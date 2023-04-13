The top senior boys and girls basketball standouts from Kenosha and Racine counties will duke it out Saturday at Racine Case High School as part of the 10th annual Mark Your Moment Showcase.

First, the event will feature unsigned high school seniors and junior college players, according to a press release from Mark Your Moment President Andrew McNairy, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The idea is to give these players exposure to college coaches in attendance.

According to the release, “a total of $9.4 million in scholarships have been offered to 1,282 student-athletes over the past 10 years of the Mark Your Moment Showcase.”

Following the event for players hoping to gain college exposure, the showcase will feature the Kenosha County vs. Racine County Boys and Girls All-Star games, with the girls’ game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game slated for 7:30 p.m.

“The Racine vs. Kenosha All-Star games have gained so much acknowledgement for student-athletes, and we’re excited to be able to bring these games back this year, during our Mark Your Moment Weekend,” McNairy said in the release. “We continue to strive to provide opportunities for the community.”

General admission for the games is $10 and $7 for students with an ID.

Here are the rosters for the All-Star games.

Girls

KENOSHA COUNTY: Syderah Farmer and Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford; Lauren Andrews, Indian Trail; Na’Zyia Bobo, St. Joseph; Julia Heathcock, Shoreland Lutheran; Aliana Brown, Tremper; Adeline Fredrick and Taya Witt, Westosha Central; Ali Beagle and Megan Sala, Wilmot.

RACINE COUNTY: Ella Clapp, Burlington; Kayla Loos, Catholic Central; Kamya Mooney, Horlick; Grace Betker and Shelby Jennings, Park; Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande, Racine Lutheran; Kennedee Clark, St. Catherine’s; Sydney Ludvigsen, Sophia Rampulla and Elizabeth Spang, Union Grove; Megan Cornell and Madison Krueger, Waterford.

Boys

KENOSHA COUNTY: Jonathan Cordova-Delgado and Deandre Jennings, Bradford; Samuel Jennings, Christian Life; Jackson Wilhelmson, Indian Trail; Jamarie Osborne, Reuther; Peter Stapleton, St. Joseph; Kamare Evans, Shoreland Lutheran; Dontrell Graise and Will Starks, Tremper; Wyatt Anderson, Josh Kinzler and Alex Sippy, Westosha Central; Cooper Zimmerman, Wilmot.

RACINE COUNTY: JR Lukenbill, Burlington; Josiah McNeil and Cam Werner, Case; Evan Krien, Catholic Central; Cam McIntosh, Horlick; K’Mareon Mayweather, Park; Kaleb Shannon, Prairie; Eric Ibarra, Racine Lutheran; Davion Thomas and Evan Moherek, St. Catherine’s; Jackson Barber, Zac Montgomery, Owen Nowak and Jack Waters, Union Grove.