High school basketball: Ball-hawking Indian Trail boys frustrate Racine Horlick

The Indian Trail High School boys basketball team got away with some thievery in its Southeast Conference game Tuesday against Racine Horlick.

The Hawks turned around a seven-point deficit in the first half by forcing turnovers on four straight Rebels possessions, and scoring points off of each, and going on to win 68-55 at Horlick.

Indian Trail (7-2, 4-0 SEC) trailed 23-16 with about 5:30 left in the first half, then Horlick (3-7, 2-2) had trouble handling the ball and the Hawks took advantage.

“I thought we were able to defend better after a couple minutes into the game,” Indian Trail head coach Robert VanDyke said. “I thought Horlick did a good job early getting some open looks and we weren’t rotating very well defensively. I thought the kids did a better job after halftime rotating and getting in the passing lanes.

“I thought we were able to limit open looks in the second half. Biggest takeaway was the kids were able to respond after missing some early shots and free throws and battle through some adversity. They did a good job after making some slight adjustments.”

The Rebels had several more turnovers before halftime and Indian Trail converted most of them as well to finish off an 18-3 run and take a 34-26 lead at halftime.

Standout 6-foot-8 junior forward Manasseh Stackhouse had a solid game for the Hawks, finishing with 22 points. He was one of four Indian Trail players to score in double figures — Jackson Wilhelmson had 12 points, Kayden Johnson had 11 and LJ Dagen had 10 — and Josh Robinson added nine points.

The Hawks had just one made 3-point basket, by Robinson, and had 27 2-point field goals.

Camren McIntosh led Horlick with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

RACINE CASE 69, TREMPER 67: The Trojans lost their Southeast Conference game in disappointing fashion Tuesday night at Tremper.

Case (5-5, 3-1 SEC) scored with two seconds left to hold off a second-half rally by Tremper (2-7, 0-4).

The Eagles took a 32-27 lead into halftime after beating the buzzer with a 3-point basket. The deficit for the Trojans grew to 11 early in the second half, but they were able to slowly chip away.

In the final three minutes, Tremper took a 64-63 lead but Case junior Termarion Brumby made a layup to put his team back in front. Matthew Lesnik quickly gave the Trojans the lead back on a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining.

Tremper got a stop on its next defensive possession, but immediately gave the ball back and Brumby tied the game at 67-67 with a layup. Tremper held for the final shot, but a charge was called against the Trojans with 17 seconds left to give the Eagles the ball back.

After a timeout, Brumby buried a jumper from four feet to win the game for Case. The Trojans had one final shot from half court but it did not fall.

“Tremper played a really good game,” Eagles coach Jake Berce said. “They gave us their best shot and I was impressed by them.”

Dejuan Graise led Tremper with 22 points. Lesnik added 16 and Will Starks had 13 points. Dontrell Graise finished with 10 points.

Brumby led the Eagles with 21 points.

RACINE PARK 77, BRADFORD 66: The Red Devils led early, but the Panthers rallied to tie the game at halftime, then pulled away to a double-digit lead in the second half in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford.

After Bradford (1-11, 0-4 SEC) took an early eight-point lead, Park (2-9, 1-3) rallied and tie the game at 26-26 at halftime.

In the second half, the Panthers broke the game open and led by as many as 12 points. They outscored the Red Devils 51-40 in the second half.

Sophomore wing Andy Sauer led Bradford with 19 points and senior forward Jonathan Cordova Delgado had 17 points. DeAndre Jennings had just two baskets and finished with 10 points.

Daeyzjuan Williams had 17 points and Willie Williams had 15 points to lead five Park players scoring in double figures.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 90, CHRISTIAN LIFE 51: Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles, but the Knights had three players combined for 58 points in a Midwest Classic Conference game Tuesday at Brookfield.

Christian Life (4-3, 2-1 MCC) trailed 43-22 at halftime.

Samuel Jennings had 17 points to lead the Eagles, with Nolan Carroll scoring 12 points and Jack Helzer adding 11.

Anthony Przybilla and Nolan Demski each scored 20 points for Brookfield Academy (4-2, 3-0).

Girls basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 82, RACINE HORLICK 40: Junior guard Adrianna Gonzalez virtually beat the Rebels on her own Tuesday, scoring a career-high 42 points for the Hawks in their convincing Southeast Conference victory at Indian Trail.

Gonzalez matched Horlick in the first half by scoring 31 points as Indian Trail (4-5, 1-3 SEC), which opened the game on a 12-2 run, took a 57-31 halftime lead.

