High school baseball: Tremper sweeps Case in SEC doubleheader; Lancers notch 5-inning perfect game

The Tremper baseball team had an interesting day at Andy Smith Field on Wednesday against Southeast Conference rival Racine Case.

In an SEC doubleheader necessitated by Tuesday’s rainout, the Trojans squeaked by in the first game, 10-9, then blew Case out, 13-0, in the second game to extend their winning streak to nine games.

In the first game, Tremper (11-1, 9-1 SEC) was the home team and built a 6-2 lead after four innings.

But in the top of the fifth, the Eagles (3-9, 2-8) had a seven-run outburst to take a 9-6 lead. The Trojans scored one in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-7.

Tremper got another run across in the sixth, then won the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runs.

The Trojans are 3-1 in one-run games this season — their only loss was 11-10 to Racine Horlick on April 12 in their third game of the season.

Ethan Bauerschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Ivan Jake went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored band Cam Prickett went 0-for-1 but walked three times and scored two runs for Tremper. Four others had one RBI each, and Case helped by committing three errors.

Rory Dutton pitched into the fourth inning and allowed five hits, four earned runs and walked three batters. Richie Dibble allowed four earned runs on just one hit, as he walked two batters, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches.

Jack DeRousse went the final 2⅔ innings and allowed just two hits and struck out two to get the win.

There was far less drama in the second game. Case was the home team, but Tremper pitcher Jalani Hudnall threw a two-hitter and struck out eight in a five-inning victory.

Hudnall also did the job at the plate, going 2-for-4, both doubles, and knocking in three runs. Ryne Lesnik matched Hudnall by going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jake (two walks), Wyatt Modory (two steals), Cal Adamczyk and courtesy runner Ben Wajerski each scored two runs, Rylan Taylor walked three times and Simon Koziol walked twice.

ST. JOSEPH 14, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Lancers' Andrew Setter and Tommy Santarelli combined to twirl a five-inning perfect game Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference win over the Angels at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

Setter started the game and needed just 14 pitches to retire six St. Catherine's batter over the first two innings. He was helped by a diving catch from right fielder Matt Schulte on a dying liner to end the first.

Santarelli then came in to pitch in the third and needed just 28 pitches, 24 of them strikes, to retire all nine batters he faced. He struck out the side in the third and struck out the first batter in the fourth and induced two groundouts, including a diving play by shortstop Jacob Ashmus.

Santarelli then got the first two outs in the fifth before the perfect game was saved by a diving stop and throw by Ashmus on what looked to be a sure hit up the middle. The game ended after the top of the fifth due to the 10-run rule.

"Setter and Tommy were great on the mound," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "They challenged hitters by throwing strikes, and our defense stepped up behind them. I'm happy for our guys that they put together that kind of pitching performance and flawless defense."

Offensively, Ashmus drove in two runs and scored two for St. Joseph, Brady Davidson went 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and two runs and Peter Visconti was 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBI. Setter (2-for-2, double, walk, RBI, two runs) and Santarelli (two walks, RBI, run) also helped their own cause, while Luke Schuler (double) and Joey Beirne each drove in a run and scored a run.

The defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Lancers, ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the first state coaches poll of the season, stayed perfect at 7-0 overall (6-0 MCC) and were looking for the season sweep of St. Catherine's on Thursday at Horlick Field in Racine. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

The Lancers then host Racine Lutheran/Prairie in MCC action Friday at Simmons Field.

FRANKLIN 14-5, BRADFORD 4-0: The Red Devils had one bad inning in the first game and stayed close to the state-ranked Sabers in the second game Wednesday in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Wavro Field.

In the first game, Dylan Mass had a career day for Franklin (9-1, 8-0 SEC), ranked No. 4 in Division-1 in the first state coaches poll of the season. Mass went 5-for-5 with a double, four RBI, five stolen bases and three runs scored.

The Sabers scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to go ahead 12-0 and Bradford (3-8, 3-6) answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Noah Hansen (two stolen bases) and Jacob Heyden (double) each went 2-for-4 and Heyden drove in one of the four runs, but the Red Devils stranded nine baserunners. Austin Loberger pitched into the fifth, and he and Daniel Kleutsch combined to walk just two batters and strike out six.

In the second game, Logan LaBuda had a slow start on the mound, giving up three runs in the first inning, but settled in and allowed nine hits and three earned runs for his second complete-game performance.

Franklin’s Evan Iwinski and Carson Reinhardt combined on a one-hitter, as Logan Scuglik had the only hit for Bradford, a double. The Red Devils walked eight times, but they couldn’t convert, again leaving nine runners on base.

