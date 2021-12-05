High school basketball: Central boys open season with big win over Racine St. Catherine's

It doesn't matter if the Racine St. Catherine's boys basketball team has a new head coach and graduated five starters, including two now with NCAA Division I men's programs, from last year's team that went 28-1 and won the WIAA Division-3 state title.

The Angels are one of the state's pedigree programs, so beating them to open your season is always a notable achievement.

That's what Central did on Saturday afternoon at St. Catherine's McGuire Gymnasium in Racine, riding the performances of its top two scorers to begin its season with an 80-70 non-conference victory.

Senior guard Jack Rose scored a game-high 24 points and senior guard Kenny Garth scored 19 as the Falcons began a highly-anticipated season with a big victory.

Though it wasn't ranked in the first state coaches poll of the season, Central was ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason poll and with a talented and experienced roster is the favorite to win the Southern Lakes Conference title.

In addition to Rose and Garth, the Falcons have another senior guard in point man Devin Griffin, who added six points on Saturday. And Central also got big production from its interior players, as junior forward Wyatt Anderson scored 17 points and senior forward Michael Mulhollon scored 12.

St. Catherine's, meanwhile, dropped to 2-2 and was led by 19 points from Domonic Pitts. The Angels are under the direction of Ryan Thompson, who took over for Nick Bennett after Bennett stepped down following last year's state championship season.

As for Central, the Falcons open SLC play on Friday night at county rival Wilmot, then they host St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon in what should be a fantastic non-conference matchup between county programs. The Lancers were ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in the inaugural state coaches poll of the season.

Girls basketball

Wilmot 53, Racine Lutheran 36

Sophomore guard McKenna Johnson scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Panthers to a non-conference victory Saturday during a tournament at Union Grove.

Madelyn Johnson added eight points for Wilmot, which improved to 4-2, while Megan Sala scored six and Jasmine Deloney added five.

