High school baseball: Tremper records second straight lopsided win over Bradford to open season

The Bradford and Tremper baseball teams are each other's biggest rival, but so far this season, one team is dominating the rivalry.

On Wednesday, a day after hitting 14 singles and collecting 15 overall hits in an 11-1 victory over the Red Devils, the Trojans had 15 hits again — this time throwing in five extra-base hits — and rolled over the Red Devils, 15-5, in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Bradford’s Wavro Field.

Tremper and Bradford are opening their respective seasons with a three-game series against each other, and the Trojans have had their way with the Red Devils’ pitching in the first two games, both ended before seven innings were completed due to the 10-run rule. The teams are scheduled to conclude their series 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

In Wednesday's game, Tremper scored in four of the five innings, including a seven-run third.

Wyatt Modory, the winning pitcher in Tuesday’s season opener, had the hot bat Wednesday for Tremper by going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Jalani Hudnall matched Modory’s RBI total and went 2-for-4 with a double. Tanner White (double), Cal Adamczyk, Ryne Lesnik and Simon Koziol (two RBI) also had two hits apiece for the Trojans, and Ivan Jake had a double.

Sophomore Rory Dutton pitched the first three innings for Tremper, allowing three hits and striking out four, and got the win. Rylan Taylor pitched the final two innings.

“We’re a young team playing confident baseball, and having success allows that confidence to grow that much more,” Tremper coach John Matera said.

As for his pitchers, Matera said, “Rory and Rylan attacked the zone. A lot of their success is due to simplifying things on the mound, going pitch by pitch, and being aggressive.”

Jacob Wollschlager led the Red Devils on Wednesday by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jared Barden hit a two-run home run, Nolan Shiplett had a double and two RBI and Noah Hansen had a double.

Anthony Yust took the loss for Bradford.

The game ended on the 10-run rule after the Red Devils were unable to score in the bottom of the fifth to extend the game.

BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 2;

BURLINGTON 10, WILMOT 1

In a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader played at Carthage on Wednesday, which was also the season opener for both teams, the Panthers led the first game 2-0 after three innings, but a five-run fifth by the Demons turned the game around in their favor.

Wilmot went ahead in the third when Garrett Luoma drove in Hayden Christiansen on a groundout and Will Kunz scored.

But in the fifth, Burlington broke through off Luoma and reliever Isaac Fitzgerald, who took the loss. The Demons added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off Kunz.

Three players had one hit each for the Panthers, who couldn’t take advantage of five Demons errors.

In the second game, Wilmot managed just five hits and committed eight errors in the loss. Burlington scored two in the top of the first inning and six in the top of the third.

Luoma had the only RBI for Wilmot on a double in the fifth inning. Christiansen took the pitching loss.

