High school basketball: Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas named girls Southeast Conference Player of Year

Led by Southeast Conference Player of the Year Nevaeh Thomas of Bradford, the All-SEC girls basketball team this season had a distinct Kenosha flavor to it.

Thomas, a junior wing, was joined by Bradford teammate Syderah Farmer, a junior forward, and Tremper junior guard Aliana Brown as three of the five first-team All-SEC selections when the All-Conference teams were announced Friday.

Thomas finished second in the SEC with 20.2 points per game, second with 12.2 rebounds per game, second with 3.8 assists per game, fourth with 3.0 steals per game and first with 3.6 blocks per game.

She recorded a triple-double in an 81-67 win at Tremper on Jan. 25, racking up 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks. She also had 21 points and 20 rebounds in a 52-40 win over Indian Trail on Feb. 5, had three games of 30 or more points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career on Feb. 8 during a 52-47 loss to Indian Trail.

Brown, meanwhile, finished as the SEC scoring leader at 20.5 points per game, reaching double figures in all but two of Tremper’s 23 games, including 11 games of 20 or more and seven of 30 or more.

Brown poured in a season-high 34 points twice, in a 57-55 loss to Milwaukee Reagan on Dec. 16 and during a 75-68 loss to Racine Case on Jan. 4. In a four-game stretch from Dec. 11-17, Brown scored 29, 30, 34 and 31 points.

Farmer had a remarkably consistent season for Bradford, meanwhile, ranking fourth in the SEC with 17.7 points per game and third with 8.6 rebounds per game, falling just shy of averaging a double-double for the season.

Farmer scored in double figures in all but one of the Red Devils’ 24 games, including nine games of 20 or more points. She poured in a season-high 29 points in a 61-44 win over Wilmot on Dec. 29 in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena, part of a three-game stretch in which she also scored 25 and 20 points.

Indian Trail notched one second-team All-SEC selection in sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez, who finished sixth in the SEC with 16.5 points per game, while Bradford junior guard Haley Christianson was also named second-team All-Conference.

Indian Trail senior forward Macey Gandee and Tremper freshman forward Emily Giese, who led the SEC with 13.7 rebounds per game, were each named third-team All-SEC.

Receiving honorable mention were Tremper freshman Josie Tenuta and Tremper senior Angel Morrison-Tolbert, Indian Trail seniors Lauryn Johnson and Grace Peltier and Bradford freshmen Iyanna Green and Te’Lisha Brown.

Rounding out the first team, in addition to Brown, Farmer and Thomas, were Oak Creek junior Paulina Hernandez of the SEC champion Knights and Franklin sophomore Natalie Meaux of the second-place Sabers.

All-SEC boys

On the All-SEC boys team, Bradford senior guard Jalen Carlino was the lone county representative on the five-player first team.

Carlino ranked fifth in the SEC with 15.9 points per game and led the conference with 71 3-pointers made. He totaled nine games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 28 in an 81-61 loss to Racine Case on Feb. 1.

Carlino also reached 1,000 points for his career on Feb. 18 with a 27-point effort in an 80-60 victory at Racine Park.

Carlino was joined on the first team by SEC Player of the Year Terryon Brumby of Racine Case, a senior, along with fellow Case senior Amari Jedkins, Franklin senior Isaac Verges and Oak Creek senior Carson Cordelli.

Bradford senior Keviyon Price, who tied for second in the conference at 17 points per game and ranked sixth with 6.7 rebounds per contest, was named second-team All-SEC. Bradford junior Jamisen Young, who was fourth in the conference with 3.7 assists per game, and Indian Trail senior Bryce Wallace, third in the conference with 7.2 rebounds per game, were named third-team All-SEC.

Receiving honorable mention were Tremper junior Will Starks and Tremper senior Jalani Hudnall, Bradford seniors Jacob Harvey and Kameron Lakes and Indian Trail seniors Nick Andrews and Alex Ballard.

