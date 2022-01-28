High school basketball: Central girls top Wilmot for season sweep of county rival; Indian Trail boys win

The Central girls basketball team was on the wrong side of its county rivalry with Wilmot for a long time.

Those days have ended.

In a Southern Lakes Conference matchup Thursday night at Wilmot, the Falcons — led by senior guard Ellie Reynolds' game-high 25 points — defeated the Panthers, 61-45, to complete a season sweep of the series, including a 58-41 win in Paddock Lake on Dec. 7.

Wilmot had once reeled off 18 consecutive victories over Central, but now the teams are an even 3-3 over their last six meetings.

In a phone interview Friday morning, second-year Central coach Brian Garoutte said he didn't realize Wilmot had once won 18 straight in the rivalry and wasn't sure if his players did, either.

But the players sure knew they completed a season sweep of the Panthers with Thursday's win.

"I don't get caught up in rivalries," Garoutte said. "That's for the players, that's for the kids, that's for the students at the schools. The girls obviously know that Wilmot's a rival.

"I don't even think they know that number (18 losses in a row). They understand that they've lost a lot to them over the years. It's not lost on them that they swept them this year. They took great pride in just having that opportunity."

Thursday also represented a nice bounce-back win for Central, which was coming off a 69-32 loss at Union Grove on Jan. 21, as the Broncos — ranked No. 7 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll — completed a season sweep of the Falcons to secure a firm grip on first place in the SLC.

That was also a second straight loss for Central, which dropped a tough 45-43 non-conference decision to a very good Bradford team on Jan. 18 in Paddock Lake. By winning Thursday, however, the Falcons avoided a three-game losing streak, remarkably something they haven't suffered since the 2019-20 season.

"I don't think we played that bad against Union Grove (on Jan. 21)," Garoutte said. "They're just that good of a team right now. They're ranked seventh for a reason. ... We had a really tough loss against Bradford at home. I felt we let that one slip away from us, and then we've got to turn around and play the seventh-ranked team in D-2.

"So I was really looking more for us to respond from those two losses (Thursday at Wilmot). Something that's in my mind that I'm taking pride in — I don't know if the girls really understand it or not — going back to even last year, this program has not lost more than two games in a row."

By keeping that stretch intact Thursday, Central improved to 13-5 overall and 7-2 in the SLC to seize second place alone ahead of Wilmot, which dropped to 11-7 overall and 6-3 in the SLC. The Panthers are now tied for third place with Waterford, also 6-3 in conference play.

Union Grove, meanwhile, maintains first place at 9-0 in SLC play, two games ahead of Central.

In Thursday's game, Reynolds scored 12 points in the first half and 13 in the second to help the Falcons overcome another strong performance by Wilmot sophomore guard McKenna Johnson, who scored 24 points and leads the SLC with 24.5 per game, nearly eight more per game than the second-leading scorer.

Garoutte, however, said Central did a much better job defensively on Johnson in the second half, holding her to seven points after halftime.

Central also recovered from a slow start and went on an extended 22-0 run between the first and second halves to take command of the game.

"Once we got rolling, it was lights-out for us," Garoutte said. "Once we got past that slow start, it was a really good job by everybody. You could see the excitement with the girls, especially being a crosstown rival with Wilmot and being able to sweep them, I think it means a lot to them."

Reese Rynberg added 11 points, Riley Spencer scored eight and Taya Witt and Ki Anderson chipped in six each for Central on Thursday, while Madelyn Johnson scored 11 and Jade Klahs added six for Wilmot.

Central hosts Elkhorn in SLC play on Tuesday night, while Wilmot hosts Johnsburg (Ill.) in a non-conference game Saturday night.

Franklin 64, Tremper 35

The Trojans dropped a Southeast Conference game to the Sabers on Thursday at Tremper.

Emily Giese scored 12 points to lead the Trojans (3-13 overall, 1-6 SEC), Josie Tenuta scored 11 and McKenna Furst added five.

Natalie Meaux scored a game-high 23 points to lead Franklin (12-5, 7-1).

"The team played hard," said Tremper coach Lynell Collins, whose team was scheduled to play at Racine Horlick on Friday night, a game that ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

"Games like this really help us grow as a team and program. We are learning how to win and what it’s going to take to be a good team. We will get there."

Boys basketball

Indian Trail 55, Racine Park 46

Jackson Wilhelmson poured in 23 points to lead the Hawks to a Southeast Conference road victory over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Wilhelmson, a junior wing, drained four 3-pointers on the game and scored 13 points in the second half, as Indian Trail improved to 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the SEC.

The Hawks also got 15 points from Manasseh Stackhouse and nine from Norvin Monestine.

Willie Williams scored 20 points to lead Park (4-9, 1-5).

Indian Trail was scheduled to play at second-place Racine Case on Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

St. Francis 66, Shoreland Lutheran 52

The Pacers dropped a non-conference road game Wednesday night to fall to 6-8 overall.

Kamare Evans led Shoreland with 15 points and five rebounds, Ryan Strutz totaled 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals and Tony Moyao had nine points, seven assists and three steals.

Shoreland was scheduled to host Racine Lutheran in Metro Classic Conference play Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

