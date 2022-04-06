High school baseball: Tremper starts strong against Bradford; Mulhollon pitches gem for Central

The Bradford and Tremper baseball teams opened their respective seasons against each other Tuesday, and the defending Southeast Conference co-champion Trojans picked up right where they left off last year.

Wyatt Modory allowed just three hits in five strong innings and the Tremper offense pounded out 15 hits for an 11-1 victory in six innings over the Red Devils in an SEC game at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.

The Trojans, who tied Franklin for the SEC title last year at 18-3, scored in four of the six innings, leading 5-0 after three innings and 7-0 after four.

Ivan Jake and Tanner White each went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Cal Adamczyk, Rory Dutton (two RBI) and Simon Koziol each had two hits. All but one hit, Ryne Lesnik’s double, were singles for Tremper.

“Our hitters were aggressive at the plate and showed a lot of confidence,” Tremper coach John Matera said.

Modory, meanwhile, threw 87 pitches, 50 for strikes, and had three strikeouts and walked four. Jack DeRousse pitched the final inning, striking out the side.

“Wyatt has improved a lot,” Matera said. “It was great to see him compete (Tuesday) and have success.”

Noah Hansen, Logan Scuglik and Jacob Wollschlager each had one hit for Bradford. Starting pitcher Max Strash struck out seven and walked just two, but allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs.

The game ended with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on the 10-run rule after Tremper scored its 11th run of the game.

The rivals continued their three-game regular-season series Wednesday at Bradford's Wavro Field and conclude it Friday at Andy Smith Field. Wednesday's game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

FRANKLIN 5, INDIAN TRAIL 2 (8 INNINGS): In an SEC and season opener for both teams Tuesday at Indian Trail, the Hawks battled the defending SEC co-champion Sabers into extra innings, but Franklin plated three runs in the top of the eighth to nab the win.

Tanner Johnson delivered a strong start for Indian Trail, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts over seven innings before the Sabers were able to knock him out in the eighth.

Ian Choi doubled and scored a run for the Hawks, who were limited to three hits, while Seth Koci had a hit and an RBI, Ryan Edwards had a hit and Charles Stevenson scored a run.

"Franklin is a really strong team that does everything the right way," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "... I couldn't be more proud of Tanner Johnson. He went toe-to-toe with Franklin.

"... Our two youthful mistakes ultimately were the difference in the game. Our focus will be competing and getting better every game and letting the younger players who we are asking a lot of get their feet wet."

The teams continued their three-game season-opening series Wednesday at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin and conclude it Friday at Indian Trail. Wednesday's game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

CENTRAL 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: In Paddock Lake on Tuesday, starting pitcher Michael Mulhollon struck out 16 Comets in 6⅔ innings and Scott Schultz got the final out to cap a combined no-hitter for the Falcons in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Mulhollon, who's already committed to play at NCAA Division I Wichita State, threw 63 of his 100 pitches for strikes, then reached his pitch limit after getting the first two outs of seventh inning. Schultz needed just four pitches to induce the final out.

“Michael was absolutely dominant in this game,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “I loved the way he attacked every hitter and was in complete command from start to finish. It was a special performance.”

Central (2-0 overall), which had just four hits off Delavan-Darien starter Mickey O’Grady, scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth on RBI by second baseman Keegan Kearby and designated hitter Kade Scott.

The Comets were playing their season opener.

The teams match up again Friday at Delavan Veterans Park.

ST. JOSEPH 24, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4 (5 INNINGS): The Lancers opened their defense of last season's WIAA Division-3 state championship with a resounding Metro Classic Conference win over the county rival Pacers on Tuesday in a game that was played at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

St. Joseph, which was ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the Baseball Wisconsin preseason poll, had all sorts of big offensive numbers. Sophomore leadoff hitter Eric Kenesie went 3-for-5 with five RBI, three runs and two stolen bases, senior Matt Schulte went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and three runs, junior Brady Davidson was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs and junior Luke Schuler was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs.

Additionally, freshman Peter Visconti doubled and drove in two runs, senior Jacob Ashmus (RBI) and senior Andrew Setter (three RBI) each scored three runs and junior Jack McTernan (RBI) and sophomore Tommy Santarelli each scored two runs.

Schuler started on the mound, pitching two hitless innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Setter and junior Joey Beirne combined to work the final three innings, as the game was called after five due to the 10-run rule.

No stats for Shoreland were available as of Wednesday morning.

"It was good to get out there and play and get our first win," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "I was happy with how we hit and ran the bases. We also pitched well and got three guys some work. We just have to fix some of our errors, and we’ll be OK.

"Four players made their first varsity start and two more saw their first extended action, and I’m pleased with the contributions of many. I hope we can carry the momentum into two more games this week."

St. Joseph and Shoreland meet up again 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage.

