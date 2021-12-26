High school basketball: Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic back with 21 games over 4 days at Carthage

Unfortunately, people have missed out on a lot of things as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered lives all over the world for almost two years now.

So when something beloved returns these days, it makes people all the more grateful for that.

In that regard, there should be a lot of gratitude expressed this week at Carthage’s Tarble Arena when the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, driven by Go Sports America, commences for its 10th edition.

Simply put, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, one of the best county sporting events of the year is back.

For four days at Tarble Arena, Monday through Thursday, 16 boys and 10 girls basketball teams from Kenosha and Racine counties, along with several other schools from southeastern Wisconsin, will square off for 21 games of high school basketball euphoria.

It’s one of the most unique events the area, if not the entire state, has to offer, and this year’s event is bigger than ever. Starting in the early afternoon and going well into the night, there will be six games Monday and five each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

John Lynn, co-director of the classic with Jon Palmen, said everyone involved was thrilled and eager to get the event back for this year.

“Obviously, COVID took a toll on everything, not just our classic,” Lynn said. “We felt coming into this year, if we were able to play this, we were going to have a really good turnout, because a lot of people look forward to this one. Games are games, but when you play here, the kids know it’s special.”

Indeed, having the classic all in one location, and at a prime college venue, is a big reason for its popularity.

With friends and family home for the holidays and students off of school, the classic annually brings in large crowds and gives the players a chance to showcase their talents in front of their family, friends and peers.

In other words, it’s a hoops junkie’s dream come true.

“It’s the biggest Christmas gift to these kids, to showcase their talents over Christmas, all wrapped up in one,” Lynn said. “When their eyes light up, that’s like a Christmas gift. It’s a community-led thing, and that’s the biggest thing, is the community, keeping the community involved with things that are positive.”

Unique matchups

The classic also offers fans some interesting non-conference matchups that wouldn’t otherwise happen during the regular season. The schedule this week features some games to really circle, including eight matchups between teams both from Kenosha County.

On Monday, the Indian Trail and Central girls play the first game of the classic at noon, followed later by the Reuther and Shoreland Lutheran boys at 3 p.m. and the St. Joseph and Bradford boys at 7:45.

On Tuesday, the Wilmot and Tremper girls open the day’s action at 1 p.m., then the St. Joseph and Indian Trail girls square off at 4, followed by the Central and Indian Trail boys at 5:45.

Then, the Bradford and Wilmot girls play each other at 4 p.m. Wednesday, before the entire classic is concluded by the traditional capper between the St. Joseph and Tremper boys at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Other great matchups include the Racine Case boys, the Southeast Conference favorite, taking on defending WIAA Division-3 state champion and traditional powerhouse Racine St. Catherine’s in an intriguing all-Racine County matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Case will also play the Central boys, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Also in the classic this year is the Union Grove girls team, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll. The Broncos play Janesville Parker at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“When I start talking to coaches, you kind of know who’s going to be back for a good year of hoops,” Lynn said. “Some teams don’t want to play somebody, but in the grand scheme of things, I like to create a unique matchup.”

Not to mention, the classic also featured freshman and junior varsity games, which were held last week upstairs over four courts at Carthage’s Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

Honorees

The classic also honors local sports figures for their contributions to the community with the Go Sports America Lifetime Achievement Award, and three people will be honored this year.

On Monday night, Dennis Bedford and Gary Vargas will be honored at the same time. Bedford and Vargas, who Lynn said refer to each other as brothers, have each spent 40-plus years dedicating their time to community outreach and working with inner-city kids.

According to Lynn, they’ve worked with Kenosha Unified School District and the Boys & Girls Club, along with many other community organizations, to help Kenosha youth.

“They’re committed to these kids and the outreach programs, just trying to create an avenue to keep these kids focused on the right street, not on the wrong street,” Lynn said. “They said they have a God-driven process to this, and they wake up every day trying to reach one, two or three kids a day.”

Then, on Tuesday night during the Central-Indian Trail boys game, Kris Allison will be honored for her contributions to women’s athletics, and athletics in general west of I-94.

The longtime athletic director at Central, Allison is a member of the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame and has won numerous golf tournaments in the community over the years. She will be the first female to be honored with the Go Sports America Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ultimately, Lynn wanted to thank everyone involved for helping to get the classic back in action this year, but there’s one name in particular who it could not survive without, and that’s Dr. Aaron Kraai, a St. Joseph graduate who’s the founder and CEO of Doctors of Physical Therapy.

“He’s a basketball guy and just a really great family,” Lynn said of Kraai. “He knows how big it is to the community. He knows how big it is to the kids. Without him, I’ve told him we wouldn’t have this.”

Additionally, the classic will be offering free and optional COVID-19 and PCR testing all four days of the event.

