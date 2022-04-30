High school baseball: Tremper goes extras to sweep Indian Trail; St. Joseph moves to 5-0

The sweep is complete for the Tremper baseball team.

The Trojans needed one more inning than usual against crosstown rival Indian Trail on Friday, but they got the job done in walk-off fashion in the conclusion of this week's three-game Southeast Conference series against the Hawks at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field.

Rory Dutton drove in Ryne Lesnik on a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 Tremper victory and a three-game sweep of the series. The Trojans won 7-4 on Tuesday at Andy Smith Field and 5-3 on Thursday at Indian Trail.

Tremper, seeking its second straight SEC title, improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference. Entering Saturday, Franklin, which shared the SEC crown with Tremper last season, was still unbeaten in conference play at 5-0, while Oak Creek was 6-1.

In Friday's win, Lesnik led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single up the middle, then Ivan Jake and Jalani Hudnall both flew out. Needing to get into scoring position, Lesnik stole second against Indian Trail pitcher Adam Hatch.

On a 1-1 count, Dutton singled to right to set off the celebration.

“Ryne got a great jump on his stolen base,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “Getting him into scoring position was crucial with two outs.

“Rory had a confident approach. He just went up there looking to get the barrel on the ball.”

Things started out well for the Trojans, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 3-0 lead.

Indian Trail (4-6, 3-5) took the lead, however, with four runs in the top of the sixth. Ian Choi and Jackson Wilhelmson opened the inning with back-to-back singles and Tanner Johnson doubled them both home. Charles Stevenson reached on an error, advanced on another error that allowed Johnson to score, stole third and came home on Nate Urban’s sacrifice fly.

Tremper answered with the tying run in the bottom of the sixth, also thanks to Dutton. Jake and Hudnall singled with one out and Dutton drove in Jake.

Richie Dibble earned his first pitching victory of the season, going the final three innings and allowing one hit, striking out four and walking one.

Hudnall went the first five innings and had three strikeouts and no walks.

“A tip of the cap to Tremper,” Indian coach Marty Pitts said. “They don’t have any quit in them. All series, when it felt like we had momentum, they responded.”

Tremper was scheduled to host Central in a non-conference game Saturday at Andy Smith Field, but that game was postponed by rain. The Trojans are next slated to host another Southern Lakes Conference county foe, Wilmot, on Monday at Andy Smith Field before another three-game SEC series against Racine Case next week.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, was scheduled to host Franklin on Saturday afternoon in a make-up game. That game was still on as of Saturday morning, but it ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

The Hawks then play Oak Creek in a three-game SEC set next week.

BRADFORD 5, RACINE CASE 4: After coming into this past week winless, the Red Devils completed a three-game SEC sweep of the Eagles on Friday at Wavro Field behind a clutch complete-game pitching performance by Max Strash.

Bradford (3-6, 3-4 SEC) scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the third off Case starter Joe Bline to take a 5-1 lead.

Case (2-7, 2-6) started chipping away at the lead with a run in the top of the fifth and two in the sixth that got the Eagles within 5-4, but Strash blanked Case in the top of the seventh for the win.

Strash gave up nine hits, including a double, but didn’t walk anyone and struck out eight. He threw 98 pitches, 73 for strikes, and stranded five runners on base. He was also helped in the sixth inning by Noah Shiplett, who threw out the potential game-tying run at home plate from his position in right field.

The Red Devils had just four hits, but they also walked four times and Case pitchers hit three batters. Jared Barden went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense, while Shiplett drove in two runs. Noah Hansen (double), Logan Scuglik and Connor Cornelius each had a hit.

Bradford was scheduled to play at Wilmot on Saturday in non-conference action, but that game was postponed by rain. The Red Devils face Franklin in a three-game SEC series next week.

ST. JOSEPH 10, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lancers got a big game at the plate by their top three batters and maintained their strong offensive start to the season for a Metro Classic Conference victory in five innings Friday at Greendale.

St. Joseph (5-0 overall and MCC), which has outscored its opponents 74-9 in its first five games, had 12 hits and scored in every inning played, capped by a pair of three-run innings in the fourth and fifth, and the game ended on the 10-run rule after just 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Leadoff hitter Eric Kenesie went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and scored four runs, No. 2 hitter Jacob Ashmus went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI and No. 3 hitter Brady Davidson went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBI. Peter Visconti also went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jack McTernan drove in a run and Tommy Santarelli and Matt Schulte each doubled and scored.

Starting pitcher Andrew Setter went the first four innings and allowed just one hit, a single, and one walk with one strikeout on 54 pitches. Davidson got the final three outs, including a strikeout, on just seven pitches.

Defensively, Ashmus at shortstop, Visconti at catcher and Santarelli, Davidson and Schuler in the infield all made stellar plays for the Lancers.

"Our pitching and defense was fantastic," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "Setter got ground ball after ground ball, and guys made plays. We got Brady in there for his first outing, and he was efficient.

"It was another game where everyone contributed something. Eric, Jacob, Brady and Peter drove in a bunch of runs at the top, but every player in the lineup either drove in a run, scored a run or got a hit to set up a run. It’s fun when you’re playing team ball."

St. Joseph, the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion, entered Saturday with a 1.5-game lead on both Whitefish Bay Dominican and Shoreland Lutheran (both 4-2 in conference play) as it looks to defend its MCC title. The Lancers' scheduled non-conference game against South Milwaukee on Saturday night at Simmons Field was still on as of Saturday morning, but it ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

CENTRAL 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Falcons had three two-run innings, and pitchers Dakota Veium and Joey Pflug combined on a seven-hitter as they beat the Comets on Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.

The game was tied 2-2 after the second inning, but that was all Delavan-Darien would get. Central (11-1, 7-1 SLC) scored two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.

Pflug pitched the final two innings, and despite giving up four hits and a walk, he didn’t let the Comets (1-5, 1-5) score. Veium went the first five innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.

Eight Falcons had one hit each, with Jack Rose going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Riley Dahms went 1-or-2 with two RBI and Pflug and Seth Brankey each hit a double.

Entering play Saturday, Central held a 1.5-game lead on Union Grove (4-1 SLC) for first place in the conference, though the Falcons and Broncos were tied in the loss column. The teams are scheduled to play a pair of games next week, at Central on Tuesday and at Union Grove on Friday.

