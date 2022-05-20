High school baseball/softball: St. Joseph baseball team clinches outright Metro Classic title

Perhaps it took a day longer than planned, but the St. Joseph baseball team is officially the outright Metro Classic Conference champion.

Again.

For the third season in a row — interrupted only by the pandemic when it cancelled the 2020 season — the Lancers are the outright Metro Classic champions, officially clinching that distinction with an 11-3 win over Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

The win came a day after St. Joseph lost by a run to St. Thomas More on Wednesday, the Lancers' first loss of the season. But they improved to 14-1 overall and 13-1 in the Metro Classic with Thursday's win and will play three non-conference games to close out the regular season before beginning their quest for a second straight WIAA Division-3 state title.

In Thursday's conference clincher, St. Joseph — ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll — pounded out 13 hits in sweeping the season series from Catholic Central. Andrew Setter led the way by going 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI, while Eric Kenesie was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs, Jacob Ashmus went 2-for-2 with two walks, four runs and an RBI, Luke Schuler was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and Peter Visconti drove in two runs.

The Lancers also stole eight bases, with Kenesie, Setter and Schuler swiping two apiece.

On the mound, Joey Beirne started and allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts over 3.1 innings. Tommy Santarelli then came on in relief and wound up earning the win, as he tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with a strikeout.

St. Joseph next plays Racine Horlick at Horlick Field on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

CENTRAL 3, BRADFORD 1: The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the first and pitcher Nick Argersinger made them hold up in a complete-game performance Thursday in a non-conference victory at Bradford's Wavro Field.

Argersinger scattered eight hits in his seven-inning effort, allowing just an unearned run in the bottom of the third, with two walks and four strikeouts.

At the plate, Argersinger also had a hit, walked twice and scored a run, as the Falcons — ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll — improved to 18-2.

"Nick did an outstanding job tonight," Central coach Jacob Morman said. "He pitched to contact and let the defense work behind him. I thought he got better and stronger as the game went on.

"I can’t say enough about the leadership that Nick brings our baseball team day in and day out."

Bradford (8-13) also got a great pitching performance from Max Strash, who himself worked all seven innings, allowing eight hits and three runs (two earned) with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Offensively, Joey Pflug doubled and scored a run for Central, Jack Rose had an RBI, Kade Scott had two hits, Mason Mitacek doubled and Cayleb Correa drove in a run.

For Bradford, Nolan Shiplett went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Jacob Wollschlager and Strash each had two hits.

The Red Devils were scheduled to host Racine Park on Friday to conclude a three-game Southeast Conference series, a game that ended too late for Saturday's edition of the News, before hosting Milwaukee King in non-conference action Saturday morning.

The Falcons, meanwhile, played at Lake Geneva Badger in Southern Lakes Conference action late Friday and will then face Tremper at Andy Smith Field in non-conference action at noon Saturday.

Softball

ST. JOSEPH 14, WILLIAMS BAY 1: The Lancers, seeded No. 7, had no issues with No. 10 seed Williams Bay in their postseason opener Thursday, cruising to a five-inning victory in a WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal at UW-Parkside's Case Complex.

St. Joseph (13-8) advanced to play at No. 2 seed Horicon, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, in a regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In Thursday's win, Ellie Schuler went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBI for the Lancers, Lauren Santarelli was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI, leadoff hitter Payton Hasselbrink doubled, drove in a run and scored four times and Ellie Fani went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

In the circle, Cami Nyara worked all five innings, allowing just a run on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

"After our loss in our last regular-season game (Tuesday against Shoreland Lutheran), I am proud of the way we came back today," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "We have some areas we need to work on before our next game."

WILMOT 15, INDIAN TRAIL 9: The Panthers prevailed over the Hawks in a non-conference slugfest Thursday at Wilmot, which was also the regular-season finale for Indian Trail.

Katherine Bubel had a monster game at the plate for Wilmot, hitting for the cycle and finishing 4-for-5 with five RBI. Sophia Schmidt went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI for Wilmot (13-9), Summer Bewick was 3-for-5 with a double, Alana Buchanan was 2-for-4 with a double, Katie Beagle had three hits and Keghan Pye added two hits.

Zoe Connell (three RBI), Alona Boydston (two RBI) and Morgan Calhoun (two RBI) each homered and Kaia Mismash doubled and scored two runs for Indian Trail, which had its six-game winning streak snapped and finished the regular season at 18-3 and ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll.

The Hawks received a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAA Division-1 playoff draw and will host either No. 7 seed South Milwaukee or No. 10 seed Tremper in a regional final next week Thursday.

"We are a tired ball club and a little banged up after playing 12 straight games on weekdays without a break or practice," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said of Thursday's regular-season finale. "We sat out quite a few starters, but the younger players really battled and gave us a chance. Morgan Calhoun got her first career home run, Zoe has been hitting the ball well and got her first of the year, and same with Alona. Abigail Buchanan did a great job behind the plate for her first career start.

"Everyone is now 0-0 as we re-group, get healthy and get ready for playoffs."

Wilmot still had a Southern Lakes Conference game scheduled at home against Waterford on Friday and will open the postseason 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a Division-1 regional semifinal at home against Franklin. The Panthers are seeded No. 8 and the Sabers are seeded No. 9.

BRADFORD 21, RACINE HORLICK 1: The Red Devils scored 11 runs in the top of the first and wrapped up their Southeast Conference schedule with a dominating win over the Rebels on Thursday at Douglas Park in Racine.

Jenna Schnabel went 4-for-4 with four RBI to lead Bradford (15-7, 7-5 SEC) on offense, Livie Lehmann doubled and drove in two runs, Lauren Jeanblanc went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI and Angela Parker was 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Aubrey Strelow, meanwhile, allowed just a run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts in the circle, as the game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.

The Red Devils, who finished in third place in the SEC, conclude their regular season at the Cedarburg Triangular on Saturday, which includes Cedarburg — ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll — and Muskego.

Bradford is a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoff field and has a first-round bye. The Red Devils will host either No. 6 seed Central or No. 11 seed Racine Case in a regional final next week Thursday at Bullen Middle School.

OAK CREEK 10, TREMPER 0: The SEC champion Knights, ranked No. 3 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches, beat the Trojans in five innings Thursday behind another dominant performance from junior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek at Oak Creek East Middle School.

One of the top players in the state, Grudzielanek twirled a five-inning no-hitter, with just one walk and 16 strikeouts.

Tremper (11-12, 4-8 SEC) trailed just 2-0 after three innings, but Oak Creek scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, and the game ended after five due to the 10-run rule.

"Not much to say about this one," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Grudzielanek is absolutely dominating. She throws 70-plus, hits spots and is very difficult to deal with. We’re not the first team she’s performed like that against, and we won’t be the last. Sometimes you just tip your hat. She’s just that talented."

Payton Eschbach tried her best to hang with Grudzielanek in the circle, striking out four, but she was knocked out in the fourth inning and Finley Koziol came on to get the final two outs.

Tremper was scheduled to host Shoreland Lutheran in the regular-season finale late Friday. The Trojans then open the postseason as a No. 10 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs and will play at No. 7 seed South Milwaukee in a regional semifinal 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0