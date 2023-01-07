High school basketball: Bradford boys stun Indian Trail

The Bradford High School boys basketball team pulled off a stunner Friday.

Despite huge games from Indian Trail standouts Manasseh Stackhouse and Jackson Wilhelmson, the Red Devils knocked the Hawks out of the ranks of the unbeaten in the Southeast Conference with a 60-59 victory at Indian Trail.

Bradford (2-11, 1-4 SEC), which entered Friday’s action on an 11-game losing streak following a season-opening victory, trailed 29-24 at halftime after Stackhouse and Wilhelmson each scored 13 points for Indian Trail (7-3, 4-1).

In the second half, senior wing DeAndre Jennings scored 11 points and sophomore wing Andy Sauer scored 10 points to help the Red Devils outscore the Hawks 36-30 in the second half.

Jennings finished with 17 points for Bradford, sophomore wing Robby Belotti had 16 and Sauer had 12.

Stackhouse, a 6-foot-8 junior center, had a monster game with 25 points, including 10 of 10 free-throw shooting. Wilhelmson, a 6-5 senior guard, finished with 22 points, including five 3-point baskets.

ST. JOSEPH 53, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 41: The Lancers had three players score in double figures Friday in a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Pacers at St. Joseph.

Senior forward Peter Stapleton led St. Joseph (8-2, 3-1 MCC) with 15 points, going 6 of 7 from the field. Junior guard Eric Kenesie had 14 points (6 of 8 FG) and junior guard Tommy Santarelli had 10 (2 of 3 FG and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line).

“It was a tough game for us, but we defended and found a way to win,” Lancers coach Jose Garcia said. “I’m proud of our boys for overcoming adversity.”

No further information was available about Shoreland (5-4, 0-4) Friday night.

CENTRAL 73, DELAVAN-DARIEN 31: The Falcons continued their white-hot scoring touch during Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons (8-2, 4-1 SLC) led by 32 points over the Comets (0-9, 0-5 SLC) after the first half.

Liam Lubkeman scored a game-high 19 points, with John Kinzler and Elijah Griffin adding 14 and 10 points, respectively. The trio scored 30 of the team's 45 first-half points.

Central has scored 70 or more points in six of 10 games this season and have won three straight games.

RACINE PARK 64, TREMPER 60: DeJuan Graise, Willie Starks and the Trojans nearly completed a comeback during Friday's Southeast Conference game at Racine.

The Panthers (3-9, 2-3 SEC) pushed the pace early and led 25-18 after the first half. The Trojans (2-9, 0-6 SEC) bounced back early in the second half and took the lead at 32-31 after a 3-pointer by Graise.

The Panthers led by eight points with a minute remaining but missed seven free throws that kept the Trojans alive. The lead was trimmed to as close as three points but Park held on to win their second straight game.

Graise scored a game-high 23 points on the strength of four 3-pointers to lead the Trojans. Starks added 21 points.

Brayden Burgher led the Panthers with a double-double performance. The junior forward scored a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds.

ELKHORN 69, WILMOT 65: Momentum slipped away from the Panthers in the second half of a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Elkhorn.

The Panthers (5-7, 1-4 SLC) led by nine points after the first half, but the Elks (2-9, 1-4 SLC) outscored Wilmot 46-33 in the second half.

The Panthers were led in scoring by senior guard Jake Christiansen's 21 points. Christian Irslinger scored 15 points and Kade Frisby added 11 points.

Girls basketball

BRADFORD 57, INDIAN TRAIL 34: The Red Devils cruised behind a dominant first half during Friday's Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

The Red Devils (9-4, 4-1 SEC) limited the Hawks (4-6, 1-4) to five points in the first half and led by 30 points at halftime. It is the second time in three games that the Hawks were held to less than 35 points and the fourth time this season.

No further details were available as of Friday night.

ST. JOSEPH 56, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 29: With a four-game losing streak looming over their heads, the Lancers had something to prove in their Metro Classic Conference game Friday at St. Joseph.

The Lancers began the season on a six-game winning streak, and then a 79-34 loss to MCC opponent Martin Luther seemingly changed the trajectory of their season. St. Joseph lost to Racine Lutheran, Central and Tremper in the games that followed, but after an eight-day break, the team got back to their winning ways.

“We spent the last week and a half in practice working on getting deeper into our offense, taking the shots we are capable of making and becoming more efficient with our defensive rotations,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “Our ladies started off aggressive and patient enough on both sides of the ball to establish an early lead, and kept that lead at halftime.”

Freshman guard Kamryn Lecce played a near-perfect game to lead the Lancers, going 7 of 7 from the field and finishing with 18 points. Lecce also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Freshman forward Frankie McLain had 15 points and seven rebounds, senior guard Na’Zyia Bobo scored 10 points and junior guard Ava Rizzitano added nine points. The Lancers shot a season-best 46% (23 of 50) from the field.

No further information for Shoreland Lutheran (4-8, 1-4) was available Friday night.

TREMPER 74, RACINE PARK 33: The Trojans (10-4, 4-1 SEC) defeated the Panthers (2-9, 1-4) in a Southeast Conference game on Friday at Kenosha.

No further details were available Friday night.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 87, CHRISTIAN LIFE 49: The Eagles had a rough night Friday, losing to the Knights in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Christian Life.

No further information was available about Christian Life (2-5, 2-4 MCC) or Brookfield Academy (6-3, 5-2).