visconti and Matt Schulte each drove in a run, Brady Davidson went 2-for-3 with two runs and Schuler was also 2-for-3 with a run.

The Lancers totaled 11 hits on the day.

St. Joseph and Dominican were scheduled to conclude their season series Thursday at Aaron Field in Milwaukee. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

