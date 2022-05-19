High school baseball: Tremper returns to winning ways, beats Franklin to even up big SEC series

A day after having its 16-game winning streak snapped, the Tremper baseball team bounced right back Wednesday to even up its big three-game Southeast Conference series against state-ranked Franklin.

The Trojans got out a first-inning jam, then pulled off a heads-up defensive play in the sixth inning to end a major threat and hold on for a 7-5 victory over the Sabers at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field.

With the win, Tremper (19-2, 15-2 SEC) is tied for first place in the SEC against with Franklin (17-2, 15-2 SEC), ranked second in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll. The Sabers snapped the Trojans' 16-game winning streak on Tuesday by a 10-0 score at Franklin. The teams will play the rubber match of their series 4:30 p.m. Friday at Franklin.

Including Friday's game, each team has four games SEC games left. Tremper and Franklin shared the SEC title last year, but Oak Creek remains hot on the heels of both this season, just a game back at 14-3 in SEC play entering Thursday. Tremper and Oak Creek play each other in a three-game series next week.

In Wednesday's game at Tremper, meanwhile, there were some tense moments right from the start.

In the top of the first inning, Tremper starting pitcher Rory Dutton gave up a couple hits and Franklin scored a run. The Sabers then had runners on second and third, but Dutton got out of the inning with no further damage.

The Trojans capitalized on their good fortune in the bottom of the first by scoring four runs on five hits, with one of the runs coming in on a steal of home by Cal Adamczyk on the back end of a double-steal.

Tremper then tacked on three runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

After a scoreless fifth, Franklin’s Lucas Farin doubled in two runs with two outs in the top of the sixth. Farin overran second base, however, and second baseman Ryne Lesnik threw the ball to first baseman Ivan Jake, who was trailing behind Farin and picked him off to end the inning.

“That was a big play,” Tremper coach John Matera said.

The Sabers weren’t done yet, however, as they scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, aided by a balk by Trojans reliever Jack DeRousse, before DeRousse got the final two outs on a fly ball and a strikeout to end the game.

Dutton got his fifth win of the season, allowing just three hits over five innings.

Ethan Bauerschmidt, Lesnik and Wyatt Modory (double) each had two hits and an RBI for Tremper, and Bauerschmidt scored twice. Adamczyk and Cam Prickett had the other two RBI.

“Our team showed the toughness that they’ve developed this year,” Matera said. “They went out and earned this one today against an outstanding Franklin team.”

• In Tuesday’s game, the Trojans had just two hits off Franklin ace Jaxson Easterlin (double by Jake, single by Dutton), and the Sabers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

BRADFORD 12, RACINE PARK 0: Alex Boyle pitched two-hit ball for six innings and four players had two RBI each for the Red Devils in their SEC victory Wednesday at Horlick Field in Racine.

Boyle struck out eight and walked two, and Bradford (8-12, 8-9 SEC) got him all the runs he needed in the top of the first. The Red Devils added four runs in the third, three in the sixth and four in the seventh to put the game away.

“Alex Boyle had his best outing of the season,” Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said.

In the bottom of the seventh, reliever Logan Scuglik walked two but struck out the side.

The Red Devils had 10 hits against five Park (2-17, 0-16 SEC) pitchers. Jared Barden (triple), Connor Cornelius and Logan LaBuda each had two hits and two RBI, Branden Parent had two hits, including a triple, and Jacob Wollschlager had two RBI.

ST. THOMAS MORE 4, ST. JOSEPH 3: The Lancers lost for the first time this season Wednesday, falling by a run to the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

St. Joseph, the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion and ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, was trying to clinch the Metro Classic title outright a day after beating Burlington Catholic Central, 16-2, at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Tuesday to secure at least a share of its third consecutive conference title.

Thomas More put those plans of winning the outright title on hold for at least a day, but St. Joseph (13-1, 12-1 Metro Classic) could still achieve that by defeating Catholic Central on Thursday at Augie Schmidt Field in the Metro Classic finale. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Andrew Setter took the tough-luck loss on the mound for the Lancers, allowing just one earned run (four total) on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Thomas More scored all four runs in the top of the fifth and was helped out by a couple St. Joseph errors.

The Lancers had just four hits on offense, with Tommy Santarelli, Jack McTernan and Setter each driving in a run.

After Thursday's conference finale, St. Joseph concludes the regular season with a non-conference game Monday at Simmons Field against non-conference foe Lake Geneva Badger.

The Lancers will then begin the postseason and the quest to defend their WIAA state title. They received a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Division-3 draw and will host either No. 5 seed Heritage Christian or No. 4 seed Christian Life in a regional semifinal on May 31.

• In Tuesday's win over Catholic Central, Jacob Ashmus went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI, Eric Kenesie was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI, Brady Davidson went 3-for-4 with three runs, three stolen bases and two RBI, Peter Visconti was 2-for-2 with a double, a run, two RBI and a stolen base and Matthew Ashmus drove in three runs in his varsity debut.

On the mound, Luke Schuler tossed a five-inning complete game, needing just 73 pitches. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks and struck out six.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3: A big fourth inning propelled the Pacers to a Metro Classic win over the Knights at Shoreland on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, Shoreland plated six runs to take a commanding lead in improving to 7-9 and 7-4 in Metro Classic play.

Leadoff hitter TJ Cuadra went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Pacers, Soren Smith was 2-for-4, including a double, with a run and two RBI and Cody Pavlovich went 2-for-3 with two runs.

On the mound, David Ripke earned the win in six innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts. Tyler Walker then worked the top of the seventh to close out the game.

Shoreland played Dominican again Thursday at Aaron Field in Milwaukee, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News, before wrapping up the regular season with two more games next week, including another Metro Classic game Tuesday against Racine Lutheran/Prairie.

The Pacers received a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAA Division-3 playoff draw and will host No. 3 seed Clinton in a regional semifinal on May 31.

