The Christian Life High School boys basketball team lost a tough one Wednesday.

Sam Jennings scored 26 points, 16 of them in the second half, but the Eagles couldn’t quite catch Living Word Lutheran in a 59-54 Midwest Classic Conference loss at Jackson.

Christian Life (7-8, 3-6 MCC), which lost to the Timberwolves 57-31 two weeks ago (Jan. 19), trailed 26-21 at halftime, then Jennings, a senior forward, got going in the second half. He opened with a pair of 3-point baskets and finished with four 3s in the game.

Senior forward Carmen Simpson also made two 3-pointers and had all eight of his points in the second half to try and rally the Eagles. Junior forward Nolan Carroll had seven of his 10 points in the second half and went 6 of 10 at the free-throw line in the game.

Living Word Lutheran (5-13, 2-8) was led by Jace Krueger and Easton Oliver with 13 points each, and both had the same line — three 2-point baskets, two 3-pointers and 1 of 2 free throws.

Girls

CHRISTIAN LIFE 56, WILLIAMS BAY 40: On Tuesday, freshman guard Lillian Lackenbach broke loose with her best game of the season, and her young career, to help the Eagles win a nonconference game at Williams Bay.

Lackenbach scored 25 points, surpassing the 21-point performance she had in Christian Life’s season-opening 74-27 victory over Milwaukee Messmer on Dec. 6.

She helped the Eagles (6-10) to a 28-19 halftime lead over the Bulldogs (5-14) and Christian Life duplicated its first-half total in the second half.

Sophomore forwards Audrey Heiring and Sydney Bandholz scored 13 and nine points, respectively.

Katelyn McKean led Williams Bay with 12 points.