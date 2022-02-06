High school basketball: Carlino hits five 3-pointers to lead Bradford boys to win over Indian Trail

Bradford senior guard Jalen Carlino was in the zone Saturday afternoon against crosstown rival Indian Trail.

Carlino drained five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Devils to a 54-49 win over the Hawks in a Southeast Conference boys basketball game at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

It was actually the first meeting of the season between the rivals, as Saturday's game was a make-up from an earlier postponement. The teams meet again Feb. 16 at Indian Trail.

Jamisen Young also had a big game for Bradford on Saturday, scoring 18 points, as the Red Devils improved to 8-10 overall and 3-7 in the SEC. Keviyon Price added 10 points for Bradford, which is scheduled to play at county foe Wilmot in a non-conference game Tuesday night.

For Indian Trail on Saturday, LJ Dagen scored 13 points, Manasseh Stackhouse and Norvin Monestine scored 10 each and Bryce Wallace added seven, as the Hawks dropped their fourth straight to fall to 6-12 overall and 2-9 in the SEC.

Indian Trail is now off until that Feb. 16 home game against Bradford.

Central 73, Deerfield (Ill.) 34

The Falcons routed an Illinois opponent in non-conference action Saturday in the final game of the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

Jack Rose scored 22 points to lead Central, Alex Sippy scored 13 and Dylan Anderson added 12.

The Falcons, ranked No. 9 by the state coaches No. 7 by the Associated Press in Division-2 in the latest state coaches polls, improved to 16-3 and host Milton on Wednesday in Paddock Lake in a big non-conference matchup.

The Red Hawks were ranked No. 5 in Division-2 by both the state coaches and the AP in the latest state polls.

Girls basketball

Bradford 52, Indian Trail 40

The Red Devils notched a Southeast Conference win over the Hawks on Saturday afternoon at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

No stats from the game were available as of Sunday morning.

Bradford (14-6 overall, 7-4 SEC) hosts Milwaukee Reagan in non-conference play Monday night, while Indian Trail (10-8, 4-6) hosts Bradford on Tuesday night, as the crosstown rivals meet again quickly.

The Prairie School 74, St. Joseph 69

The Lancers gave the first-place Hawks a battle Saturday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium but fell just short in Metro Classic Conference action.

Prairie improved to 18-2 overall and 12-0 in the Metro Classic, a game ahead of Greendale Martin Luther for first, while St. Joseph dropped to 12-8 and 7-5.

After trailing by as many as 12, the Lancers rallied in the second half to take a seven-point lead with about three minutes left. The Hawks started fouling, and the Lancers missed a layup and committed a costly turnover, as Prairie managed to re-take the lead by a point with about a minute left. After that, the Hawks made their free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Senior Anna Jenkins led St. Joseph with 21 points and eight rebounds, senior Deja Rivers scored 14 points, senior Jayden Hill totaled 11 points and nine boards and freshman Gabbi Sosa-Owens added 10 points.

Despite the tough loss, St. Joseph coach Jason Coker feels his team is headed in the right direction with the postseason just around the corner.

"Since our loss to (Indian Trail) at Carthage (in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic in December), the second half of our season has been pointing in the right direction," Coker said. "When we have lost, it has been in close games to strong teams. Our shooting has improved dramatically, and we are getting contributions from everywhere.

"In the end, it's about playing the right kind of basketball at the right time of year, and it appears our ladies are on track to be set for an interesting run, as long as they continue to work hard and stay humble."

