High school basketball: Central boys break into rankings, cruise to Southern Lakes win at Waterford

The Central boys basketball team broke into the state rankings this week, and the Falcons had no problem quickly backing up their status.

Led by 23 points from Jack Rose, Central rolled to a 72-48 Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford on Tuesday night to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SLC. And also on Tuesday, Central appeared at No. 9 in Division-2 in the state coaches poll, the first time the Falcons have appeared in those rankings, which have been released for four weeks now.

At any rate, the Falcons are now off until next week, when they'll participate in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. Central will play Indian Trail next week Tuesday and Racine Case next week Thursday in the event.

This past Tuesday, meanwhile, Devin Griffin scored 16 points to go along with Rose's 23, while Kenny Garth scored 12.

Owen Martinson led Waterford (1-7 overall, 0-4 SLC) with 19 points.

Indian Trail 72, Milwaukee Riverside 66

The Hawks notched their second straight win Tuesday in a non-conference game at home against Riverside.

Indian Trail (4-3 overall) featured a balanced attack, as Bryce Wallace and Alex Ballard each scored 13 points, Jackson Wilhelmson scored 12, Mannaseh Stackhouse added seven and Kayden Johnson chipped in six.

For Riverside (1-5), Jamari Gamble poured in a game-high 27 points in the defeat.

Indian Trail plays Union Grove on Monday and Central on Tuesday in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage.

Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Bradford 75

The Red Devils dropped a tight, high-scoring non-conference matchup Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Jalen Carlino made three 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Red Devils (2-4), while Keviyon Price scored 22 points and Jamisen Young scored 15.

Devin Davenport led Milwaukee Lutheran (3-3) with a game-high 25 points and Kanden Davis scored 22.

Bradford plays St. Joseph on Monday and Zion-Benton (Ill.) on Wednesday in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage.

Girls

Central 60, Monroe 34

The Falcons rolled to a non-conference win in Paddock Lake on Tuesday for their sixth win in their last seven games.

Ellie Reynolds led Central with 15 points, Riley Spencer scored 13 and Evie Hinze added nine.

For Monroe (0-7), Taylor Jacobson scored a game-high 20 points.

Central plays Indian Trail on Monday and Racine Lutheran on Tuesday in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage.

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Delavan-Darien 35

Amanda Heusterberg scored 23 points to lead the Pacers to a non-conference win Tuesday at home.

Heusterberg scored 17 points in the first half as Shoreland (4-6) built a 36-17 halftime lead, and Julia Heathcock added 12 points on the game for the Pacers.

Addison Stallings led the Comets (1-7) with 17 points.

Shoreland is off until a non-conference game at Waterford on Jan. 4.

Waukesha North 46, Tremper 44

The Trojans came up just short Monday in a non-conference defeat at home.

Emily Giese scored 12 points to lead the Trojans, Aliana Brown scored 11 and Josie Tenuta added seven.

Tremper, which dropped to 1-8, plays Wilmot on Tuesday and Wind Point Prairie on Wednesday in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.