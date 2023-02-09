The Christian Life High School girls basketball team stayed on a roll Wednesday.

The Eagles trailed St. Francis 32-27 at halftime, but they rallied in the second half for a 60-56 victory over the Mariners in a Midwest Classic Conference game at St. Francis.

The victory for Christian Life (9-10, 5-7 MCC) was its fifth in a row overall and third straight in conference play. The win also avenged a 44-31 loss at the hands of St. Francis (11-11, 3-9) in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 20 at Christian Life.

The last three victories for Christian Life have each been by single digits and Wednesday’s game was the closest of the three.