“I felt Adrianna set the tone of the game and created decent shots for self by not forcing anything and getting her teammates the ball on the outlet and skip passes, which resulted in her getting the ball back on reverses and giving her some open looks in which she knocked down,” head coach Charles Basaldua said. “This is the floor game I have been preaching to the girls all season. They need to have the confidence to take the shot and to shoot in rhythm and not always rely on AG. I was impressed with Sin’cere Moore, who is now asked to guard the opponent’s post players and one of Horlick’s best players is a post, and Sin’Cere came in and provided a spark with our press and defending the post in the 2nd half.

“Lauren Andrews was business as usual and kept finding the open teammates, she had a team high 7 assists to go with 9 points. Everyone scored and it was a good win without our second leading scorer Gianni Harris, who is out on vacation.”

The Hawks held Horlick (1-13, 0-4) to just nine points in the second half against mostly subs. Gonzalez, whose previous high of 35 points came Nov. 30, 2021 against Wilmot, added 11 points in the second half and finished with eight 3-point baskets.

Gonzalez shot an impressive 14-for-23 (60 percent) from the field.

No one else scored in double figures for Indian Trail; senior guard Lauren Andrews was closest with nine points.

Kamya Mooney led Horlick with 10 points, all in the first half.

TREMPER 68, RACINE CASE 37: Sophomore guard Josie Tenuta nearly outscored the Eagles on her own in the first half to lead the Trojans to a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Racine.

Tenuta scored 18 points, including five 3-point baskets, in the first half as Tremper (9-4, 3-1 SEC) took a 34-22 lead at halftime. She added a 3-pointer in the second half and finished with 20 points, nearly double her average (10.5 per game).

“We got a big game from Josie Tenuta, who really shot the ball well for us tonight,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said.

The Trojans held Case (2-9, 1-3) to just 15 points in the second half.

“We worked on playing good team defense, which was great in the second half,” Collins said. “We got contributions from everyone on the team.”

Freshman Taccarrii Hicks scored 18 points to lead Case.

BRADFORD 84, RACINE PARK 29: The Red Devils beat the Panthers Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Park.

Bradford (7-4, 3-1 SEC) had the luxury of two players scoring 30 or more points, as leading scorer Nevaeh Thomas led all scorers with 32, and Syderah Farmer added 30.

The Red Devils enjoyed a commanding 57-18 lead at halftime.

Bradford travels to rival Indian Trail, about a five-minute trip, Friday night before hosting older rival Tremper Tuesday night.

PRAIRIE 77, WILMOT 37: The Panthers had a rough outing as the Hawks earned a dominant nonconference victory Tuesday at Wilmot.

Prairie (7-2), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, outscored Wilmot 39-17 in the first half and nearly matched that point total in the second half with 38.

Junior guard McKenna Johnson, who averages 26.3 points per game for Wilmot (4-9), committed four fouls in the first half. Some of the fouls could be attributed to Prairie sophomore guard Meg Decker, who used her speed and athleticism to draw fouls throughout the game, Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said.

Johnson had 13 points to lead the Panthers. Senior forward Megan Sala had eight points and senior guard Ali Beagle added six.

Decker scored a season-high 27 points, one off her career high, to lead the Hawks, including 11 of 12 free-throw shooting. Sophia Lawler had a season-high 17 points and Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes had 15 points for Prairie.

WATERFORD 58. SHORELAND LUTHERAN 44: The Pacers started strong, but struggled on offense in the second half of their nonconference game Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland (4-7) trailed Waterford 33-27 at the half, but the Pacers had just 17 points in the second half.

Junior Amanda Heusterberg scored 17 points in the first half to keep Shoreland in the game but was held to eight points after halftime. Heusterberg led all scorers with 25 points and Anna Koestler added 12 points.

Megan Cornell and Madison Krueger each had 13 points to lead the Wolverines (4-8).

WATERTOWN 48, CENTRAL 33: The Falcons were unable to take advantage of a strong defensive effort in their nonconference game Tuesday at Watertown.

Central (3-9) trailed the Goslings 25-18 at the half.

“We played a great defensive game, but struggled to score and capitalize on big stops,” Central coach Sarah Vozel said.

Reese Rynburg scored 18 points to lead the Falcons. She was the only player to make more than one shot in the second half. Alyssa Klementzos and Lydia Pelli each finished with six points.

Alyx Johnson led the Goslings (8-4) with 13 points.