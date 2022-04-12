High school baseball: Mulhollon dominant again as Central beats Wilmot; St. Joseph bats hot early

Michael Mulhollon struck out 10 in six-plus innings, and the Central baseball team upped its record to 4-0 on Monday with a 6-2 victory over Southern Lakes Conference and county rival Wilmot in Paddock Lake.

Mulhollon, a senior pitcher who's already committed to play at NCAA Division I Wichita State next season, worked 6.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. In two starts this season, Mulhollon has struck out 26 batters over 13 innings. Against Delavan-Darien last week Tuesday, he and Scott Schultz combined for a no-hitter.

In Monday's game, Mulhollon got early run support, as Central (2-0 SLC) scored twice in the bottom of the first and once more in the bottom of the second.

The Falcons finished with just four hits off Wilmot starter Collin Hart, but the Panthers committed four errors, which led to five unearned runs for the Falcons. Just one of the six runs allowed by Hart was earned, and he walked three and struck out six in 5.1 innings of work.

Nick Argersinger drove in two runs to lead Central's offense, while Will Kunz had a pair of hits to lead Wilmot (0-3 overall and SLC).

ST. JOSEPH 19, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1 (5 INN.)

The Lancers finished a season sweep of the Metro Classic Conference and county rival Pacers on Monday in a game played at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

The Lancers' offense was led by Brady Davidson, who finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs and six RBI, including an inside-the-park home run.

Also for St. Joseph, Eric Kenesie was 2-for-3 with three RBI and four runs, including two triples, Peter Visconti went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run and Luke Schuler was 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs. Matt Schulte and Joey Beirne also doubled, giving the Lancers seven extra-base hits.

In two games this season, both against Shoreland, St. Joseph has totaled 26 hits and has scored in every inning, averaging almost five runs per inning. The defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Lancers were ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the Baseball Wisconsin preseason poll.

"We hit very well again (Monday), with more power than our first game," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "We were selective in finding pitches to drive. Our first five hitters were very productive. They had 10 of our 14 hits and drove in and scored 13 of our runs. Half of our hits were for extra bases.

"We need to clean up a few errors and some mental errors on the bases, so we’ll work on that. Another two good first pitching outings, as well. I look forward to continuing to compete with this group."

On the mound Monday for St. Joseph, Andrew Setter got the win, going two innings, giving up a run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Tommy Santarelli and Dylan Love then both made their varsity pitching debuts and combined for three scoreless innings.

For Shoreland, TJ Cuadra, Tyler Walker and Ethan Kassulke each had a hit, with Walker doubling and Kassulke driving him in.

