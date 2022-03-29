High school basketball: Rose, Alia add AP All-State honors to stable of postseason awards

Central's Jack Rose and St. Joseph's Andrew Alia each made it a pair of All-State honors for boys basketball.

On Monday, Rose and Alia, both seniors, were named to the Associated Press All-State team, with Rose garnering high honorable mention and Alia getting honorable mention.

Last week, Rose and Alia were both named All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, with Rose named to the first team in Division-2 and Alia receiving honorable mention in Division-4, so the duo has now gathered four All-State honors overall between them.

Both players wrapped up their fantastic high school careers with senior seasons in which they reached significant milestones.

Rose finished with a scoring average of 20.4 points per game and was the Southern Lakes Conference’s top scorer in leading the Falcons to an undefeated SLC title and the second WIAA Division-2 State Tournament appearance in program history. He also finished second on the team with 6.5 rebounds per game, third with 1.8 assists per game, tied for second with 51 steals and first with 23 blocks.

On Jan. 14 in a home win over Lake Geneva Badger, Rose surpassed 1989 graduate Tim Cates to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Central boys basketball program. Rose scored 18 points in a state semifinal loss to La Crosse Central to finish his four-year varsity career with 1,636 points.

Rose had not yet made a decision on where to play in college as of the end of the high school season, but according to WisSports.net, he has NCAA Division I offers from George Washington, Maryland, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo.

Alia, meanwhile, racked up 1,697 career points over four varsity seasons with the Lancers, finishing his career second all-time among City of Kenosha boys scorers with 1,697 points, behind only DeAndre Johns, also a four-year varsity player at St. Joseph from 2013-17 who scored 1,856 points in high school.

Alia averaged 18 points per game this season, which led St. Joseph and ranked third in the Metro Classic Conference, and also paced the Lancers with 7.0 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, 51 steals and 13 blocks. St. Joseph won its first WIAA Division-4 regional title since 2013.

Alia, who was also named All-Midwest Classic Conference on both sides of the ball in football and the Metro Classic Player of the Year in boys soccer this fall, had not yet committed to a college as of the end of this season but was reportedly weighing offers from a variety of NCAA Division I and II men's basketball programs.

Menomonee Falls senior Seth Trimble, a University of North Carolina commit, was named the AP State Player of the Year, while Lake Country Lutheran senior Luke Haertle, Whitnall senior Danilo Jovanovich, Brookfield Central senior Andrew Rohde and Wauwatosa East senior Leon Bond joined Trimble on the AP All-State first team.

All-SLC boys

In addition to his two All-State honors, Rose was also named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year when the All-SLC teams were released recently.

Joining Rose on the first team was Central senior forward Kenny Garth, while Central senior point guard Devin Griffin was named to the second team.

Garth and Griffin teamed up with Rose as starters on Central's varsity team the last three seasons, with this season ending in an an undefeated SLC title and a WIAA Division-2 State Tournament appearance.

Garth was second on the Falcons behind Rose with 11.8 points per game this season and also averaged 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, along with 20 blocks and a team-leading 67 steals. Griffin, meanwhile, averaged 9.3 points and a team-leading 3.7 assists per game in running the Falcons' offense.

Central junior forward Wyatt Anderson and Wilmot juniors Anthony Corona, a wing, and Jake Christiansen, a guard, were named All-SLC honorable mention.

Joining Rose and Garth on the first team were Delavan-Darien senior Erik Cesarz, Burlington junior JR Lukenbill and Union Grove senior Tyson Skalecki.

All-SLC girls

Wilmot sophomore guard McKenna Johnson and Central senior guard Ellie Reynolds were both named first-team All-SLC for girls basketball when the teams were released recently.

Johnson, who was also named AP All-State high honorable mention last week, led the SLC and ranked eighth in the state overall with 23.9 points per game this season. On Feb. 4 at Delavan-Darien, Johnson made 11 3-pointers and broke her own program single-game scoring record — which she set twice as a freshman last season — with 41 points.

Reynolds, meanwhile, was a consistent performer all season for a Central team that finished 19-7 overall and went 12-2 in SLC play to finish in second place behind Union Grove. Reynolds ranked third in the conference with 12.9 points per game, tied for fifth with 7.2 rebounds per game and third with 2.7 assists per game.

Central junior forward Reese Rynberg, who averaged 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and Wilmot senior Madelyn Johnson, McKenna's older sister who averaged 12 points per game, were each named second-team All-SLC.

Central senior guard Riley Spencer and Wilmot junior guard Jade Klahs, meanwhile, received honorable mention.

Union Grove junior Sophia Rampulla was named the SLC Player of the Year, while Union Grove junior Sydney Ludvigsen and Waterford senior Emma Henningfield joined Rampulla, McKenna Johnson and Reynolds on the first team.

