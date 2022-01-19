High school basketball: Brown nets 30 in win for Tremper girls; St. Joseph girls, Reuther boys victorious

Led by a 30-point performance from junior guard Aliana Brown, the Tremper girls basketball team outlasted Racine Lutheran for an 80-69 non-conference win Tuesday night at Tremper.

After scoring 12 points in the first half, Brown poured in 18 more in the second half as the Trojans were able to make their 45-34 halftime lead hold up for the victory to improve to 3-11 overall.

"The girls played hard on both ends of the floor, and the most complete game of the year," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "Defensively, we locked in, and offensively we moved the ball and were aggressive attacking the basket and knocking down shots.

"So proud of this team and how hard they are working and improving."

Freshman forward Emma Giese had another nice game for Tremper with 15 points, freshman guard Josie Tenuta knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 and sophomore guard Mya West added eight.

Ellie Jaramillo led Racine Lutheran (7-8) with 20 points.

Tremper returns to Southeast Conference play next week Tuesday by hosting crosstown rival Bradford in the rivals' second meeting this season.

St. Joseph 55, St. Thomas More 43

Led by seniors Deja Rivers, Anna Jenkins and Jayden Hill, the Lancers pulled away in the final minutes Tuesday for a Metro Classic Conference road victory over the Cavaliers.

Rivers scored a game-high 19 points, finishing 7-of-11 from the field and 4-6 from the free-throw line, Jenkins nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds and Hill nearly had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 boards and seven steals.

St. Joseph led by 13 points early in the game, but Thomas More cut the halftime deficit to just three at 24-21. After the Cavaliers rallied again to tie the game with just under five minutes left, the Lancers pulled away from there to improve to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the Metro Classic, alone in fourth place.

Thomas More (6-9, 2-6) was led by 18 points from Erin Isabell.

St. Joseph plays a non-conference game at Racine Horlick on Friday night.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26

The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic game Tuesday against the Knights at Shoreland.

Amanda Heusterberg scored nine points to lead Shoreland (4-11 overall, 0-8 Metro Classic), Shay Lange added six and Maren Fitzpatrick chipped in five.

Alicia Burgos Schroeder scored a game-high 13 points to lead Dominican (8-6, 4-4).

Shoreland plays at Greendale Martin Luther in Metro Classic action Saturday afternoon.

Heritage Christian 57, Christian Life 46

Tori Villareal scored 16 points to lead the Eagles, but Brooke Bluhm countered with 29 points to lead Heritage Christian to a Midwest Classic Conference home win Tuesday.

Anna Baez added eight points for CLS (7-7 overall, 2-5 Midwest Classic) and Faith Bozman and Sara Barbaro scored six each.

Heritage Christian, meanwhile, improved to 6-7 and 4-3.

CLS hosts Reuther in an intra-county non-conference matchup at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Boys

Reuther 84, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 20

The Bulldogs rolled to their fourth straight victory Tuesday in an Indian Trails Conference game in Delavan.

Junior Jermarion Jones scored a game-high 22 points to pace Reuther, which improved to 5-3 overall and stayed tied atop the ITC with Maranatha Baptist at 4-0 in conference play, while junior Jamarie Osborne scored 12 of his career-high 20 points — including three 3-pointers — in the first half as Reuther built a 48-9 halftime lead.

Junior Jaden Rinvil added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who play at Christian Life in an intra-county non-conference matchup at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 65

The Pacers hung tough with a strong Dominican team in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Dominican, as the game was tied 35-35 at halftime.

But the Knights outscored the Pacers 46-30 in the second half to pull away for the win, as Shoreland dropped to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the Metro Classic, while Dominican improved to 9-3 and 5-2, alone in fourth place behind St. Joseph, St. Thomas More and Racine St. Catherine's.

Ryan Strutz had a big game for the Pacers, as he drained three 3-pointers in scoring a score-high 19 points and also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Nolan Cipov totaled 11 points, six assists and two steals, Kamare Evans added nine points, Brayden Van de Water had seven points and six boards and Anthony Moyao totaled seven points, four assists and three rebounds.

For Dominican, Derrick Johnson and Barry Applewhite scored 18 points apiece.

Shoreland hosts Greendale Martin Luther in Metro Classic play Friday night.

Living Word Lutheran 89, Christian Life 55

Sam Jennings led the Eagles with 16 points, Cameron Simpson scored 10 and Will Barris added eight in a Midwest Classic Conference loss Tuesday at CLS.

The Eagles dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-7 in the Midwest Classic, while LWL improved to 8-5 and 5-2.

CLS plays at Cristo Rey Jesuit in non-conference action Thursday night and then hosts Reuther in non-conference play at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Racine Park 72, Wilmot 57

The Panthers dropped a non-conference game to the Panthers on Monday night at Wilmot.

Cooper Zimmerman scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (3-10 overall), Jake Christiansen scored 14 and Kade Frisby added 10.

Tre Carothers scored 13 points to lead Park (4-5).

Wilmot returns to Southern Lakes Conference play by hosting Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night.

Tremper 65, HOPE Christian 61

Will Starks scored 20 points, Jalani Hudnall scored 19 and Carson Nye added 10 to lead the Trojans to a non-conference win Saturday at Tremper.

The Trojans play another non-conference game Saturday afternoon when they take on Milwaukee Riverside at 1 p.m. in the Grafton Showcase at Grafton High School.

