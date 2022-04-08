High school basketball: Kenosha, Racine All-Stars to square off in showcase Saturday at Racine Case

The top senior boys and girls basketball standouts from Kenosha and Racine counties will duke it out Saturday at Racine Case as part of the 10th annual Mark Your Moment Showcase.

First, the event will feature unsigned high school seniors and junior college players, according to a press release from Mark Your Moment President Andrew McNairy, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The idea is to give these players exposure to college coaches in attendance.

According to the release, “a total of $9 million in scholarships have been offered to 1,100 student-athletes over the past 10 years of the Mark Your Moment Showcase.”

Following the event for players hoping to gain college exposure, the showcase will feature the Racine County vs. Kenosha County Boys and Girls All-Star games, with the girls game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys game slated for 7:30 p.m.

“The Racine vs. Kenosha All-Star games have gained so much acknowledgement for student-athletes, and we’re excited to be able to bring these games back this year, during our Mark Your Moment Weekend,” McNairy said in the release. “We continue to strive to provide opportunities for the community.”

General admission for the games is $7 and $5 for students with an ID.

Here are the rosters for the All-Star games.

Girls

KENOSHA COUNTY: Angel Morrison-Tolbert, Tremper; Grace Peltier and Macey Gandee, Indian Trail; Riley Spencer and Ellie Reynolds, Central; Madelyn Johnson, Wilmot; Jayden Hill, Deja Rivers and Arianna Jenkins, St. Joseph; Shay Lange, Shoreland Lutheran; Tori Villarreal, Christian Life.

RACINE COUNTY: Vantaya Johnson and Kambria Harrell, Racine Horlick; Mariah Espinoza and Sydni Hill, Racine Case; Payton Calouette, Ali Torhorst and Emmy Pettit, Union Grove; Anika Preusker, Burlington; Madeline Von Rabenau and Julia Klein, Burlington Catholic Central; Justyce Nelson and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, Racine Lutheran; Heavenly Griffin, Racine St. Catherine’s.

Boys

KENOSHA COUNTY: Jack Rose, Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth, Central; Jalen Carlino and Keviyon Price, Bradford; Josh Krueger and Jalani Hudnall, Tremper; Bryce Wallace, Indian Trail; Andrew Alia and Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph; Ryan Strutz, Shoreland Lutheran, Paris Roby, Reuther; Joel Flores, Christian Life.

RACINE COUNTY: Adrian Bryant, Terryon Brumby and Amari Jedkins, Racine Case; Matt Burnette, Darrien Long and Jadin Dombrowski, Racine Horlick; Tyson Skalecki, Union Grove; Eric Kunze, Waterford; Alijah Matthews, Racine St. Catherine’s; Asanjai Hunter, The Prairie School; Gavin Zawicki and Julian Ramsey, Racine Lutheran; Calahan Miles, Burlington Catholic Central.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0